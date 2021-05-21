newsbreak-logo
Marshfield, WI

Events on the Marshfield calendar

Marshfield News Flash
 1 day ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Marshfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Marshfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458x60_0a7CNubo00

Live Music at Libby McNeill’s - Max Koepke

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 2700 S Central Ave, Marshfield, WI

Its Live at Libbys! Experience live acoustic music in Marshfield while enjoying great food and drink specials at Libby McNeills. During the summer season, we

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAjWl_0a7CNubo00

Making Music Together Winter 2022 Session

Marshfield, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Address: 208 South Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449

The seven-week session of fun music classes are on Monday or Thursday mornings for children ages 6-months through four years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsgG6_0a7CNubo00

Pray For Me Luncheon — Faith Fellowship

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 217 W McMillan St, Marshfield, WI

We’re so grateful for everyone who has participated in the Pray For Me ministry initiative for the 2020-2021 school year and we want to celebrate what God has done! On Sunday, June 6th , right...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5EfB_0a7CNubo00

Hub City Days

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Admission: none Days/ Hours Open: Thu 5pm‑8pm, Fri 6pm‑11pm, Sat 9am‑11pm Address: 600 Central Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449 Entertainment: 1 stage - Regional, Local. Music: Variety ?? Other...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468MNS_0a7CNubo00

Maple Fall Fest

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1800 S Roddis Ave, Marshfield, WI

Our 29th annual celebration of "all things Maple" features over 100 arts & crafts vendors, Maple Village, potato and traditional pancake breakfast and specially made Wenzel Farm's maple sausage...

Marshfield, WI
With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

