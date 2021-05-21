newsbreak-logo
Oxford, NC

Oxford calendar: Coming events

Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 1 day ago

(OXFORD, NC) Live events are lining up on the Oxford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oxford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxvkY_0a7CO2Qy00

Teacher Workday — Kerr-Vance Academy

Henderson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Vance Academy Rd, Henderson, NC

Kerr-Vance Academy | 700 Vance Academy Road | Henderson, NC 27537 Lower School Phone: (252) 492-0018 | Middle & Upper School Phone: (252) 492-0018 | Business Office Fax: (252) 492-1328 Hours: 8:00...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRbMd_0a7CO2Qy00

Soul'd Out - Our 2nd Event (Featuring GrassStreet)

Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 627 Hillsboro St, Oxford, NC

With over 150 people attending, God surely surprised us and showed up! We can't wait to do it all again but this time it will be bigger and better for the Kingdom of God! The crazy talented...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYHAe_0a7CO2Qy00

Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Car Show

Henderson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Friday: Pre‑show cruise‑in & BBQ cookout 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Satterwhite Point Park/Kerr Lake. $12 per plate, served 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. I‑85 Exit 217. Friday night: "Southern Classic Cars" evening...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35f0rl_0a7CO2Qy00

Flock Swap & Market at Southern States

Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 607 Hillsboro St, Oxford, NC

A LOCAL OUTSIDE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE! FARM ANIMALS & PRODUCTS, PLANTS,HONEY, EGGS, ARTS & CRAFTS, AND SO MUCH MORE! All healthy animals WELCOME! FREE for FLOCK SWAP participants. Vendors - $20, pay...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ckad4_0a7CO2Qy00

East Wake Academy Varsity Baseball @ Oxford Preparatory

Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:15 PM

Address: 6041 Landis Rd, Oxford, NC

The Oxford Preparatory (Oxford, NC) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. East Wake Academy (Zebulon, NC) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 5:30p.

