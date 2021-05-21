newsbreak-logo
Troy, AL

Live events Troy — what's coming up

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 1 day ago

(TROY, AL) Live events are lining up on the Troy calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Troy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyhL7_0a7CNtj500

Pistol Permit Course – Women Only – Troy, AL

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 103 Troy Plaza Loop, Troy, AL

*Women’s Only Course* PPC – Special Offer! Use promo code PPCBOGO at checkout and bring a friend for free! Have you considered applying for and obtaining your Concealed Handgun or Pistol Permit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZG7WV_0a7CNtj500

Southern Jaguars at Troy Trojans Football

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:59 AM

Address: 338 Veterans Memorial Dr, Troy, AL

There are no Southern Jaguars Football Bayou Classic tickets currently listed for sale, but make sure you check back here often as we are adding new events on a daily basis. There are over 100,000...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Anhy_0a7CNtj500

Micro Wrestling Invades Troy, AL!

Troy, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 4100 Hwy 231 S, Troy, AL 36081

Let's get ready to rumble at the Pike County Cattlemen's in Troy, AL with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bE6ZF_0a7CNtj500

Juneteenth Celebration Weekend

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

An unforgettable weekend! This weekend will be full of events celebrating Unity, Community, and Pride! 100% of funds received through these events will be used for the sole purpose of SAFFE, Inc...

2021 Troy Trojans Football Season Tickets (Includes Tickets To All Regular Season Home Games)

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 338 Veterans Memorial Dr, Troy, AL

Buy 2021 Troy Trojans Football Season Tickets (Includes Tickets To All Regular Season Home Games) tickets to watch your favorite college football team compete live and in-person on Fri, Aug 27...

ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Alabama Statewpde.com

Break a leg! Alabama Theater cast returns to the stage June 10

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Alabama Theater has announced that they will reopen on June 10. At the theater, you can "Enjoy live shows, toe-stomping beats, breath-taking acrobatics, and side-splitting comedy," according to their website. If you're interested in buying tickets to any of the upcoming concerts, click here.
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Troy Public Library transformed for tale telling

Why go to Disney World this summer when there’s a world of wonder right here in Troy at the Troy Public Library’s children corner. “Nature took over!” shouted Gideon Sutton. And, for sure it did. Shanlie Wolter, children and young adult librarian, and her assistants have transformed the chil-dren’s corner...
WWEPosted by
Troy Daily

Troy calendar: Events coming up

