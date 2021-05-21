Keene events calendar
(KEENE, NH) Keene is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Keene area:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431
Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM
Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431
Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM
Address: 103 Roxbury Street, #Ste 103, Keene, NH 03431
You’re receiving Network Care, one of the most powerful tools for healing and personal transformation available today.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM
Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431
Expectant parents will prepare for birth by learning and practicing specific labor positions and techniques.