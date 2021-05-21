Hillsboro calendar: What's coming up

(HILLSBORO, OH) Hillsboro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

Opening Day Hillsboro Farmers Market Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Join us Opening Day Hillsboro Farmers Market. Rain or Shine - come see your 2021 Vendors. Some produce may not be available quite yet! But we are ready to see our consumers and share with you our...

Classics Diner Cruise In Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1581 N High St #9495, Hillsboro, OH

We are not the host just helping to promote the event. Contact Classics Diner at 1(937) 661-6113 or Chazziz DJ Service for more Information

Open Farm Day Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 6789 Carper Ln, Hillsboro, OH

Join us for an afternoon at the farm! The farm will be open to visitors from 2-5pm on Sunday, May 23rd. You'll have the opportunity to see how we raise our pastured chicken, eggs, pork and 100...

I Am They Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 8080 OH-124, Hillsboro, OH

I Am They is a Christian band formed in Carson City, NV. Their unique instrumentation and sound is led by the three-part vocal harmonies of Matthew Hein, Abbie Parker a​...

Relay for Life Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 604 John St #1030, Hillsboro, OH

Almost all of us have been touched by cancer in some way, so we've decided to make a difference by raising money and walking in our local American Cancer Society Relay For Life event. At the...