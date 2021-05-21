Berea events coming soon

(BEREA, KY) Berea is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Berea area:

Labor Program Mural Reveal and Gallery Walk Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: Berea, KY

Take a look at the last 100 years of Labor through art and archival images! Grab and Go Snacks and Drinks will be provided!

Unicorn Photos in Berea Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Unicorn Photos in Berea at 888 Dreyfus Rd, Berea, KY 40403-9619, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 11:00 am

Unveiling & Dedicating New Interpretative Markers Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 500 Oak Grove Ct, Berea, KY

Join us as we unveil and dedicate new interpretative markers for Civil War veterans buried in the Berea (KY) Cemetery

All Star Cheer Tryout Clinics Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 60 Old Wallaceton Rd, Berea, KY

Register Online TODAY! AGES 5-14 YEARS LOCAL COMPETITIONS ALL-INCLUSIVE TUITION

Berea College 48th Celebration of Traditional Music (virtual) Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Chestnut St, Berea, KY

Workshops starting at 12:30, jams, concert at 7 at Grey Auditorium, jam at 9:15 at the Boone Tavern.