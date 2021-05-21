Live events coming up in Batesville

(BATESVILLE, AR) Live events are coming to Batesville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Batesville:

Economic Prosperity Hub Meeting Series Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1420 20th St, Batesville, AR

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to host an Economic Prosperity hub meeting series — part of IMPACT Independence County. The goal of the Economic Prosperity hub is to spark...

Church Picnic Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Gap Rd, Batesville, AR

Join us on June 13th at 5pm for our annual church picnic and devotional. We love our time together. We love the food. We love our kids playing and we love the time of devotion, singing together...

Experience Independence 5K Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Join us July 4th for the Experience Independence 5K in historic Batesville. This 5k is new to the Batesville running scene and offers some pretty cool swag along with cash prizes for the super low...

Imagination STEM Camp Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 2005 White Dr, Batesville, AR

Channel your inner engineer by completing five building challenges. You will imagine, design and create a working marble roller coaster, a robot, a monster and more. Parental Note : This is a...

Sing Praises! Batesville Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Free Outdoor Concert hosted by Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Bring a lawn chair and sing-along with local musicians.