Arts

Ottawa events calendar

Posted by 
Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 1 day ago

(OTTAWA, IL) Ottawa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ottawa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469feU_0a7COM0F00

The Ultimate Summerfest Experience

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL

Free Summerfest 2021 registration Unlimited jumps (follows SDC unlimited package rules) Breakfast, lunch, and dinner from Eat Up daily $500 towards travel airfare Ride to and from the airport...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBl3j_0a7COM0F00

Dan Farrell

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 808 La Salle St Suite 2, Ottawa, IL

Dan Farrell 5/22/2021 In the The Lone Buffalo Tap Room […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkPua_0a7COM0F00

Ottawa Art League's Art in the Park

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 E Lafayette St, Ottawa, IL

Ottawa Art League's Art In The Park Art Show & Sale is a well‑established juried art show open to all fine art artists working in all types of media. Art in the Park is held during the weekend of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48AA6E_0a7COM0F00

Dayton Bluffs Monthly Volunteer Workday

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 2997 IL-71, Ottawa, IL

This is the monthly workday for volunteers of the Dayton Bluffs Preserve. New volunteers are always welcome as we conserve the preserve's nature areas. All volunteers are encouraged to dress in...

Almost Steep Season Warmup: Intermediate Angle

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL

Almost Steep Season Warmup (Intermediate Angle) at Skydive Chicago, 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 07:00 am to Mon May 31 2021 at 08:00 pm

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa, IL
50
Followers
102
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Toledo events coming soon

1. Toledo Beer & Bacon Fest; 2. Rob Lindsay and His Supergroup at Mainstreet Bar and Grill; 3. Impact and Inspire June Event: Benefiting Humane Ohio; 4. Bourbon's, Brew's, and BBQ's; 5. Beer Run - Maumee Bay Brewery | 2021 Ohio Brewery Running Series;
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Concordia events coming soon

1. Rocky Mountain Midgets, Jayhusker A Class Wing/Non-Wing, Sportsman & Restricter (small track); 2. VBS 2021: SonQuest Rainforest; 3. URSS 305 Sprint Cars (big track), Rocky Mountain Midgets & Cruisers (small track), FIREWORK SHOW; 4. Sunset Sinners at Cloud County Fair; 5. 2021 305 Sprint Nationals Practice Night – FREE;
Ottawa, ILPosted by
Ottawa Bulletin

Check out these homes for sale in Ottawa now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stately Greek Revival home, located in the town of two rivers on Ottawa's East Side. This home is a beautiful blend of old world charm with all the modern conveniences and updated capabilities one looks for in a home. This Starved Rock Country area beauty is situated on two lots with a peak a boo view of the Illinois River. Walking distance to the city's shopping,dining district and high school. The home offers gorgeous millwork throughout this sprawling property. Loads of character runs deep in this 4000+ square ft home. Major renovation completed in 2010, which includes low maintenance James Hardie cement siding, an open floorplan kitchen/family room. Separate dining room with marble mantled fireplace, first floor office, formal living room and extra sitting room. Five bedrooms with two additional rooms as flex space on the second floor. Three full baths. Oversized two car attached, climate controlled garage with loft space for ample accessible storage. Spacious yard with deck, stamped concrete patio, fire pit. Quaint enclosed front porch. The kitchen features white shaker cabinetry, granite counters, white subway tile backsplash, a large 5x8 island, perfect for family and entertaining. Kitchen has spacious walk in pantry. Mudroom offers four built in custom cubbies, as well as a separate bench for seating/storage. The 12x20 owner's suite offers a lovely sitting area, beautiful cathedral tongue in groove painted white washed ceiling. The Bathroom includes a separate deep soaker tub and tiled shower, heated flooring, double vanity sinks, granite counters. Large walk in closet. Conveniently located second floor laundry. Please see list of upgrades/improvements to the home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tammy Barry, HomeSmart Realty Group at 708-320-0002</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> River Front Lot located in the heart of Heritage Harbor Resort only 15 minutes from Starved Rock Country. A rare listing on the Illinois river with breathtaking views! 2000+square feet of classic cottage style home, white trim, soaring ceilings, 1st floor master, full finished basement, huge great room / kitchen combo, screened porches & decks on the front & rear of home, walkout basement, 3 full baths, upgraded amenities - granite, stainless, hardwood, etc. House is coming fully furnished making it move-in ready! Access to 32 acre Marina,pool & Illinois River.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tammy Barry, HomeSmart Realty Group at 708-320-0002</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Open, bright, & beautiful! Get ready to feel right at home in this quiet country subdivision just at the edge of Ottawa. Spacious main living area features large windows, fireplace and open kitchen. Finished basement adds extra space with nice sized family room and extra bedroom for a total of 4 bedrooms. This one is really a must see. Schedule a showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Danielle Jackson, Century 21 Windsor Realty at 815-434-2122</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Looking for that home that works as a great weekend place for your family to gather or a home that offer low-maintenance for full-time living...then you will want to see this house. All new paint, new carpet, new refrigerator and new back deck. Situated on the lawns of Cottage Green in Heritage Harbor Resort you have easy access to walking path, bike path, on-site restaurant, year-round events, marina, boat/kayak rental and much more. Only 15 miles from Starved Rock State Park and only 3 miles from downtown Ottawa your days can be filled with fun and ease. Healthcare less than 2 miles away. All new interior paint, carpet, refrigerator and back deck. It may just be that perfect cottage you dreamed about owning!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tammy Barry, HomeSmart Realty Group at 708-320-0002</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
AsiaPosted by
Manila Daily

Manila events coming up

1. Dinaland Seniors Classic; 2. 12th Annual Swett Ranch Traditional Branding Event; 3. Daniel Rodriguez Music; 4. Blowishes for Emily Charity Cornhole; 5. Concealed Carry Class at Sportsmans Warehouse VERNAL, UT;
Columbus, OHPosted by
Columbus News Alert

Columbus events coming up

1. Purple Par Charity Golf Outing for Pancreatic Cancer Research 2021; 2. Kids Skate FREE with this Ticket - Friday, May 21st 3:30-5:30pm; 3. POSTPONED Rocktober Intensive Lindy Hop Weekend 2020; 4. The Special Skills Sports Camps Athlete Sponsorship; 5. Paint Your Pet Session 1;
Ottawa, ILPosted by
Ottawa Bulletin

House-hunt Ottawa: What’s on the market

(OTTAWA, IL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Visual Artceramicartsnetwork.org

Call for Entries: June/July/August 2021

China, Changchun “The 10th Chang-chun International Ceramic Art Juried Exhibition” (August 5–November 15) open to all ceramic artists 18 years and older. Open to all ceramic sculptures. The selected artists have to ship the artworks to Changchun. The host will pay approximately $1050 (7000 CNY) to each plus reimbursement of the shipping fee. Artists should send images of 3 artworks with a short bio and statement to CCCICG@vip.163.com. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact the Changchun International Ceramics Gallery, Erdao District, Changchun, Jilin, China; CCCICG@vip.163.com; www.cctyg.com/En.
Ottawa, ILPosted by
Ottawa Bulletin

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ottawa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ottawa: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 4/23/21, Average $63,000/Year;2. Human Resources Generalist;3. Logistics Manager;4. Aurora, IL - Warehouse Worker - Night Shift;5. Appliance Repair Technician (Ottawa):Veteran+Military;6. Sales Representative - Supplemental Insurance, No Experience Required;7. $100K+/Year-Full Time Sales-Work From Home;8. Class A Driver;9. Hiring Tanker Company Drivers;10. Class A CDL Truck Driver | Weekly Hometime | No Touch;
EntertainmentPosted by
newschain

Edinburgh Art Festival to return

The Edinburgh Art Festival is to return after coronavirus forced the cancellation of last year’s event. Organisers said the 17th edition will include over 35 exhibitions and new commissions in visual art spaces across the city. This will be alongside an online programme of events and digital presentations. Sorcha Carey,...
Ottawa, ILPosted by
Ottawa Bulletin

No experience necessary — Ottawa companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Rep - No Experience Required, Immediate Openings 2. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees 3. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Free Exclusive TV Leads Earn $150k+ A Yr 4. Entry Level Jr. Project Manager 21-00120 5. Oil Changer / Entry Level Tech /Apprentice