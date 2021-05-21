Events on the Marshfield calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: PEACEFUL COUNTRY can be yours in this 4 BR 3 BA well maintained one owner home situated on 5 acres just minutes from town! Front foyer highlights the floor to ceiling fieldstone wall leading to the formal living room with vaulted ceilings and wood floors. Recipe for success - this efficiently designed kitchen offers ample cabinets and counter space, pantry, eat at peninsula, and includes all appliances and is open to the sunny dining room for easy entertaining. Serenity is the mood of the 4 seasons room just off the dining room. It's the perfect setting for unwinding after a long day, with a hot tub overlooking the manicured private yard. The upper level features a large master bedroom with ensuite, two additional bedrooms, and a guest bath. Cozy main floor den with wood-burning fireplace will welcome guests with open arms! Main floor also features laundry, a full bath, and a fourth bedroom, currently used as a home office that leads to the recently redone oversized deck. Lower level offers a great space for a rec room, workout room, or that home theater you've always wanted - don't miss the built-in wine cellar either! But wait, there's more! The huge deck has plenty of room for your patio set to soak up the sun and enjoy summer grilling! A detached 24x24 garage to store your extras and a 30x50 shop for storage, workshop or your hobbies! Have a green thumb? This yard provides plenty of room to plant your garden! Like to make your own wine? Pick from your very own blueberry patch or apple trees! Additional features include mound system, new water heater, new pressure tank, roofs out outbuildings, and many other updates! This property is sure to mark all the boxes with room for your family to grow! Call today for your personal showing! Drone Footage available at https://youtu.be/pS9PGW26-mA<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ashley Fredrick, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTY0MzA5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> This one checks all the boxes! Beautifully maintained 1.5 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath with office space is perfect for starter home or someone looking to downsize. Lots of sunlight, large primary bedroom, closets and 2 full baths on main level. Upstairs the 2 bedrooms have tons of storage built ins and an office room with a backyard view. In the lower level you’ll find a recreation room and half bath. Additionally there is lower level laundry & utility in spacious areas neat and tidy. Two car garage with extra space for your workbench and storage. Conveniently located near the Medical Complex and shopping / dining.<p><strong>For open house information, contact JENI SCHOENHERR, FIRST WEBER at 800-746-9464</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2VudHJhbCUyMFdpc2NvbnNpbiUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1DV0JSV0ktMjIxMDA3MjYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This totally remodeled Country Farmhouse just minutes from Marshfield boasts 5 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, a gorgeous farmhouse eat in kitchen with new flooring and open concept to the living room and main floor laundry/mud room. All appliances included. The sunroom leads out to a well manicured patio and large backyard. The living room and bedrooms have recently refinished original hardwood floors. The family room/library is complete with a gas fireplace and built in book shelves and cabinets.<p><strong>For open house information, contact RICHARD KAISER, COLDWELL BANKER BRENIZER at 715-387-8414</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2VudHJhbCUyMFdpc2NvbnNpbiUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1DV0JSV0ktMjE4MTE4MjAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> FOR THOSE WHO DREAM OF ENCHANTING DELIGHTS…this home is a dream come true! Situated on 4.48 acres of mature trees and beautiful landscaping, sits this prestigious 6 BR 4 BA brick home with metal roof, oozing with charm and an array of impressive features. Welcoming side entrance boasts natural vining further highlighting the beauty of the home. Breezeway leads to an open dinette and kitchen area. Convenient kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with an oversized gas stove for all your cooking needs, and tile floors that open to the formal dining room. Just off the dinette, you’ll find a full bathroom complete with a clawfoot tub and main floor laundry. Sun-drenched formal dining room has room for the whole family with built-in hutch and overlooks the covered front porch. French doors will lead you to the great room’s soaring ceilings offering windowed walls to let in natural light and an eye-catching floor to ceiling stone fireplace and a spiral staircase leading to the loft and lower level. Rear cozy living room opens to the concrete walkway leading to the rolling greens, pergola, shade trees, and garden beds, all a part of the gorgeous setting. This sumptuous master is as inviting during the daytime as it is after dark…complete with tongue and groove vaulted wood ceilings, gas fireplace with stone accent, expansive views of the private grounds, French doors to the loft, an en suite bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Hardwood floors lead you to three additional bedrooms all featuring natural wood with plenty of room for study and sleep. Guest bath with tile floors and tile walk-in shower. There is even a third-story attic space that could be used for a playroom! Striking wooden staircase highlights the craftsmanship of this home and leads you back to the main level with a home office conveniently situated for privacy. Lower-level features two additional bedrooms and tons of storage. Attached three-car garage with ample storage and two additional sheds complete with their own character! Home is also licensed as a bed and breakfast and has been the site of many weddings; meaning the opportunities are endless! Additional features and updates include but are not limited to; new metal roof, surround sound, fencing, circle drive, appliances, gutters, landscaping, custom blinds, and curtain, reverse osmosis system, and SureDry Basement System. Don’t miss your chance to live in this one of kind home with so much history, just outside city limits! This is truly a must-see property! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9MceRz3ZDU Please call for additional details or to schedule your own showing!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ashley Fredrick, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTczMDQ1JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>