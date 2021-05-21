newsbreak-logo
Gainesville, TX

Gainesville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 1 day ago

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Gainesville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gainesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QN12h_0a7CNwNG00

Rainbow Run - 5K Fundraiser

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 529 Throckmorton St, Gainesville, TX

OUR COLOR RUNS DEEP! A 5k (3.2 mile) fun run that has periodic color stations where powdered color is tossed on the runners as they pass by to get them covered in all the colors of the rainbow...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrxPl_0a7CNwNG00

City Council Meeting

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 200 S Rusk St, Gainesville, TX

To view a copy of the posted agenda, go to http://gainesville.tx.us/312/Meeting-Agendas-Minutes. All agendas are posted 72 hours in advance of meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGfVw_0a7CNwNG00

John Fullbright

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Buy music: Direct from John: http://www.johnfullbrightmusic.com/store/ iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/john-fullbright/id327168326 Amazon: http://www.amazon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLSMi_0a7CNwNG00

Elm Fork Beekeepers

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3332 N Grand Ave, Gainesville, TX

Elm Fork Beekeepers Association Monthly Meeting. Meetings both in-person and via Zoom. See https://elmforkbeekeepers.org for details.

Girls’ Day Camp

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Batters Up will also be doing a girl’s day camp where we will learn to make lots of great stuff in the arts and crafts, sewing, baking and have a “show and tell” at the end of the week for family...

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

