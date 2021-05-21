newsbreak-logo
Athens, TX

Athens calendar: What's coming up

Athens Journal
 1 day ago

(ATHENS, TX) Athens is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Athens:

ELDER’S Car Show

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1798 TX-31 BUS, Athens, TX

Entry fee $20 Registration from 7:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Show time 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Awards at 1:30 p.m. FREE coffee and donuts for early birds LUNCH included Door prizes 50/50 tickets Money...

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center’s Spring Spawning Run

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 09:00 PM

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center’s Spring Spawning Run Athens, Texas, USA - Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center’sSpring Spawning RunMay… - May 31, 2021

7th Annual Lake Athens Fly Fishing Festival

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 5401 Marina Dr, Athens, TX

Join us for the 7th Annual Lake Athens Fly Fishing Festival at Lake Athens Marina and RV Center benefitting Project Healing Waters and Casting for Recovery. Featuring two fly fishing Challenges...

3rd Annual Rush Herrington Memorial Scholarship Barrel Race

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:55 PM

Address: 3356 TX-31 BUS, Athens, TX

Other event in Athens, TX by Rush Herrington Memorial Fund on Friday, July 23 2021 with 687 people interested and 115 people going. 20 posts in the...

Service

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 1910 E Tyler St, Athens, TX

Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend. Go to lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on...

Athens Journal

Athens, TX
ABOUT

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

