Keene events calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This 3 bedroom home is filled with character and within walking distance to local parks, walking/bike trails, schools and downtown. The backyard has room for gardening or can be fenced in for your pets. Walk inside to a generously sized kitchen with a slider to the deck. Have meals at the live-edge breakfast bar or in the dining room that is just the right size for gatherings, and then relax in the family room. The master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and sky lights provide plenty of light. Trikeenan Tileworks accents are little surprises around the house. Set on five plus acres with westerly views to the Vt. mountains and views of downtown Keene. The front covered porch with stone pillars welcomes you into the house. There is a two story foyer that opens to the living room with a wood burning stone fireplace, built in bookcases and great wraparound windows. There is an open dining area with wet bar and more builtin cabinets. The family room which is right off the kitchen has a gas burning fireplace and a french door to access the wraparound deck to enjoy the views. The open hall leads to a private screened porch, open office area and guest suite with a large 3/4 bath and 2 walkin closets. The kitchen is very open with top end appliances and granite counter tops. There is a large pantry and another deck off the kitchen for grilling. The second floor features a master suite with a large bathroom and toto toliet. There's a sitting area and a nice private deck with hot tub and views. There are two more bedrooms, another full bath and laundry. The lower level is above ground with lots of windows and a sliding glass door. There is a bedroom, bathroom, bar area and lots of space. The sliding glass door opens to open arched outside patio area, with a wood burning fireplace. The yard is nicely landscaped with stone walls, gardens and stone steps. The driveway is also heated. $1000 selling bonus. Walk across the granite patio to the front door & enter into a large foyer which leads you past the sunroom & into the living room. A semi open concept home w/ a first-floor master suite, plenty of closets, lots of light & a large master bath w/ a soaking tub, walk in shower & double vanity. A gourmet kitchen wi/ extensive cabinetry, double ovens 6 burner gas cook top plus a two-burner induction cooktop, Subzero refrigerator, wine cooler & a breakfast area overlooking the massive patio. From the window above the kitchen sink you can watch your garden flourish & the fruit trees produce peaches, pears & apples. A cozy den next to the kitchen w/a fireplace, a formal dining room, nice size mudroom, & front & back staircases. Upstairs there are 3 generous size bedrooms & 2 full baths, a family room, a nice office area & an unfinished, easily accessed storage space. Two car attached garage w/a third perfect for equipment & tools. Beautifully maintained, lots of forest w/ trails round out this spectacular home on a multitude of acres. Only minutes to Keene where you will find a host of restaurants, shopping, museums, theater, Cheshire Medical Center, the YMCA, colleges & parks. This is truly a home you will love to come home to and share w/ your family & friends. There are also 2 abutting building lots available. A large detached garage with heated overhead studio, perfect for the artist, potter, or woodworker. New standing seam roof and 2 sheds. Wont last long!