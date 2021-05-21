What’s up Palmer: Local events calendar

(PALMER, AK) Live events are lining up on the Palmer calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palmer:

BJU Press Homeschool Curriculum Display Palmer, Alaska Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 610 S Valley Way, Palmer, AK

Free display of BJU Press Homeschool curriculum. Come see sample textbooks, video lesson samples, and Journeyforth books. Kid-friendly event. Special event only discounts available on video lesson...

Junior Dragster Day (5/22/2021) Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 5599 Race Way, Palmer, AK

Join us for Jr. Dragster Chaos! A day just for the kids. Tickets also available at the gate.

Refuge CrossFit Cohen Weightlifting Seminar Palmer, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 12151 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy, Palmer, AK 99645

This is an Olympic Weightlifting seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect to shatter PR's!

2nd Annual Hope Dealer Summit Recovery Campout Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: S Old Glenn Hwy, Palmer, AK

True North Recovery Annual Recovery Summit Campout! See flyer in event for event schedule

Colony Days Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 550 S Alaska St # 101, Palmer, AK

Full Width Template Celebrate summer, Palmer-style! Colony Days is a summer favorite for locals and visitors alike, filled with fun for everyone! Entertain yourself with fun activities for the...