Sheridan calendar: Events coming up

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sheridan:

Wittenberg Term Ends Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 1300 W 5th St, Sheridan, WY

Beer & Food Showcase - Gruner Brothers Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 841 Broadway Street, Sheridan, WY 82801

The Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild and Welcome Market Hall proudly present a beer and food showcase, featuring Gruner Brothers Brewing.

All-Church Campout Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY

Every year, the second weekend of August, we rent the 4-H Campground for a few days of camping, fun, and fellowship. You are welcome to come up from noon on Thursday until noon Sunday, or any...

SCLT Trailfest 2021 presented by Big Horn Mountain Radio Network Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Beaver St & Bager St, Sheridan, WY 82801

Sharing the many ways you can enjoy community trails built by Sheridan Community Land Trust. Free fun for everyone!

SCLT Discovery Session: Canoe Believe It? A Free Float! Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 307 W 14th St, Sheridan, WY 82801, Sheridan, WY 82801

Learn how to use SCLT water trails safely! Please own or rent a kayak for this event.