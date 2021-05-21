Live events coming up in Athens

newsbreak-logo
Athens, TN

Athens Digest
Athens Digest
 1 day ago

(ATHENS, TN) Live events are coming to Athens.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mv4LJ_0a7CNxFz00

"Ink for the Ages" by Katie Kinney

Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 522 W Madison Ave, Athens, TN

Community Artists League member Katie Kinney will reveal the history of inks and exhibit antique and vintage pens and inkwells. Participants will also have a chance to work with walnut ink made...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWyvb_0a7CNxFz00

Gospel Singing & Car Wash

Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Gospel Singing & Car Wash is on Facebook. To connect with Gospel Singing & Car Wash, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smSIB_0a7CNxFz00

Spirit Of America

Athens, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 136 County Road 260, Athens, TN 37303

Mountain Valley Blue Star Mothers is hosting this gala as a fundraiser to support the Blue Star Mothers' Mission. Silent Auction and Music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zczEa_0a7CNxFz00

Screamfest Paranormal Festival

Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

1ST ANNUAL SCREAMFEST PARANORMAL FESTIVAL at The Historic Cleage Mansion in Athens, Tennessee. Come out and meet THE Ghost Biker and tell me your story! There will be lots of other paranormal...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TO2FL_0a7CNxFz00

Open Horse Show

Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2405 Decatur Pike, Athens, TN

Open Horse Show with 42 classes in divisions for Hunter/Jumpers, Western pleasure, Ranch Horse, Gaited/Racking, and beginners. Gates open at 10 am, show starts at noon. Location: Athens Regional...

Athens Digest

Athens Digest

Athens, TN
ABOUT

With Athens Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

