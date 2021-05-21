Gainesville calendar: Events coming up

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Gainesville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gainesville:

Rainbow Run - 5K Fundraiser Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 529 Throckmorton St, Gainesville, TX

OUR COLOR RUNS DEEP! A 5k (3.2 mile) fun run that has periodic color stations where powdered color is tossed on the runners as they pass by to get them covered in all the colors of the rainbow...

City Council Meeting Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 200 S Rusk St, Gainesville, TX

To view a copy of the posted agenda, go to http://gainesville.tx.us/312/Meeting-Agendas-Minutes. All agendas are posted 72 hours in advance of meeting.

John Fullbright Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Buy music: Direct from John: http://www.johnfullbrightmusic.com/store/ iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/john-fullbright/id327168326 Amazon: http://www.amazon...

Elm Fork Beekeepers Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3332 N Grand Ave, Gainesville, TX

Elm Fork Beekeepers Association Monthly Meeting. Meetings both in-person and via Zoom. See https://elmforkbeekeepers.org for details.

Girls’ Day Camp Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Batters Up will also be doing a girl’s day camp where we will learn to make lots of great stuff in the arts and crafts, sewing, baking and have a “show and tell” at the end of the week for family...