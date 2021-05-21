newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abingdon, VA

Events on the Abingdon calendar

Posted by 
Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 1 day ago

(ABINGDON, VA) Live events are coming to Abingdon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Abingdon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1PvR_0a7CNsqM00

Abingdon Farmers Market

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: Remsburg Dr &, Cummings St, Abingdon, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 1pm Aprl - September, 2021Tuesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: Corner of Remsburg Drive and

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jinwv_0a7CNsqM00

Bended Light

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 149 Deadmore St SE, Abingdon, VA

Bended Light at Wolf Hills Brewing (Abingdon, VA) at Wolf Hills Brewing, 350 Park St SE, Abingdon, United States on Fri Jun 04 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fqy2x_0a7CNsqM00

Drones for Teachers - Galax

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Partnership Cir, Abingdon, VA

Robots will be part of our future! Participants in this class will be introduced to coding and learn to maneuver a round Sphero robot through a maze, first by driving it, then by programming it...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223nsr_0a7CNsqM00

Yeti 100 Mile Endurance Run

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Director\'s Notes Training Run Event Page Yeti 100 Mile Facebook Forum Yeti 100 Cut off times Additional Race information will be provided to registered participants. Awards: Handmade Buckles...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJ1Rg_0a7CNsqM00

Wellness from the Wild: Summer

Abingdon, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 112 Court Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Summer provides a bounty of plants for food and medicine. Come take a sensory tour of her finest herbs for simple first aid and fresh eats.

Learn More
Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
92
Followers
127
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abingdon, VA
Abingdon, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Local Events#Live Theater#October#Remsburg Dr#Thu May 05#Va Robots#Facebook Forum Yeti#6pm Location#Awards#In Person Events#Va Season#Live Content#Race#April#Corner#Stand Up Comedy#Remsburg Drive#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia Stateheraldcourier.com

Feeding Southwest Virginia launches the Mobile Marketplace

ABINGDON, Va. — Feeding Southwest Virginia has officially launched its newest program, the Mobile Marketplace, thanks to a grant from Feeding America. FSWVA’s Mobile Marketplace is a new program designed to provide accessibility to underserved demographic groups and rural locations. The Mobile Marketplace offers SNAP-eligible groceries for purchase and SNAP outreach. Based on data analysis, the areas that we determined would benefit most from this service are Alleghany, Bland, Craig, Carroll, Pittsylvania, Wythe and Wise.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Bristol, VAheraldcourier.com

Family farm growing nutrient-rich microgreens in new startup

BRISTOL, Va. — A local farm family is having to think small to grow big plans for an innovative startup in Southwest Virginia. Eric Fields and family members have repurposed an old tobacco farm in Washington County into a sustainable business growing microgreens, one of the hottest new health trends in farming.
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Homes for sale in Abingdon: New listings

(ABINGDON, VA) Looking for a house in Abingdon? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.