Ottawa events calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stately Greek Revival home, located in the town of two rivers on Ottawa's East Side. This home is a beautiful blend of old world charm with all the modern conveniences and updated capabilities one looks for in a home. This Starved Rock Country area beauty is situated on two lots with a peak a boo view of the Illinois River. Walking distance to the city's shopping,dining district and high school. The home offers gorgeous millwork throughout this sprawling property. Loads of character runs deep in this 4000+ square ft home. Major renovation completed in 2010, which includes low maintenance James Hardie cement siding, an open floorplan kitchen/family room. Separate dining room with marble mantled fireplace, first floor office, formal living room and extra sitting room. Five bedrooms with two additional rooms as flex space on the second floor. Three full baths. Oversized two car attached, climate controlled garage with loft space for ample accessible storage. Spacious yard with deck, stamped concrete patio, fire pit. Quaint enclosed front porch. The kitchen features white shaker cabinetry, granite counters, white subway tile backsplash, a large 5x8 island, perfect for family and entertaining. Kitchen has spacious walk in pantry. Mudroom offers four built in custom cubbies, as well as a separate bench for seating/storage. The 12x20 owner's suite offers a lovely sitting area, beautiful cathedral tongue in groove painted white washed ceiling. The Bathroom includes a separate deep soaker tub and tiled shower, heated flooring, double vanity sinks, granite counters. Large walk in closet. Conveniently located second floor laundry. Please see list of upgrades/improvements to the home. River Front Lot located in the heart of Heritage Harbor Resort only 15 minutes from Starved Rock Country. A rare listing on the Illinois river with breathtaking views! 2000+square feet of classic cottage style home, white trim, soaring ceilings, 1st floor master, full finished basement, huge great room / kitchen combo, screened porches & decks on the front & rear of home, walkout basement, 3 full baths, upgraded amenities - granite, stainless, hardwood, etc. House is coming fully furnished making it move-in ready! Access to 32 acre Marina,pool & Illinois River. Open, bright, & beautiful! Get ready to feel right at home in this quiet country subdivision just at the edge of Ottawa. Spacious main living area features large windows, fireplace and open kitchen. Finished basement adds extra space with nice sized family room and extra bedroom for a total of 4 bedrooms. This one is really a must see. Schedule a showing today! Looking for that home that works as a great weekend place for your family to gather or a home that offer low-maintenance for full-time living...then you will want to see this house. All new paint, new carpet, new refrigerator and new back deck. Situated on the lawns of Cottage Green in Heritage Harbor Resort you have easy access to walking path, bike path, on-site restaurant, year-round events, marina, boat/kayak rental and much more. Only 15 miles from Starved Rock State Park and only 3 miles from downtown Ottawa your days can be filled with fun and ease. Healthcare less than 2 miles away. All new interior paint, carpet, refrigerator and back deck. It may just be that perfect cottage you dreamed about owning!