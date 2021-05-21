Events on the Abingdon calendar

(ABINGDON, VA) Live events are coming to Abingdon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Abingdon area:

Abingdon Farmers Market Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: Remsburg Dr &, Cummings St, Abingdon, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 1pm Aprl - September, 2021Tuesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: Corner of Remsburg Drive and

Bended Light Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 149 Deadmore St SE, Abingdon, VA

Bended Light at Wolf Hills Brewing (Abingdon, VA) at Wolf Hills Brewing, 350 Park St SE, Abingdon, United States on Fri Jun 04 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Drones for Teachers - Galax Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Partnership Cir, Abingdon, VA

Robots will be part of our future! Participants in this class will be introduced to coding and learn to maneuver a round Sphero robot through a maze, first by driving it, then by programming it...

Yeti 100 Mile Endurance Run Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Director\'s Notes Training Run Event Page Yeti 100 Mile Facebook Forum Yeti 100 Cut off times Additional Race information will be provided to registered participants. Awards: Handmade Buckles...

Wellness from the Wild: Summer Abingdon, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 112 Court Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Summer provides a bounty of plants for food and medicine. Come take a sensory tour of her finest herbs for simple first aid and fresh eats.