Berea events coming soon
(BEREA, KY) Berea is ready for live events.
These events are coming up in the Berea area:
Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: Berea, KY
Take a look at the last 100 years of Labor through art and archival images! Grab and Go Snacks and Drinks will be provided!
Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM
Unicorn Photos in Berea at 888 Dreyfus Rd, Berea, KY 40403-9619, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 11:00 am
Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:45 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:45 PM
Address: 500 Oak Grove Ct, Berea, KY
Join us as we unveil and dedicate new interpretative markers for Civil War veterans buried in the Berea (KY) Cemetery
Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 60 Old Wallaceton Rd, Berea, KY
Register Online TODAY! AGES 5-14 YEARS LOCAL COMPETITIONS ALL-INCLUSIVE TUITION
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 101 Chestnut St, Berea, KY
Workshops starting at 12:30, jams, concert at 7 at Grey Auditorium, jam at 9:15 at the Boone Tavern.