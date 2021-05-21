newsbreak-logo
Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro calendar: What's coming up

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 1 day ago

(HILLSBORO, OH) Hillsboro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

Opening Day Hillsboro Farmers Market

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Join us Opening Day Hillsboro Farmers Market. Rain or Shine - come see your 2021 Vendors. Some produce may not be available quite yet! But we are ready to see our consumers and share with you our...

Classics Diner Cruise In

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1581 N High St #9495, Hillsboro, OH

We are not the host just helping to promote the event. Contact Classics Diner at 1(937) 661-6113 or Chazziz DJ Service for more Information

Open Farm Day

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 6789 Carper Ln, Hillsboro, OH

Join us for an afternoon at the farm! The farm will be open to visitors from 2-5pm on Sunday, May 23rd. You'll have the opportunity to see how we raise our pastured chicken, eggs, pork and 100...

I Am They

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 8080 OH-124, Hillsboro, OH

I Am They is a Christian band formed in Carson City, NV. Their unique instrumentation and sound is led by the three-part vocal harmonies of Matthew Hein, Abbie Parker a​...

Relay for Life

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 604 John St #1030, Hillsboro, OH

Almost all of us have been touched by cancer in some way, so we've decided to make a difference by raising money and walking in our local American Cancer Society Relay For Life event. At the...

Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Boys Scouts holding recruitment event

The local Boy Scouts of America are hosting a countywide recruitment for Highland County from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at Liberty Park. If your son or daughter is 5 years old, but not yet 18, they can join one of the local organizations. Cub packs are for those in grades K-5 and troops are for middle schoolers and older.
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Bolender named new economic development head

Making good on a promise the Highland County Board of Commissioners announced a little over two months ago, Julie Bolender was introduced Wednesday as the county’s new economic development director. Bolender, the current president of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and a resident of Greenfield, said she counted it...
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Plans underway for 49th annual radio-telethon

A year after it was a virtual only event for the first time in 48 years, plans are underway for the 49th annual Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon with the hopes of this itbeing both virtual and in-person. Conducted by the Hillsboro and Greenfield Rotary clubs for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, the radio-telethon has been scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Hillsboro Orpheum.
Highland, OHTimes Gazette

Fundraising ‘a struggle with Covid’

The 22nd annual Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) Charity Auction is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 starting at 10 a.m. at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The Hess Auction Company is assisting SATH with the auction, with all proceeds going to fund the organization’s efforts in helping special needs children from Highland, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and surrounding counties.
Highland, OHTimes Gazette

Amateur radio club receives national award

On a cool but sunny Saturday morning, 44 amateur radio operators from throughout Southern Ohio gathered at the Liberty Park Harmony Lake shelter house in Hillsboro for the Highland Amateur Radio Association’s monthly Brunch Bunch get together. However, the gathering marked two special events. It was the club’s first “meet and greet” and celebrated the club receiving a national honor.
Hillsboro, OH
Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 2532 sq.ft., 2 story farmhouse on 3.276 acre wooded setting! 4 or 5 BR, 1.5BA floorplan! Original staircase, wide board plank floors, brick fireplace, 8 baseboard trim! Unfinished basement! Covered porches, patio w/water feature & more! Cabana, greenhouse, timber frame livestock barn w/ loft, hog barn, corn crib w/equipment storage! Mature evergreens, vinyl fence, park-like setting! Many renovations & surprises! Immediate possession!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff Dickey, The Dickey Group Inc, Realtors at 937-393-7222</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Home with metal siding and roof. Has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and large living/great room. There is a 40' x 40' garage/workshop with electric. Two parcels totaling 4.301 +/- acres<p><strong>For open house information, contact Barry Daulton, Ring Real Estate Co. at 937-378-3800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Wonderful home with so much potential. Natural woodwork throughout. Woods with creek in back. Rare find in city of Hillsboro. Seller is willing to sell with 1.2 acres. Home is in need of work.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joe Bryan, Donald E. Fender, Inc. at 513-283-4299</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Seclusion in the city! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Cape Cod has large rooms, full basement, and lots of options! Newer roof HVAC , all new electric. A recording studio for music enthusiast. This home will satisfy any family needs.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robyn Coomer, Classic Real Estate Co at 937-393-3416</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwb2YlMjBHcmVhdGVyJTIwQ2luY2lubmF0aSUyQyUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1DSU5DWU1MUy0xNjkyOTQ5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

Hillsboro FFA celebrates National Ag Week

Food brings everyone to the table. And this year, Merchants National Bank provided fun activities for an Ag Day celebration that brought the Hillsboro FFA Chapter together to recognize the importance of American agriculture. The Week of March 22-26 was National Agriculture Week. Merchants Bank gave the Hillsboro FFA Chapter...
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – This project is resurfacing portions of three routes in Highland County: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Sventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; and S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.
Hillsboro, OH
Hillsboro Updates

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hillsboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hillsboro: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,100/Week + No-Touch Freight;2. Handyman;3. Licensed Massage Therapist;4. Retail Sales Consultant;5. Machine Operator $18.5 - $20/hr;6. Production Assistant;7. Full-time Package Sorter - Benefits Day 1;8. Receptionist;9. Dollar General, Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Apply in Seconds!;10. CDL A REGIONAL HOME WEEKENDS;
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

Rocky Fork Dam, spittlebugs and ‘Porky’s Revenge’

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in 1912, the Hillsboro...
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Coffee & Commerce at Scott House

Wednesday morning’s Highland County Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Commerce event was attended by nearly 50 community business representatives, as well as city and county leaders. A roundtable discussion highlighted business successes and challenges, which allowed the various representatives the opportunity to share both strategic planning and offer business solutions. The next Coffee & Commerce event will be held from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the village of Greenfield offices at 300 Jefferson St. Shown moderating Wednesday’s discussion is chamber director Jamie Wheeler.
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

Hillsboro kindergarten registration

Children living in the Hillsboro City School District who will be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2021, are eligible to enroll in kindergarten. Children who will be 6 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2021, must be enrolled in school under Ohio law. Hillsboro’s...
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

Hillsboro Garden Club April meeting

President Shelly Rayburn welcomed everyone present to the April 27 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club. The members stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. The spring auction began with Rayburn serving as auctioneer with assistance from Judith Stinvender and Jennifer West. The bidding was fast and furious with beautiful plants galore.
Hillsboro, OH
Hillsboro Updates

Check out these homes on the Hillsboro market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Ranch Home with 3 Car Garage situated on 5 Acres- Living room, Family room w/stone fireplace, Master suite w/new bath update! Split bedroom layout- Newly painted throughout- Metal roof- Covered front and rear porches- Large rear lawn/pasture area w/barn used in past for horses.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rusty Fite, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Previously was Apartments but could easily be restored into a large over 3100 sq ft home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tisha Marsh, Honnerlaw Real Estate Services at 937-725-7833</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Brick Ranch situated on city lot- Adjacent vacant city lot included! Off street parking. New survey!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rusty Fite, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwb2YlMjBHcmVhdGVyJTIwQ2luY2lubmF0aSUyQyUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1DSU5DWU1MUy0xNjc0ODkwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>Excellent 2 Bdrm, 1 1/2 updated bath home with new windows, updated kitchen, new carpet/vinyl, freshly painted inside and out, covered front porch, covered rear patio, fenced in back yard, nice storage building, offstreet parking, and (1) year home warranty.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joe Bryan, Donald E. Fender, Inc. at 513-283-4299</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Gunshots, Y2K and a train trip to see the Reds

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in 1908, the Hillsboro...