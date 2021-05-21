newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batesville, AR

Live events coming up in Batesville

Posted by 
Batesville Updates
Batesville Updates
 1 day ago

(BATESVILLE, AR) Live events are coming to Batesville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Batesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dtkN_0a7CO3Jh00

Economic Prosperity Hub Meeting Series

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1420 20th St, Batesville, AR

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to host an Economic Prosperity hub meeting series — part of IMPACT Independence County. The goal of the Economic Prosperity hub is to spark...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQWWZ_0a7CO3Jh00

Church Picnic

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Gap Rd, Batesville, AR

Join us on June 13th at 5pm for our annual church picnic and devotional. We love our time together. We love the food. We love our kids playing and we love the time of devotion, singing together...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSj3I_0a7CO3Jh00

Experience Independence 5K

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Join us July 4th for the Experience Independence 5K in historic Batesville. This 5k is new to the Batesville running scene and offers some pretty cool swag along with cash prizes for the super low...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izPRN_0a7CO3Jh00

Imagination STEM Camp

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 2005 White Dr, Batesville, AR

Channel your inner engineer by completing five building challenges. You will imagine, design and create a working marble roller coaster, a robot, a monster and more. Parental Note : This is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YrYM_0a7CO3Jh00

Sing Praises! Batesville

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Free Outdoor Concert hosted by Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Bring a lawn chair and sing-along with local musicians.

Learn More
Batesville Updates

Batesville Updates

Batesville, AR
90
Followers
96
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Batesville, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Design#Live Music Venues#Free Events#Local Events#Chamber Music#Sun Jun#Ar Join#Sun Jul 07#Ar Channel#Economic Prosperity Hub#Historic Batesville#Picnic#Live Talks#Music Clubs#Live Content#June 13th#In Person Formats#Stand Up Comedy#Cash Prizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'

Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...
WorkoutsPosted by
Indy100

Gym evacuated after terrible fart caused woman to throw up

A gym was evacuated after a woman did a fart so bad that a woman threw up and management thought there was a sewage problem. Oversharing on TikTok, weightlifter Maxime van den Dijssel said:. “This one time I went to a spin class after a night of heavy drinking and...