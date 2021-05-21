Ottawa events calendar
(OTTAWA, IL) Ottawa has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Ottawa area:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL
Free Summerfest 2021 registration Unlimited jumps (follows SDC unlimited package rules) Breakfast, lunch, and dinner from Eat Up daily $500 towards travel airfare Ride to and from the airport...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: 808 La Salle St Suite 2, Ottawa, IL
Dan Farrell 5/22/2021 In the The Lone Buffalo Tap Room […]
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 101 E Lafayette St, Ottawa, IL
Ottawa Art League's Art In The Park Art Show & Sale is a well‑established juried art show open to all fine art artists working in all types of media. Art in the Park is held during the weekend of...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 2997 IL-71, Ottawa, IL
This is the monthly workday for volunteers of the Dayton Bluffs Preserve. New volunteers are always welcome as we conserve the preserve's nature areas. All volunteers are encouraged to dress in...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:59 PM
Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL
Almost Steep Season Warmup (Intermediate Angle) at Skydive Chicago, 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 07:00 am to Mon May 31 2021 at 08:00 pm