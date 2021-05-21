Live events on the horizon in Sonora
(SONORA, CA) Live events are coming to Sonora.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sonora:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM
Peaceful Valley Farmers Market in East Sonora. Farmers, craft foods, drinks, artisans, live music, health & wellness, community gathering. Join us on Friday nights from 4pm-8pm. 14888 Peaceful...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM
Address: 22004 Parrotts Ferry Rd, Sonora, CA
Creating the sound of a modern one-man band, Nicholas mixes live guitar, bass and percussion loops, mixing a fusion of Latin, Flamenco, Classical, Jazz, Folk and Wold Music to creat his own exotic...
Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:30 PM
Address: 14888 Peaceful Valley Rd, Sonora, CA
We're a certified farmers market in East Sonora starting at 4 pm & going until dusk EVERY Friday evening through October 15th, 2021. We are PASSIONATE about providing a community space where ALL...
Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM
Sonora Toy-Anime-Comic Con Monday, May 25, 2021 (Memorial Day!) 11am-4pm This is a kiddo friendly event! Kids 10 and under are FREE!!! ????? DRESS TO IMPRESS! The Cosplay (Costume) Contest is...
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Address: 15700 Old Oak Ranch Rd, Sonora, CA
Five Day Individual Overnight Basketball Camp in the Sierras! We are excited to announce the schedule for 2021! Week Two - July 27 - 31, 2021 Boys 4th Grade - 12th Grade *Girls Camp info please...