Events on the Sequim calendar
(SEQUIM, WA) Sequim is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sequim:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 505 E Silberhorn Rd, Sequim, WA
ARTJAM 2021, held Labor Day Weekend at Rock Hollow Farm provides the “barn people” an opportunity to show a major body of their work reflecting personal style, vision and technical proficiency...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 180 Bell Bottom Rd, Sequim, WA
With vistas of the snow-capped Olympic Mountains, the blue expanse of the Salish Sea, and multi-hued fields of wondrous lavender to roam, the “Tour de Lavender” is more than just a ride, it’s an...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Address: 202 N Blake Ave, Sequim, WA
07/16 to 07/18 2021 - Sequim Lavender Festival meta Various Farms, Sequim , WA Entertainment: 1 stage - R (music types: AM AL JZ BL BG CY FU RK FK Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 150 Juried: yes...
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:00 AM
Address: 104 Hooker Rd, Sequim, WA
We meet on the first Wednesday of each month from 9:30-11am. We meet at the Callam County PUD Building, located at 104 Hooker Rd, Sequim, WA. Our meetings are held in the Lake Crescent boardroom...
Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Address: 610 N 5th Ave, Sequim, WA
YMCA certified lifeguard course. This course runs from May 27 - June 19. Classes will be held Thursdays and Fridays from 4 PM to 5:30 PM and Saturdays from 11 AM to 2 PM (10am-3pm on the 6/19) in...