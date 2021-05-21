newsbreak-logo
Greenwood, MS

Live events on the horizon in Greenwood

Greenwood News Beat
 1 day ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) Greenwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOcBg_0a7CNy8i00

Greenwood Storytime With Toddlers

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 405 W Washington St, Greenwood, MS

Storytime for children and caregivers at the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMGP0_0a7CNy8i00

WATERCOLOR play as practice

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 212 W Washington St, Greenwood, MS

WATERCOLOR play as a practice Instructor: Robin Whitfield Beginner-Intermediate Fee $40 All materials included This class will have a minimum of 5 and maximum of 10 participants over the age of 16...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWkM5_0a7CNy8i00

Southern Firecracker Triathlon

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Endurance Sports Management is providing timing & live results for the inaugural Southern Firecracker Triathlon Grenada Lake. This site is set up for Live Results / Athlete Tracking. Race Web ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlSIi_0a7CNy8i00

Big Boogie Fan Appreciation Concert @ Main Attraction

Greenwood, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 815 Main Street, Greenwood, MS 38930

Saturday May 22nd!! BIG BOOGIE FAN APPRECIATION CONCERT!! CMG TAKEOVER!! FREE GIFTS FROM BIG BOOGIE ALL NIGHT! @ MAIN ATTRACTION | 8p-1a

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSY7N_0a7CNy8i00

Potent and Paint

Vaiden, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 Warrington Road, Vaiden, MS 39176

21 AND UP Come one, Come all ! Sponsored by: Akiyah Tidwell(Potent,LLC)

ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

