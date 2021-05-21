newsbreak-logo
Watertown, SD

Watertown calendar: Coming events

Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 1 day ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) Live events are lining up on the Watertown calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Watertown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kfxc_0a7CO6xs00

ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines)

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8mDt_0a7CO6xs00

Business at the Tee Golf Tournament

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 351 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD

4TH ANNUAL BUSINESS AT THE TEE GOLF TOURNAMENT Date: Friday, August 13th, 2021 Time: 11AM Registration, 12PM Shotgun Start Place: Cattail Crossing Golf Course Entry Fees: $300 per team ($75 per...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzP85_0a7CO6xs00

Blacktop Mojo, EAON and The Disarmed

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Texas based Blacktop Mojo bring their rock/metal show to The Goss Opera House with EAON from Minneapolis and The Disarmed from Sioux Falls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ke1Lx_0a7CO6xs00

Tripwire

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Tripwire is an energetic, multi-genre band based in the upper-midwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcdNz_0a7CO6xs00

Annual Spaghetti Dinner & Concert Featuring Leland Harding III

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

FREE delicious dinner of spaghetti with rich meat sauce, garlic cheese bread and dessert, with Country gospel star Leland Harding III. Our goal is to raise $20,000 for our FREE CAMP FOR KIDS events.

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

