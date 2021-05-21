newsbreak-logo
Brookings, SD

Brookings events coming up

Brookings Journal
 1 day ago

(BROOKINGS, SD) Live events are coming to Brookings.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brookings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3843wz_0a7COCAz00

Building Inclusive Spaces With Our LGBTQ+ Community Panel

Brookings, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 824 32nd Avenue, Brookings, SD 57006

Panelists will discuss how Brookings can work with the LGBTQ+ community to make our city and state more inclusive and accepting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HFZl_0a7COCAz00

Pet Portraits at the BAC with Erik Ritter

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 524 4th St, Brookings, SD

Join us at the BAC for Pet Portraits! Day: May 21st Time: 7:00 - 9:00 Cost: $30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXb9c_0a7COCAz00

Safe Sitter Course

Brookings, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2300 Yorkshire Drive, Brookings, SD 57006

1-day class recommended for young teens, 11 to 16 years of age, who are interested in babysitting and working with younger children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4Mds_0a7COCAz00

Willie Nelson & Family

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

RESCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT The Willie Nelson & Family concert scheduled for August 10, 2020 has been rescheduled to August 11, 2021. All previously issued tickets are valid and honored for the new...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgJnV_0a7COCAz00

Safe @ Home

Brookings, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2300 Yorkshire Drive, Brookings, SD 57006

Safe@Home by Safe Sitter® is a program designed for students in grades 4-6 to prepare them to be safe when they are home alone.

Brookings, SD
#Live Events#Community Events#Live Theater#Bac#Yorkshire Drive#Social Distancing#Students#Live Content#Stand Up Comedy#Lgbtq#Live Formats#Live Remote Experience#Sat#Digital Tools#Portraits
