Deridder, LA

Deridder calendar: Coming events

Deridder Journal
 1 day ago

(DERIDDER, LA) Deridder has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Deridder:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEh26_0a7CO4CQ00

Family Work Day

DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:30 AM

Address: 2790 LA-3226, DeRidder, LA

It is time for another Family Work Day and we need all hands on deck. From continuing work on the exterior or the building to beginning of construction on the interior of our new children's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Pzq7_0a7CO4CQ00

Tiler Paine at Cecil's Cajun Kitchen

DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 W 1st St, DeRidder, LA

Outstanding food, a family friendly atmosphere with live music every weekend make Cecil's Cajun Kitchen a solid choice for food and fun. ??????? Cecil's Live Music Calendar: Fri, 5/21: Tiler Paine...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K84CW_0a7CO4CQ00

Opening Day, Sad Daddy Blinds Informational Event

DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1125 E 1st St, DeRidder, LA

Opening Day for Sad Daddy Blinds, Lay-A-Way Program! Get the scoop on these great blinds, pick yours out first, be ready for the hunt this year and grab some lunch on us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143sHe_0a7CO4CQ00

Journey Camp

Dry Creek, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 8237 LA-113, Dry Creek, LA

Journey Camp is a overnight camp experience meant to expose young men in 7th - 9th grade to healthy, biblical manhood. Using Jesus as the ultimate role model, campers will be mentored by camp...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrBNN_0a7CO4CQ00

Sunday Funday USO Outdoor Movie

Deridder, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 South Jefferson Street, DeRidder, LA 70634

Visit with your USFHP representative and learn more about our TRICARE Prime option.

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
ABOUT

With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

