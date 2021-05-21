newsbreak-logo
Sheridan, WY

Sheridan calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 1 day ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Sheridan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sheridan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFGif_0a7COBIG00

Wittenberg Term Ends

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 1300 W 5th St, Sheridan, WY

Wittenberg Term Ends at Immanuel Academy Sheridan WY, 1300 W 5th St, Sheridan, WY 82801, Sheridan, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 03:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24McPg_0a7COBIG00

Beer & Food Showcase - Gruner Brothers

Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 841 Broadway Street, Sheridan, WY 82801

The Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild and Welcome Market Hall proudly present a beer and food showcase, featuring Gruner Brothers Brewing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoBkc_0a7COBIG00

All-Church Campout

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY

Every year, the second weekend of August, we rent the 4-H Campground for a few days of camping, fun, and fellowship. You are welcome to come up from noon on Thursday until noon Sunday, or any...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hjnw_0a7COBIG00

SCLT Trailfest 2021 presented by Big Horn Mountain Radio Network

Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Beaver St & Bager St, Sheridan, WY 82801

Sharing the many ways you can enjoy community trails built by Sheridan Community Land Trust. Free fun for everyone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gc73S_0a7COBIG00

SCLT Discovery Session: Canoe Believe It? A Free Float!

Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 307 W 14th St, Sheridan, WY 82801, Sheridan, WY 82801

Learn how to use SCLT water trails safely! Please own or rent a kayak for this event.

Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Museum at the Bighorns announces Summer Market

This summer the Museum at the Bighorns will host the Market at the Museum on the first Saturday of the month, June through September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Market at the Museum will be on the museum’s porch allowing for a family friendly and open air event that locals and tourists can enjoy. The market has been in the works since the end of 2019, but could not launch last summer due to COVID-19.
Wyoming StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Committee encourages travelers to utilize bicycling

SHERIDAN — With a goal of decreasing Sheridan County’s impact on the environment, Sheridan Democrats are promoting bike to work day, scheduled for Friday. “The Sheridan County Democratic Party is wishing to be issue oriented in their efforts to work on our community,” Democratic committee member Bill Bensel said. “We’re looking at the economy, education, health care and climate and public lands, which is this Democratic committee that you’re hearing from today.”
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Printing Grand Opening Celebration and Quiz Winners

The team at Sheridan Printing hosted their Grand Opening Celebration on, Friday, May 14. Staff shared insights about the building, Sheridan printing products, and cooked for those who attended the event. Anyone who went to the event was encouraged to enter themselves for a chance to win door prizes. In...
Sheridan, WYPosted by
Sheridan Digest

These houses are for sale in Sheridan

(SHERIDAN, WY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Taco feed scheduled to honor Gresham

SHERIDAN — The Gresham family will host a taco party to celebrate the life of Denny Gresham May 22. In coordination with Bonafide Foods at Go Fast Don't Die, the public is welcome to help the family remember Gresham, who was murdered in Billings April 23. From 3-7 p.m., Bonafide...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Monthly group gravel ride Sunday

SHERIDAN — Bomber Mountain Cycling Club hosts its monthly group gravel ride Sunday. Participants start riding at 10 a.m. at Mydland Market Sunday with post-ride food and beverages on the Mydland Market Patio. Organizers ask participants park on the street. Helmets are required and all participants may choose between a...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

SHS hosts Big Band Bash fundraiser Thursday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School jazz band and SHS Spectrum choir will host a Big Band Bash Thursday at The Wesleyan Church from 7-9 p.m. The Big Band Bash is a fundraiser collaboration dance between the two groups, and tickets are available at the door for $10 per person. Admission charge includes a dessert and beverage.
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Teens choose from diverse activities throughout year

It’s a phrase Erin Kilbride, executive director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center, has heard more than once, and as someone who runs a center full of activities for teenagers — from structured game nights to a less structured place to play air hockey, ping pong and foosball — she struggles with it.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

SCLT, Unplug host All Senses Scavenger Hunt Discovery Session

SHERIDAN — Science Kids and Sheridan Community Land Trust will host its next first Unplug event of the 2021 Discovery Session series with an All Senses Scavenger Hunt at Red Grade Trails May 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dr. Julie Rieder of Science Kids will host the family-friendly,...
Sheridan, WYmoorcroftleader.com

Legion Auxiliary district winner announced

The American Legion Auxiliary District 5 meeting was held on April 10 at Sheridan, Wyoming. At this time, it was announced that KyAnna Petz, a junior at Moorcroft High School, had won first place for her poppy poster in District 5. Her poster is now entered into the state competition.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Kiwanis of Sheridan honors legacy and continues program

Sheridan High School graduates will have an opportunity to celebrate their achievement while keeping a lasting Sheridan tradition alive. The Kiwanis of Sheridan have been honored to accept Project Graduation from the Harper family. Project Graduation is a celebration of and for the graduating students of Sheridan County high schools that was originally organized by Pam Harper, who helped found the celebration, according to Kiwanis of Sheridan Secretary Dina Garcia Blachard. In honor of Harper, Kiwanis of Sheridan plans on renaming the event The Pam Harper Memorial after this year’s graduation.
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Historic Preservation Commission announces week two of contest

SHERIDAN — To celebrate National Historic Preservation month and promote historic preservation and local businesses within communities, the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a four-part, "Where in Sheridan County?" contest throughout the month of May. Last week's historic place was The Clearmont Jail. Proposals for the construction of...
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Column: Spring into summer with Sheridan Community Land Trust

The “Great Greening” is underway across Sheridan County — and no, I’m not talking about all those green license plates traveling north to enjoy our Wyoming wonderland. The “Great Greening,” that gorgeous time of year when April showers not only bring us May flowers but verdant vistas as far as the eye can see.
Big Horn, WYSheridan Press

BH custodian helps bring back maypole to celebrate spring

BIG HORN — With the weather warming and a school year filled with unique challenges about to come to an end, Terry Fudge, a custodian at Big Horn Elementary School, thought students could use a new activity, or the revival of an old tradition, to help celebrate the arrival of spring Monday.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Museum transitions into summer hours, plans new events

SHERIDAN — Starting Tuesday, the Museum at the Bighorns is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Museum staff installed temporary exhibits titled “Sheridan on the Frontlines” and “Let ‘Er Buck: Rodeo in Sheridan County." These exhibits will only be up until the end of the year.
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Media

Provision Fund hosts Corn Hole Event for Sheridan High

The first ever corn hole event for Sheridan High School, was held this past Sunday, May 2. 53 teams registered and played through a bracket set up by All-American wrestler, Reese Osborne and Black Hills State bound, Quinton Mangus. Gabe Bland and Sam Gregory ran the bracket and won $100, Provision Fund gear, and other small prizes. The duo defeated math teachers, Lonna Forister and Tim Daniels, for the grand prize. Although, the two did not walk away empty handed. Between them, and the final four, they were able to choose from prizes donated by SHS activities, the “Go Be WYO” Podcast, and Provision Fund to settle the score.