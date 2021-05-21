Coming soon: Alexandria events

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Live events are lining up on the Alexandria calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alexandria:

Alex Firearms & Knife Show Alexandria, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 802 3rd Ave W, Alexandria, MN

The Alex Firearms & Knife Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Alexandria, MN. This Alexandria gun show is held at Runestones Community Center and hosted by Dave's Gun Repair. All...

Nursery Alexandria, MN

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 4005 Dakota St, Alexandria, MN

Children will experience the love of Jesus through a Bible story, snack, craft and play. Each week we provide a Christ centered, playful and prayerful environment for your little ones to begin...

Oktoberfest Alexandria, MN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 6693 County Rd 34 NW, Alexandria, MN

Combine one singer-songwriter's fascination with the acoustic and electric guitar in an amalgamation of Folk, Blues, Rock, Country and Gospel, add a social conscience, a hunger for the written...

Tyler Herwig Alexandria, MN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 6693 County Rd 34 NW, Alexandria, MN

There are many ways to describe Tyler Herwig: unique, talented and charismatic. Above all, Tyler Herwig is real. He sings honestly and from the soul combining art, story and song in perfect unison.

Jackson Burns Live — Carlos Creek Winery Alexandria, MN

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:15 AM

Address: 6693 County Rd 34 NW, Alexandria, MN

Join us Sunday morning of Memorial Weekend for live music with Jackson Burns from 9:15 - 12:15. Jack's Pub and our NEW food truck will be opening at 9am! Start the celebration early!