Vernal calendar: Events coming up

(VERNAL, UT) Vernal has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vernal:

Little Texas Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Vernal City presents Little Texas Live On Vernal Main Street! As part of the Young Country movement of the early ‘90s, Little Texas was responsible for shaking up the country music world with a...

EMDR Training by Rhonda Kamai-Kekela Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Questions? Contact Rhonda Kamai-Kekela at 435-219-0576 TRAINING DATES September 9-11, 2021 December 9-11, 2021 Consultation: Ten hours of consultation are required in order to complete the...

Foot Zone Practitioner Retreat- For your business, for yourself Vernal, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1010 N Vernal Ave, Vernal, UT 84078

For Foot Zone Practitioners ONLY! Learn how to run your business and enjoy it.

Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 302 E 200 S, Vernal, UT

Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo 2021 8-10th July 2021 The Greatest Show on Dirt returns to Vernal, Utah as part of the PRCA ProRodeo Tour! Don't miss a minute of the best PRCA ProRodeo and BFO Wrangler...

Awesome Anatomy Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 23 W Main St, Vernal, UT

Learn about anatomy in this fun hands on class! Age 6+