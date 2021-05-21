Berea events coming soon

newsbreak-logo
(BEREA, KY) Berea is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Berea area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0pYs_0a7COHac00

Labor Program Mural Reveal and Gallery Walk

Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: Berea, KY

Take a look at the last 100 years of Labor through art and archival images! Grab and Go Snacks and Drinks will be provided!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIeU2_0a7COHac00

Unicorn Photos in Berea

Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Unicorn Photos in Berea at 888 Dreyfus Rd, Berea, KY 40403-9619, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 11:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SW2IK_0a7COHac00

Unveiling & Dedicating New Interpretative Markers

Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 500 Oak Grove Ct, Berea, KY

Join us as we unveil and dedicate new interpretative markers for Civil War veterans buried in the Berea (KY) Cemetery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bz8ur_0a7COHac00

All Star Cheer Tryout Clinics

Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 60 Old Wallaceton Rd, Berea, KY

Register Online TODAY! AGES 5-14 YEARS LOCAL COMPETITIONS ALL-INCLUSIVE TUITION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018Omc_0a7COHac00

Berea College 48th Celebration of Traditional Music (virtual)

Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Chestnut St, Berea, KY

Workshops starting at 12:30, jams, concert at 7 at Grey Auditorium, jam at 9:15 at the Boone Tavern.

ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

