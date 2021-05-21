Campbellsville events coming up

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Campbellsville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Campbellsville:

Crafternoon Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

TCPL will offer Crafternoon once a month for ages 12-18 beginning May 2021.

Stroke Support Group Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

We've teamed up with UofL Hospital's Comprehensive Stroke Center to begin offering a stroke survivor and caregiver support group.

Painting with Police Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Enjoy stories and painting with members of our local police force!

Animal Tales Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Animal Tales returns this summer with a host of interesting animals!

4th of July T-Shirts Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Sign up for 1 of 2 sessions to paint a festive t-shirt just in time for Independence Day!