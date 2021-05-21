Campbellsville events coming up

newsbreak-logo
(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Campbellsville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Campbellsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8Gh4_0a7COITL00

Crafternoon

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

TCPL will offer Crafternoon once a month for ages 12-18 beginning May 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5LlF_0a7COITL00

Stroke Support Group

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

We've teamed up with UofL Hospital's Comprehensive Stroke Center to begin offering a stroke survivor and caregiver support group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeVNh_0a7COITL00

Painting with Police

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Enjoy stories and painting with members of our local police force!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lj5GT_0a7COITL00

Animal Tales

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Animal Tales returns this summer with a host of interesting animals!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f74b4_0a7COITL00

4th of July T-Shirts

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Sign up for 1 of 2 sessions to paint a festive t-shirt just in time for Independence Day!

With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Campbellsville, KYPosted by
Campbellsville Dispatch

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Campbellsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Campbellsville: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 2. Medical Tech/Medical Lab Scientist (Med Tech) Travel Allied - $50.16/Hour $2006/Weekly; 3. Mold Repair Technician/ Tool Maker; 4. CNC Programmer (in TN); 5. Retail Merchandiser; 6. Amazon Package Sorter - Flexible Shifts; 7. Production; 8. Production Clerk; 9. Driver License Regional Support Specialist; 10. Psychologist or Licensed Clinical Social Worker - SIGNING BONUS!;
Kentucky StateWSAZ

COVID in Ky. | 285 new cases, 6 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID cases continue to trend downward as more Kentuckians get vaccinated. More than 1.9 million residents had received at least a first vaccine dose as of Monday. Lewis County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the least number of residents vaccinated.
Sellersburg, INThe Evening News

Area news, events and people

Caleb Costin of Sellersburg was honored recently as a member of Men's Track & Field at Campbellsville University, a private Christian university in Campbellsville, KY. The school celebrated the end of the 2020-2021 school year with an honors and awards program. Dean's List at Belmont University. Two local students, Katelyn...
Taylor County, KYCentral Kentucky News-Journal

TCHS holds graduation ceremonies in new school building in 1921

• Harold “Bo” Burress, 82, of Speck Ridge Road, Elkhorn, died Monday, May 2, 2011, at Taylor Regional Hospital after an illness. • Campbellsville native Milton C. Toby has published a new book that focuses on the story behind the only disqualification in Kentucky Derby history. His father, the late William Toby was the postmaster in Campbellsville for several years and his mother, the late Laura Sue Toby, ran the Colonial Flower Shop for decades with his aunt, the late Aileen McKinley.
Campbellsville, KYPosted by
Campbellsville Dispatch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Campbellsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Campbellsville: 1. Warehouse Associate - Paid Weekly; 2. Part Time Retail Sales Consultant; 3. Manufacturing Associate ***Weekly Pay*** Start NOW!!!; 4. Life Skills Trainer; 5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Average $1,300/Week; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Various Home Time - Earn Up to $1,300/Week; 7. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,280 per week; 8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Home Daily - Avg. $1,250/Week + Retention Bonus; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 10. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - LBT;
Taylor County, KYCentral Kentucky News-Journal

Taylor places 2nd at conference meet

Behind several clutch performances, the Taylor County Cardinals were runner-up to Green County in Saturday’s Heartland Athletic Conference meet. Senior Dalton Nunn won the 800- and 1,600-meter events, senior Ethan Coghill won the 100 dash and was second in the 200 as the Cardinals racked up 170 points to the Dragons’ 172.
Campbellsville, KYCentral Kentucky News-Journal

‘Mask’-erade

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second article in a two-part series looking at prom festivities at Campbellsville and Taylor County high schools. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have...
Campbellsville, KYWTVQ

UK dentistry student receives Campbellsville honor

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (Campbellsville Public Affairs) – Rebekah Mobley, Campbellsville University Class of 2020 who is studying dentistry at the University of Kentucky, is the 2020 student recipient of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award given by Campbellsville University. Dr. H. Keith Spears, interim president of Campbellsville University, presented the award, along...
Glasgow, KYwcluradio.com

Campbellsville student, Glasgow native Calix receives ACA award

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Alexa Calix, a sophomore of Glasgow, has been named the recipient of the Ledford Scholar Award by the Appalachian College Association (ACA). Calix is studying criminal justice at Campbellsville University. Dr. Dale Wilson, associate professor of criminal justice, informed her about the award and encouraged her to apply.