Fallon calendar: Coming events

(FALLON, NV) Live events are coming to Fallon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fallon area:

TO INFINITUDE & BEYOND Vacation Bible School Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 485 Tedford Ln, Fallon, NV

Double Masters Tournament Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 143 S Maine St, Fallon, NV

Our Double Masters Tournament is by RSVP only we only have six seats available. Please RSVP today to reserve your seat. $65.00 Entry.

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat Fallon, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Main, Falon, NV 89406

4 Day Sacred Medicines Retreat (Sacred Mother and Father Medicine Circles)

The Great Aloha 5K Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 151 E Park St #3443, Fallon, NV

The Great Aloha 5K at Oats Park, 151 E Park St, Fallon, NV 89406, Fallon, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 09:00 am

Green Goddess Farmers Market Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 151 E Park St, Fallon, NV

Join us at the Oats Park Art Center & Lariat Courtyard for the Green Goddess Farmers Market featuring produce for sale from local farmers, artwork from local artists and crafters, music by local...