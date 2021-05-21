Live events Brownwood — what’s coming up

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Brownwood is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brownwood area:

Brownwood Gun Show Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: South,, 4206 US-377, Brownwood, TX

The Brownwood Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Brownwood, TX. This Brownwood gun show is held at Brown County Fairgrounds and hosted by Brownwood Gun Show. All federal, state and...

KIDS ON MISSION CAMP Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 8025 FM2125, Brownwood, TX

Welcome to the jungle! Children who will complete 1st-5th grade in May, are invited to get wild at Heart of Texas Camp in Brownwood, TX! Thanks to our church's generosity, children are able to...

The Great Sneak Peek Brownwood, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 209 North Broadway Street, Brownwood, TX 76801

Be the FIRST to see ALL the new and exciting exhibits before our Grand Re-Opening.

47th HPU Band Leadership Camp Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 Fisk St, Brownwood, TX

Thank you for considering the Howard Payne University Band Leadership Camp. We are celebrating our 47th year to serve the band students of Texas by providing the highest quality leadership...

Buy Texas Market Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 419 Garmon Dr, Early, TX

This is a vendor show that showcases Texas Made Products. Vendor Set up 9am-11am Doors Open 11am-3pm Artisan: - A Texas Artist or craftsperson who produces originally designed hand-crafted...