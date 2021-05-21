newsbreak-logo
Crescent City, CA

Crescent City events coming soon

Crescent City News Watch
 1 day ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Crescent City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crescent City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YgSZ_0a7COEwR00

Queer Art Show 2021

Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:00 AM

Address: 1228 2nd St, Crescent City, CA

2nd Annual Queer ART Show in Del Norte County - More details coming soon Show will run from May 27 to June 26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZwjC_0a7COEwR00

Veterans Day — Anacapa Yacht Club

Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 5905 Lake Earl Dr, Crescent City, CA

Veterans Day Weekend Cruise Pelican Bay, Santa Cruise Island 34.0342° N, 119.7028° W TOD | VHF Monitoring Channel | Pertinent Info - Will be posted the week before the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a974M_0a7COEwR00

$299 - Redwood National Forest

Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 655 US-101 S, Crescent City, CA

$299 per person, Double Occupancy World’s Oldest & Tallest Trees 2 Nights - Best Western Plus...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9DKz_0a7COEwR00

4th of July Festival

Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Crescent City, CA

We celebrate big for the 4th of July! The celebration starts with a parade through downtown — the lineup starts at 10:30 am and the parade starts at 12 pm.The parade route is H Street and 9th...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IyF4d_0a7COEwR00

2020 South Brookings Chapter HOG Chapter 2137

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 16011 Boat Basin Rd, Brookings, OR

The South/Brookings Chapter of the Coos Bay Harley Owner’s Group meets on the third Saturday. 50/50 drawings and prizes, planning and planned rides, and some great HOG fellowship. HOG Chapter...

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City, CA
With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Crescent City, CAPosted by
Crescent City gas at $4.31 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) According to Crescent City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas. Patriot at 1089 Us-101 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.31 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 900 Us-101 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.81.
Del Norte County, CADaily Triplicate

Del Norte County Art Notes

Del Norte Association for Cultural Awareness presents the work of artist Carol Long. Carol was recently featured in DNACA’s Juried Art Show, and her nature-themed exhibit is now on display at the Del Norte Courthouse through June 17. The courthouse is located at 450 H St. in Crescent City, and is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays, except for state holidays. For information, contact DNACA at 707-464-1336 or office@dnaca.net.
Crescent City, CAPosted by
Get weather-ready — Crescent City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crescent City: Tuesday, May 18: Patchy drizzle then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Crescent City, CAPosted by
Crescent City-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to paradise! 140 Burchum Lane is a "park like" setting with a 1989 built 1989 manufactured home boasting 1782 square feet! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is situated among the redwood trees! The property has a large detached 2 car garage with an attached shop! You will also find a pole barn in the rear of the property to keep your trailer dry! Come see this amazing property before its too late! Dont forget to see Big Foot while you tour the home! Wonderfully maintained beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, oversized master suite with on-suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Custom dream kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops, on demand water heater, heat pump, attached 2 car garage, covered patio area perfect for outdoor entertaining, fully fenced oversized backyard, fire pit area, large storage shop with built in work table all situated on a little over a quarter of an acre. Call today to schedule a viewing. Appointment only. Unique property currently used as profitable Vacation Rental Business, Can be purchased as Turn-key business with fully furnished units. Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home, airstream and small travel trailer with covered decks, outdoor bathroom and shower, greenhouse, etc. Owners have used the natural landscaping and put their artful touches and redwood studded, gravel trails throughout the property. Lg storage shed and garage providing plenty of storage. Hot tub included. 2 separate parcels. Beautiful manufactured home on over an acre w/ detached double garage/shop. As soon as you step into the updated great room you see the BRAND NEW kitchen w/ Samsung appliance package & butcher block breakfast bar. Not only is there a huge family room w/ wood stove but there's also a den w/ views to the beautiful front yard & redwood forest beyond. Up front there's a covered deck, fire pit & trail through the forest, out back there's a private patio perfect for BBQ's or just relaxing. Full RV hookup too!
Del Norte County, CADaily Triplicate

Coast Central announces $100,000 in grants awarded

Coast Central Credit Union President/CEO James T. Sessa announced that its Board of Directors has approved $100,000 in grants through its Community Investment Program’s spring round to 15 local organizations, the largest number in the program’s 13-year history. A total of 50 nonprofits throughout three counties had requested over $617,000. Coast Central also supports its communities through sponsorship, college scholarship, and employee volunteer programs.
Del Norte County, CADaily Triplicate

Earth Day cleanups net over a ton of trash

Celebrate Earth Day by getting your exercise picking up trash? Over 25 community volunteers did just that during the week of April 22, and through their efforts, more than 2,500 pounds of trash was removed from multiple public access, beach and park locations around Del Norte County. The Earth Day...
Del Norte County, CADaily Triplicate

Art Notes

Del Norte Association for Cultural Awareness presents the work of artist Carol Long. Carol was recently featured in DNACA’s Juried Art Show, and her nature-themed exhibit is now on display at the Del Norte Courthouse through June 17. The courthouse is located at 450 H St. in Crescent City, and is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays, except for state holidays. For information, contact DNACA at 707-464-1336 or office@dnaca.net.
Crescent City, CAPosted by
Tuesday has sun for Crescent City — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crescent City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Klamath, CADaily Triplicate

Redwood Burl Co. one of a dying breed

In a little unincorporated place known as Hiouchi, near the Jedediah Smith State Park, a woodcarving shop is among a dying breed. “There’s not a lot of young people doing it,” said co-owner Lee Nylen, one of Hiouchi’s 301 residents, according to the last census count. “Crescent City used to have 10 or 12 shops, Gasquet used to have one or two, there were probably people out in Smith River, down in Klamath, just in this county.”
Crescent City, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Howland Hill Road Closure Extended Through May 28

Parks officials will extend the closure on Howland Hill Road to make further improvements to the scenic drive. Howland Hill Road will be closed to motorized vehicles during the week through May 28, with an anticipated reopening of May 29. Crescent City, CA—In order to perform annual road maintenance and...
Crescent City, CAPosted by
Your 4-day forecast for Crescent City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crescent City: Monday, May 3: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Tuesday, May 4: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Wednesday, May 5: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night;Thursday, May 6: Chance Rain Showers;
Crescent City, CAcrescentcitytimes.com

What’s wrong with the Crescent City Harbor?

Some weeks back, I received phone calls and a few emails of complaints of closed restrooms and fecal and urine matter at the closed bathrooms at the boat ramps. I personally observed these conditions and upon conversation with the interim Harbormaster, was told the restrooms near the boat ramps would be re-opened and the human waste would be cleaned up.