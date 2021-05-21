Keene events calendar

newsbreak-logo
(KEENE, NH) Keene is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Keene area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgEah_0a7CO0fW00

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII - September Exhibit Entry

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otEnI_0a7CO0fW00

Emilio Teubal & Sergio Reyes Romancero Latinamericano w/ Amy McIntire

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIXZO_0a7CO0fW00

Introduction to Network Care

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 103 Roxbury Street, #Ste 103, Keene, NH 03431

You’re receiving Network Care, one of the most powerful tools for healing and personal transformation available today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28m2X8_0a7CO0fW00

Dune Hunter w/ The Tines

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZSX4_0a7CO0fW00

Later Pregnancy: Keeping Your Body Strong & Healthy

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Expectant parents will prepare for birth by learning and practicing specific labor positions and techniques.

News Break
Politics
Related
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

City considers another land taking in Winchester Street project

The City of Keene is considering another eminent domain proceeding related to the Winchester Street reconstruction project. Months after approving the acquisition of portions of two properties near the intersection of Winchester Street and Key Road by eminent domain, the city will now weigh whether to use a similar process to gain access to a portion of the Riverside Plaza property across the street. City Engineer Don Lussier said the city needs access to about 252 square feet of the property for the purpose of constructing a roundabout and sidewalks at the intersection.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

The New Leaf Gallery moving to Roxbury Street in Keene

The New Leaf Gallery, which opened last year in downtown Keene, is relocating to 11 Roxbury St. in a move that gallery director Taryn Fisher says will improve its visibility. Fisher and Lyme artist Matt Brown opened the gallery in a small, second-story room at 31 Central Square last November, intending to run the business — which sells original prints, many of them by local artists — mainly online. The idea was to pay as little as possible in upkeep costs while still retaining a presence in Keene, Fisher told The Sentinel previously.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Last week in The Sentinel

A City Council committee is looking at whether to remove the outdoor masking requirement that’s part of Keene’s mask mandate. People are currently required to wear masks outdoors in places where business is conducted. Newly relaxed state guidelines on COVID-19 could bring some changes to Monadnock Region businesses. Many business...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Savings Bank of Walpole expanding with new Keene office

Savings Bank of Walpole is adding an administrative office in Keene in a move the bank says will create 10 new jobs, it announced Wednesday. The bank, which has branches in Keene and Walpole, expects to open the new space on Kit Street — adjacent to Filtrine Manufacturing's headquarters — in mid-June, the bank said in a news release.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Hah! I was right about energy sites, by Fred Ward

I smiled when I saw the front-page article on the “Worries” about wind and solar “gobbling up” forests and farms (May 7). It reminded me of something I had read earlier in the Sentinel. What was it? Oh yeah! My letter of April 16. In that letter, I asked where...
Check out these Keene homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: There is plenty of room in this four bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home. Classic hardwood flooring. Close to schools, corner store, hardware store and major shopping. Recently renovated kitchen, new windows and washer/dryer hookups. Two driveways, dry cellar. Quiet street and property borders woods for added privacy. Well maintained home and a must see! Showings start at open house on Saturday, February 20th from 11-1pm. There is a patio area, storage shed and storage under the screened porch. The newer windows and furnace make this an economical home to heat. The easy to work in kitchen opens into the dining room for an open concept feel and flexibility. Looking out the kitchen window you are offered a pleasant view of the backyard. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace and wood type flooring. It leads to the cathedral ceiling/ screen porch/ sun room complete with a skylight. This master bedroom will accommodate your king size bed, many bureaus and perhaps a desk area. The bathrooms both have granite countertops. Many rooms have wooden plantation shutters. The lower level has a partially finished room and access to the garage. If you like to get into the soil you will have fun working in the established gardens! This friendly neighborhood has a heated clubhouse, an outdoor swimming pool and 2 playing fields. The association fee is $50 a month. House showings begin on Saturday March 27th. Open House 11:30am to 1:30pm. Open House 11:30am to 1:30pm.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan Doyle, Keene at 603-352-5433</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmV0dGVyJTIwSG9tZXMlMjBhbmQlMjBHYXJkZW5zLVRoZSUyME1hc2llbGxvJTIwR3JvdXAuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFTSUVMTE9HUk9VUC0xNDUxNzM4ODklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Its all about location! Situated on a .24 acre landscaped corner lot this 4 bedroom cape offers so much! West Keene established neighborhood within walking distance to YMCA, Keene High School, rail trails, Alumni Field and a short commute to downtown. Quick access to Route 9. Easy maintenance inside and out. Extra long attached garage. Vinyl sided and roof only 5 years old. Full dry basement with office.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

The Steinberg’s Steinway... Ashuelot Concerts is Back

Violinist Louisa Stonehill and pianist Nicholas Burns dedicate their time to bringing people from all ages and backgrounds together to enjoy chamber music through live performance and education. This was the couple’s goal in forming Ashuelot Concerts (a chamber music series) five years ago, when they moved to Keene from...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

NH to open COVID vaccination sites to walk-ins

Starting Monday, New Hampshire will open its state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites to people without appointments. Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that New Hampshire will make shots available to walk-ins of all eligible ages, including children ages 12 to 15, who recently became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine after the Food and Drag Administration expanded its emergency use authorization for that age group Monday. (The vaccine had already received approval for people 16 and up.) Walk-in shots will be available between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the state's 11 vaccination sites, including Keene's on Krif Road.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Births at Cheshire Medical Center, April 1-23

The following 14 local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from April 1-23: April 1, a boy, Aceyn Matthew Ferguson, born to Erin Nicole Huntley and Matthew Ferguson of Jaffrey. April 5, a boy, Cole Robert Gagnon, born to Shannon (Poirier) Gagnon and Jacob Gagnon...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

You Can’t Tune a Tuna but...

Bill Faller is one of the last remaining piano tuners in the greater Monadnock Region. Before Willard Jost - a Dublin piano technician who served some 30,000 pianos in his lifetime – passed away in 2019, they were the two go-to technicians in the area. It all started for Faller...
Keene, NHkscequinox.com

Places to flock to in Keene

As Spring has come into full swing, the search for outdoor spots to escape to continues. Goose Pond is one of many spots around Keene where students can explore, get some fresh air and go on a walk with a view. Goose Pond and the surrounding trail are part of...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Keene Family YMCA’s Annual Campaign enters public phase

The Keene Family YMCA’s 2021 Annual Campaign entered its public phase on Monday, April 26, with the theme of “Forever with our Community.”. The Y raises funds year round through its Annual Campaign to help families, children and seniors most in need to access Y programs and services, including child care, swim lessons, summer camp and health and wellness classes.
Top homes for sale in Keene

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This 3 bedroom home is filled with character and within walking distance to local parks, walking/bike trails, schools and downtown. The backyard has room for gardening or can be fenced in for your pets. Walk inside to a generously sized kitchen with a slider to the deck. Have meals at the live-edge breakfast bar or in the dining room that is just the right size for gatherings, and then relax in the family room. The master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and sky lights provide plenty of light. Trikeenan Tileworks accents are little surprises around the house. There is a two story foyer that opens to the living room with a wood burning stone fireplace, built in bookcases and great wraparound windows. There is an open dining area with wet bar and more builtin cabinets. The family room which is right off the kitchen has a gas burning fireplace and a french door to access the wraparound deck to enjoy the views. The open hall leads to a private screened porch, open office area and guest suite with a large 3/4 bath and 2 walkin closets. The kitchen is very open with top end appliances and granite counter tops. There is a large pantry and another deck off the kitchen for grilling. The second floor features a master suite with a large bathroom and toto toliet. There's a sitting area and a nice private deck with hot tub and views. There are two more bedrooms, another full bath and laundry. The lower level is above ground with lots of windows and a sliding glass door. There is a bedroom, bathroom, bar area and lots of space. The sliding glass door opens to open arched outside patio area, with a wood burning fireplace. The yard is nicely landscaped with stone walls, gardens and stone steps. The driveway is also heated. $1000 selling bonus. Beautifully maintained, lots of forest w/ trails round out this spectacular home on a multitude of acres. Only minutes to Keene where you will find a host of restaurants, shopping, museums, theater, Cheshire Medical Center, the YMCA, colleges &amp; parks. This is truly a home you will love to come home to and share w/ your family &amp; friends. There are also 2 abutting building lots available. Walk across the granite patio to the front door &amp; enter into a large foyer which leads you past the sunroom &amp; into the living room. A semi open concept home w/ a first-floor master suite, plenty of closets, lots of light &amp; a large master bath w/ a soaking tub, walk in shower &amp; double vanity. A gourmet kitchen wi/ extensive cabinetry, double ovens 6 burner gas cook top plus a two-burner induction cooktop, Subzero refrigerator, wine cooler &amp; a breakfast area overlooking the massive patio. From the window above the kitchen sink you can watch your garden flourish &amp; the fruit trees produce peaches, pears &amp; apples. A cozy den next to the kitchen w/a fireplace, a formal dining room, nice size mudroom, &amp; front &amp; back staircases. Upstairs there are 3 generous size bedrooms &amp; 2 full baths, a family room, a nice office area &amp; an unfinished, easily accessed storage space. Two car attached garage w/a third perfect for equipment &amp; tools. Beautifully maintained, lots of forest w/ trails round out this spectacular home on a multitude of acres. Only minutes to Keene where you will find a host of restaurants, shopping, museums, theater, Cheshire Medical Center, the YMCA, colleges &amp; parks. This is truly a home you will love to come home to and share w/ your family &amp; friends. There are also 2 abutting building lots available. A large detached garage with heated overhead studio, perfect for the artist, potter, or woodworker. New standing seam roof and 2 sheds. Wont last long! A large detached garage with heated overhead studio, perfect for the artist, potter, or woodworker. New standing seam roof and 2 sheds. Wont last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nancy Proctor, Keene at 603-352-5433</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Live events on the horizon in Keene

(KEENE, NH) Keene is ready for live events. With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Home & GardenKeene Sentinel

Researching Your Roots

When it comes to family lineage, we don’t always have all the information readily available. There may be some missing branches in your family tree that you are curious about, or a relative from the past that you wished you had known. It’s not always an easy task to look into your genealogy, but the information you find may be very rewarding and fun to share with other relatives.
Cheshire County, NHKeene Sentinel

A moment in local history: The village that disappeared, by Alan F. Rumrill

The town of Roxbury, near the center of Cheshire County, is one of the smallest in size and has been among the smallest in population in the region. This section of the county is hilly and isolated from the town centers of the surrounding communities. As a result of that isolation, the residents of the area applied for incorporation as a separate town in the late 1700s, so that it might be more convenient for them to attend church and town meetings and easier for their children to get to school. The petition was denied by the state, but the local residents built a meetinghouse to be used for church and other meetings.