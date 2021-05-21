Brookings events coming up
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Address: 824 32nd Avenue, Brookings, SD 57006
Panelists will discuss how Brookings can work with the LGBTQ+ community to make our city and state more inclusive and accepting.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 524 4th St, Brookings, SD
Join us at the BAC for Pet Portraits! Day: May 21st Time: 7:00 - 9:00 Cost: $30
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 2300 Yorkshire Drive, Brookings, SD 57006
1-day class recommended for young teens, 11 to 16 years of age, who are interested in babysitting and working with younger children.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM
RESCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT The Willie Nelson & Family concert scheduled for August 10, 2020 has been rescheduled to August 11, 2021. All previously issued tickets are valid and honored for the new...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 2300 Yorkshire Drive, Brookings, SD 57006
Safe@Home by Safe Sitter® is a program designed for students in grades 4-6 to prepare them to be safe when they are home alone.