Hillsborough, NC

What’s up Hillsborough: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 1 day ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Live events are lining up on the Hillsborough calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsborough:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8deB_0a7COL7W00

NC College Tours

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 306-E Revere Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Join Orange County 4-H in touring some of North Carolina's greatest universities, including NC State, UNC, Duke, and NC A&T!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evm7U_0a7COL7W00

Science, Environmental, and Agriculture (SEA) Summer Program

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 306-E Revere Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Join us for a week of opportunities to explore the science of agriculture and the environment. Open to rising 6th-9th Grade Students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwrz0_0a7COL7W00

Hike & Learn

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: 1032 Dimmocks Mill Rd, Hillsborough, NC

Come join us for a hike at Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area. We can fight off the Sunday scaries by exercising our bodies and minds together! After the hike, we’ll read and discuss a text...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RElmA_0a7COL7W00

Kids’ Yoga at the Market with Monarch Movement Company

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:35 AM

Address: 144 E Margaret Ln, Hillsborough, NC

This class is a fun, engaging way for children to enjoy yoga and mindfulness practices. We may travel to the beach for palm tree pose and fish pose or perhaps to the mountains for ski pose and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYqwX_0a7COL7W00

Al-Anon Family Group

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 103 Meadowlands Dr, Hillsborough, NC

Conference Room - main HallwayTemporary electronic meeting available during COVID-19 pandemic: https://us02web.zoom.us/ ID# 863 3094 6339 ; Password: Area42

Hillsborough, NC
ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hillsborough, NC
Hillsborough News Alert

Work remotely in Hillsborough — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 2. Customer Service Associate; 3. Coordinator of Client Services - US Telecommute; 4. Remote Tennis Sales Associate; 5. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Work From Home, Great Sales Opportunity; 6. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in North Carolina; 7. Career Advisor/Appointment Setter;
Hillsborough, NC
Hillsborough News Alert

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. Independent Financial Services Representative - leads, GROWTH!; 3. "Work From Home" Virtual Opportunity Available; 4. Customer Support Specialist; 5. Coordinator of Client Services - US Telecommute; 6. Seeking Great Customer Service Representative; 7. Customer Service Representative WFH remote work from home; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Work Remotely - Customer Service Representative; 10. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Durham, NC;
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
AnimalsBeaumont Enterprise

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Orange County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

Orange County Speedway set for Saturday night

Tommy Raino will be going for three wins in a row at Orange County Speedway this Saturday night, May 22nd, as Orange County Speedway presents “Military Appreciation Night!”. Admission for this special event will be just $5 for all active military and veterans with ID!. Raino, who has won the...
Hillsborough, NC
Hillsborough News Alert

Start tomorrow? Hillsborough companies hiring immediately

These companies in Hillsborough are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Entry Level Sales - Insurance (Virtual) (Work From Home); 2. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative Medial Records; 4. Coordinator of Client Services - US Telecommute; 5. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 6. Call Center Representative-Remote- Immediate Start Date!; 7. Customer Service Speciist Needed; 8. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 9. Remote Tennis Sales Associate; 10. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales;
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Asheboro, NC
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Down on Copperline: The Freight Train’s Pulling Into Town Once More

Via the Orange County Arts Commission, Article by David Menconi. One aspect is the obligatory nod to safety protocols because of the still-lingering virus pandemic. The five-show series will be all-virtual this year, broadcast on a variety of online platforms – Facebook, YouTube, Soul Bag and Artarie. Another aspect is...
Wilkesboro, NC
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man 'Felt Like Karate Kid' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is still in shock after hitting it big with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. Jeremy Pruitt, of Wilkes County, purchased a lottery ticket in the the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game while recently at the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching the ticket while still inside the store, he found that his $20 purchase was a good investment.
Hillsborough, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Randell Jones: Terror in the Backcountry, 1771

After several years in the late 1760s of bitter discourse, protest and, eventually, riots against egregious mistreatment by appointed officials, the farmers on North Carolina’s frontier continued to petition the royal governor and assembly for relief. These “Regulators” called for a better regulation of government. The entrenched powers that be were put off by these backcountry “rabble” and passed the Johnston Riot Act, enabling the government to declare Regulators as outlaws and to confiscate property. Indeed, Royal Gov. William Tryon convinced the council to approve his marching the provincial militia in the spring of 1771 into the backcountry to dominate these citizens.
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

The 5:00 News: Masks Off in NC, Vaccinations Up for 12-15 and Game On for UNC Sports

97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell helps close out your week on Friday, May 14, with big news from the state government: mask requirements are gone for fully vaccinated North Carolinians. Vaccinations are underway for 12-15 year olds in Orange and Chatham Counties. Orange County Schools works to find new names for two of its schools. UNC women’s soccer sees its season end, but other Carolina Athletics programs are set to start their NCAA Tournament play.
Hillsborough, NCnewsoforange.com

Recent storm brings down tree at Visitors Center

Raindrops weren’t the only thing to hit the ground during last Tuesday’s storms. As the skies opened to bring the much needed precipitation, the pop-up shower resulted in an uprooted tree on the lawn of the Hillsborough Visitors Center. With its broad base and twirling branches, the mature tree welcomed downtown pedestrians from the corner of King Street and North Cameron for decades.