Brownwood, TX

Live events Brownwood — what’s coming up

Brownwood Dispatch
 1 day ago

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Brownwood is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brownwood area:



Brownwood Gun Show

Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: South,, 4206 US-377, Brownwood, TX

The Brownwood Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Brownwood, TX. This Brownwood gun show is held at Brown County Fairgrounds and hosted by Brownwood Gun Show. All federal, state and...



KIDS ON MISSION CAMP

Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 8025 FM2125, Brownwood, TX

Welcome to the jungle! Children who will complete 1st-5th grade in May, are invited to get wild at Heart of Texas Camp in Brownwood, TX! Thanks to our church's generosity, children are able to...



The Great Sneak Peek

Brownwood, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 209 North Broadway Street, Brownwood, TX 76801

Be the FIRST to see ALL the new and exciting exhibits before our Grand Re-Opening.



47th HPU Band Leadership Camp

Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 Fisk St, Brownwood, TX

Thank you for considering the Howard Payne University Band Leadership Camp. We are celebrating our 47th year to serve the band students of Texas by providing the highest quality leadership...



Buy Texas Market

Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 419 Garmon Dr, Early, TX

This is a vendor show that showcases Texas Made Products. Vendor Set up 9am-11am Doors Open 11am-3pm Artisan: - A Texas Artist or craftsperson who produces originally designed hand-crafted...

ABOUT

With Brownwood Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Brownwood

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Brownwood

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Brownwood

Where's the cheapest gas in Brownwood?

(BROWNWOOD, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brownwood area offering savings of $0.81 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 3801 Us-377 S. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.43 at Alon at 3480 Us-377 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
No experience necessary — Brownwood companies hiring now

koxe.com

We Are Brownwood Reunion Weekend to Benefit BISD Students

The ABC Club of Brownwood will be hosting the We Are Brownwood Reunion Weekend benefiting the students of Brownwood ISD on May 21st – 22nd. The weekend will kick off with a Prime Rib Dinner at Teddys Brewhaus Friday evening, May 21st. This dinner will include both silent and live auction items including an Argentina dove hunt, trips to Lake Tahoe and the Caribbean, guns, ammo and so much more.
brownwoodnews.com

Visit Brownwood rolls out website redesign to encourage tourism

With changes happening around Brownwood, particularly in the historic downtown area, “Visit Brownwood” revealed a new look for their website and digital content on Monday. The site serves as an information hub for anyone looking to visit the heart of Texas and experience why Brownwood “Feels Like Home” in so many ways.
brownwoodnews.com

Jarone Racie Jackson

Jarone Racie Jackson, age 41, of Odessa passed away Tuesday, May 4, from injuries received in an auto accident. Services are pending with Heritage Funeral Home, Davis-Morris Chapel in Brownwood.
Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Brownwood

Brown County, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Up In Smoke BBQ

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Early Chamber of Commerce held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for Junior Urias- Up In Smoke BBQ on May 6, 2021. Junior Urias, BBQ Pitmasters Texas Champion, and family are proud to be bringing his award winning BBQ to Brown County. Currently, Junior and family host BBQ & grilling classes and serve from their food truck on Friday and Saturdays 11 am – 3 pm. The future sight will expand their operations and allow for more menu items such as farm fresh eggs, casseroles, meal prep options, baked goods, and a meat market. The Up In Smoke Meat Market will feature fresh meat and seafood.
Brownwood is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(BROWNWOOD, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brownwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sun forecast for Brownwood — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(BROWNWOOD, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brownwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
These Brownwood companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Brownwood companies that are hiring despite the COVID-19 pandemic

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brownwood: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn $2.47-$3.13/Mile;2. Critical Care (CCU) 7p-7a; 7a-7p 13 Weeks 169618;3. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $69.00/Hour $2484/Weekly;4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week;5. Account Executive;6. Part Time Activity Coordinator;7. Car Wash Attendant;8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell Teladoc, Oscar, and more;9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 4/29/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM;10. CDL-A Teams - 1 Yr OTR EXP Required - Earn Up To $110K Per Driver;
Take a look at these homes on the Brownwood market now

koxe.com

Ann Sheffield Day ceremony slated for May 1

In memory of the late Ann Sheffield, longtime local educator, Brown County has declared Ann Sheffield Day and will hold a related ceremony on Saturday, May 1. If weather permits, the declaration will be given by Judge Paul Lilly at an outdoor ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Howard Payne University pergola, located behind Mims Auditorium. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Bullion Suites of HPU’s Mabee University Center. May 4 has been selected as Ann Sheffield Day to coincide with National Teacher Day.