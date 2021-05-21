Watertown calendar: Coming events
(WATERTOWN, SD) Live events are lining up on the Watertown calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Watertown area:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201
This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 351 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD
4TH ANNUAL BUSINESS AT THE TEE GOLF TOURNAMENT Date: Friday, August 13th, 2021 Time: 11AM Registration, 12PM Shotgun Start Place: Cattail Crossing Golf Course Entry Fees: $300 per team ($75 per...
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:30 PM
Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201
Texas based Blacktop Mojo bring their rock/metal show to The Goss Opera House with EAON from Minneapolis and The Disarmed from Sioux Falls.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM
Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201
Tripwire is an energetic, multi-genre band based in the upper-midwest.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM
FREE delicious dinner of spaghetti with rich meat sauce, garlic cheese bread and dessert, with Country gospel star Leland Harding III. Our goal is to raise $20,000 for our FREE CAMP FOR KIDS events.