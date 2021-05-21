Crescent City events coming soon

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Crescent City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crescent City area:

Queer Art Show 2021 Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:00 AM

Address: 1228 2nd St, Crescent City, CA

2nd Annual Queer ART Show in Del Norte County - More details coming soon Show will run from May 27 to June 26

Veterans Day — Anacapa Yacht Club Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 5905 Lake Earl Dr, Crescent City, CA

Veterans Day Weekend Cruise Pelican Bay, Santa Cruise Island 34.0342° N, 119.7028° W TOD | VHF Monitoring Channel | Pertinent Info - Will be posted the week before the event.

$299 - Redwood National Forest Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 655 US-101 S, Crescent City, CA

$299 per person, Double Occupancy World’s Oldest & Tallest Trees 2 Nights - Best Western Plus...

4th of July Festival Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Crescent City, CA

We celebrate big for the 4th of July! The celebration starts with a parade through downtown — the lineup starts at 10:30 am and the parade starts at 12 pm.The parade route is H Street and 9th...

2020 South Brookings Chapter HOG Chapter 2137 Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 16011 Boat Basin Rd, Brookings, OR

The South/Brookings Chapter of the Coos Bay Harley Owner’s Group meets on the third Saturday. 50/50 drawings and prizes, planning and planned rides, and some great HOG fellowship. HOG Chapter...