West Plains, MO

West Plains events coming soon

West Plains News Beat
 1 day ago

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Live events are lining up on the West Plains calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Plains area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUNCi_0a7CO8jK00

Bill Virdon Visit to West Plains

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 2999 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains, MO

West Plains native Bill Virdon will visit West Plains and attend a meet and greet at the Ozark Heritage Welcome Center, 2999 Porter Wagoner Blvd., on Friday, May 21 from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rw2jr_0a7CO8jK00

Mega Motorsports Toughest Monster Truck Tour

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour returns to West Plains on August 6th and 7th 2020! 10,000lb monster trucks will do battle in 3 competitions - wheelies, racing and all out freestyle. Plus local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbmYx_0a7CO8jK00

Meet the Artists - Our Town Exhibit

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

WPCA will host a Meet the Artists event on Saturday, May 22, from 2-4 p.m., in the Gallery at the Center. All are invited to attend, meet the artists, and discuss the pieces. The exhibit is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kqln6_0a7CO8jK00

Ancient Stone's Fathers Day Weekend Celebration At The Ranch House!!!!

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 1321 Preacher Roe Blvd, West Plains, MO

Ancient Stone will be rockin' The Ranch House in West Plains during Fathers Day Weekend!!! Music starts at 9pm!!! path circle The Ranch House Bar & Grill, 1321 Preacher Roe Blvd, West Plains, MO...

West Plains Gun, Knife & Outdoors Show

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

The West Plains Gun, Knife & Outdoors Show will be held on Oct 23rd – 24th, 2021 in West Plains, MO. This West Plains gun show is held at West Plains Civic Center and hosted by TLR Shows. All...

With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

West Plains gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.20 per gallon

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in West Plains, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1510 Preacher Roe Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 816 St Louis St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
WPHS Graduation – Change of Location

Due to the forecast of rain throughout the day and the potential for evening thunderstorms, the graduation ceremony scheduled for tonight is moving to the West Plains Civic Center at 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. To accommodate capacity restrictions, each guest must have a red ticket for...
Heart of the Ozarks Fair set for June 8-12

The Heart of the Ozarks Fairgrounds in West Plains have announced its dates for the 2021 Howell County Fair: June 8-12. Below is a schedule of events:. Tuesday 6/8: Admission Is Free, Carnival Rides Are $1.00. Wednesday 6/9: Admission Is $5.00, Carnival ArmBands Are $20.00, Grandstands Will Be Dancing In...
West Plains City Council to meet tonight

The West Plains City Council will meet tonight in regular session. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at West Plains City Hall. Among the items on the meeting agenda is the Oath of Office for newly appointed councilman John Niesen. Below is the agenda:. PRELIMINARIES. Invocation. Pledge of Allegiance. Call...
Hiring Now: These roles are open in West Plains

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in West Plains: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2304 per week in MO; 3. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $32.67/Hour $1307/Weekly; 4. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - PT w/Benefits Med/Dental/PTO; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 6. West Plains - School Bus Driver; 7. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 10. MO ER RN Days- $57.32 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**;
Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate. Richard Fleak, of Kirksville, claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at the north Ayerco in Kirksville. Players in Adair County won more than $3.2...
Old-Time Music, Ozark Heritage Festival: 2021 changes

The annual Old-Time Music, Ozark Heritage Festival will be held June 5, 2021, in and around the West Plains Civic Center. The annual event in downtown West Plains, Mo., celebrates Ozarks music and culture. Admission to all festival events is free. Festival hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. FESTIVAL CHANGES FOR...
Senior Spotlight – Zack Headings – West Plains

Zack is the son of Neisha and Tim Headings. He attended West Plains k-12. During high school he lettered in Drama and was inducted into the International Thespian Society. He performed in the following plays: Alice Through the Looking Glass, Annie, and The Triangle Factory Fire. He worked crew on many others.
Celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

We’re saying thank you to Missouri State’s super staff this week, May 17-21. Tuesday, May 18: If you ordered a Staff Superhero t-shirt, you’ll get a message about picking it up. Thursday, May 20: Super Shout-Outs – Share photos and shout-outs on social media #MSUStaffSuperhero. Friday, May 21: Due to...
Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Campus Service Award

Jefferson Thomas, Houston, received the Campus Service Award during Missouri State University-West Plains’ annual Celebration of Leaders student awards ceremony April 29 at the West Plains …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
HOBA to host first event of year May 22

The Heart of the Ozarks Bluegrass Association (HOBA) will hold it’s first event of the season at the HOBA bluegrass park in West Plains. On May 22, the HOBA Spring Fling Jam & Beans will be held. Supper will be served from 5 to 7 and will feature ham & beans or chili with cornbread, drink and dessert for donation. Bluegrass jam starts any time after 5 p.m.
Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around West Plains

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in West Plains: 1. Step down Travel Nurse RN - $54.29/Hour $1955/Weekly; 2. MO - Critical Stepdown Unit - Night Shift - $50.95 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 3. West Plains Daily Quill General Manager; 4. Administrative Office Support; 5. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant; 6. Mentoring Specialist; 7. OBGYN Opening in Beautiful Missouri Ozarks - Visas Welcome; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - IMCU - Intermediate Care Unit - $1958.4 / Week; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - SDU - Stepdown Unit - $1872 / Week; 10. Registered Nurse - PCU - 13 Week Contract ($1740/wk) - COVID-19 Need;
Take a look at these homes on the West Plains market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 4 BD/2.5 BA Contemporary 2 story house with an attached 2 car garage and 2 car detached garage/workshop. All bedrooms are upstairs along with 2 full bathrooms. On the main level is a 1/2 bath, Living room, Family room, Utility room and Kitchen with a breakfast bar, wall oven, electric cook top, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Lots of storage throughout. Heat pump provides comfort year round. Close to town.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Neal Nissen, Ozark Kountry Realty, Real Estate & Auctioneering at 417-256-5729</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGhlcm4lMjBNaXNzb3VyaSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwTExDJTIwJTI4U09NTyUyOS4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HU0JPUk1PLTYwMTc1NTc1JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Lot/Home - $165,000.00 - This very good condition, spacious home, is located on nice corner lot. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, large great room with fireplace, including, full partial finished basement with 2 car garage. Covered front porch & covered back deck. Amenities, 3 heating sources- includes out side wood furnace which heats the water, end of street location, & storage shed. Must See!<p><strong>For open house information, contact DORIS J. HARRIS, SELECT REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 417-255-0363</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGhlcm4lMjBNaXNzb3VyaSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwTExDJTIwJTI4U09NTyUyOS4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HU0JPUk1PLTYwMTc1Njg0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> INVESTOR SPECIAL! Try your hand at this darling 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow fixer-upper just ready for your renovations. Home has great potential and sits on a nice size lot with a great fenced backyard. Partial Basement for Storage and Utilities. This property is only minutes from the campus at The University of Missouri and walking distance to The Square making it a prime location for a rental property. Conveniently located near Highway 63, restaurants, shopping and parks! Property is being sold AS-IS. Don't miss this investment property that is sure to produce rental income for years!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Darron Combs, Century 21 Combs & Associates at 417-264-7000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGhlcm4lMjBNaXNzb3VyaSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwTExDJTIwJTI4U09NTyUyOS4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HU0JPUk1PLTYwMTg1ODcwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Take a look at this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch on 11.54 acres m/l in Fairview School District. Your family will enjoy the freshly updated kitchen and the private view from the back deck! CH&A plus outdoor wood burning furnace. Full unfinished walkout basement has overhead garage door; plumbed for 3rd bath, gives lots of possibilities for extra space. Don't miss this one!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dedra Lonon, RE/MAX Connection at 417-257-7005</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Tooth Truck visiting West Plains, Mo. schools

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -The Ronald McDonald Mobile Dental unit, also known as the “Tooth Truck,” normally is based in Springfield, but for the first time ever, it’s been visiting schools in West Plains. So far, almost 300 school children have received free dental care, including cleanings, fillings, crowns and...
Hutchinson named West Plains Elementary principal

The West Plains R-7 School District has named Mrs. Becky Hutchinson the West Plains Elementary principal for the 2021-2022 school year. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into...
West Plains: Splash Pad NOW OPEN

The splash pad at Butler Children’s Park in West Plains is now open. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday morning. The Splash Pad is the first phase of a larger project that will include additional play equipment, walking trails, fencing, and parking spots at the park, which was donated to the City in 1977 by Bob and Pearl Butler.
Ready for a change? These jobs are open in West Plains

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in West Plains: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $59.04/Hour $2126/Weekly; 3. MO - Critical Stepdown Unit - Night Shift - $50.95 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 4. West Plains Daily Quill General Manager; 5. Welding/Cleaner Position; 6. Inside Sales Representative (Counter Sales); 7. Physician / ObGyn / Missouri / Permanent / OBGYN Opening in Beautiful Missouri Ozarks - Visas Wel...; 8. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 9. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2304 per week in MO; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2203.2 / Week;