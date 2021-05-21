What’s up Hillsborough: Local events calendar

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Live events are lining up on the Hillsborough calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsborough:

NC College Tours Hillsborough, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 306-E Revere Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Join Orange County 4-H in touring some of North Carolina's greatest universities, including NC State, UNC, Duke, and NC A&T!

Science, Environmental, and Agriculture (SEA) Summer Program Hillsborough, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 306-E Revere Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Join us for a week of opportunities to explore the science of agriculture and the environment. Open to rising 6th-9th Grade Students.

Hike & Learn Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: 1032 Dimmocks Mill Rd, Hillsborough, NC

Come join us for a hike at Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area. We can fight off the Sunday scaries by exercising our bodies and minds together! After the hike, we’ll read and discuss a text...

Kids’ Yoga at the Market with Monarch Movement Company Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:35 AM

Address: 144 E Margaret Ln, Hillsborough, NC

This class is a fun, engaging way for children to enjoy yoga and mindfulness practices. We may travel to the beach for palm tree pose and fish pose or perhaps to the mountains for ski pose and...

Al-Anon Family Group Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 103 Meadowlands Dr, Hillsborough, NC

Conference Room - main HallwayTemporary electronic meeting available during COVID-19 pandemic: https://us02web.zoom.us/ ID# 863 3094 6339 ; Password: Area42