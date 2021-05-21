Watertown calendar: Coming events

(WATERTOWN, SD) Live events are lining up on the Watertown calendar.

These events are coming up in the Watertown area:

ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) Watertown, SD

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

Business at the Tee Golf Tournament Watertown, SD

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 351 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD

4TH ANNUAL BUSINESS AT THE TEE GOLF TOURNAMENT Date: Friday, August 13th, 2021 Time: 11AM Registration, 12PM Shotgun Start Place: Cattail Crossing Golf Course Entry Fees: $300 per team ($75 per...

Blacktop Mojo, EAON and The Disarmed Watertown, SD

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Texas based Blacktop Mojo bring their rock/metal show to The Goss Opera House with EAON from Minneapolis and The Disarmed from Sioux Falls.

Tripwire Watertown, SD

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Tripwire is an energetic, multi-genre band based in the upper-midwest.

Annual Spaghetti Dinner & Concert Featuring Leland Harding III Watertown, SD

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

FREE delicious dinner of spaghetti with rich meat sauce, garlic cheese bread and dessert, with Country gospel star Leland Harding III. Our goal is to raise $20,000 for our FREE CAMP FOR KIDS events.