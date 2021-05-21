Live events on the horizon in Greenwood

(GREENWOOD, MS) Greenwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenwood:

Greenwood Storytime With Toddlers Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 405 W Washington St, Greenwood, MS

Storytime for children and caregivers at the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library.

WATERCOLOR play as practice Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 212 W Washington St, Greenwood, MS

WATERCOLOR play as a practice Instructor: Robin Whitfield Beginner-Intermediate Fee $40 All materials included This class will have a minimum of 5 and maximum of 10 participants over the age of 16...

Southern Firecracker Triathlon Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Endurance Sports Management is providing timing & live results for the inaugural Southern Firecracker Triathlon Grenada Lake. This site is set up for Live Results / Athlete Tracking. Race Web ...

Big Boogie Fan Appreciation Concert @ Main Attraction Greenwood, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 815 Main Street, Greenwood, MS 38930

Saturday May 22nd!! BIG BOOGIE FAN APPRECIATION CONCERT!! CMG TAKEOVER!! FREE GIFTS FROM BIG BOOGIE ALL NIGHT! @ MAIN ATTRACTION | 8p-1a

Potent and Paint Vaiden, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 Warrington Road, Vaiden, MS 39176

21 AND UP Come one, Come all ! Sponsored by: Akiyah Tidwell(Potent,LLC)