Sequim, WA

Events on the Sequim calendar

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 1 day ago

(SEQUIM, WA) Sequim is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sequim:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHe7m_0a7CNq4u00

ARTJAM

Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 505 E Silberhorn Rd, Sequim, WA

ARTJAM 2021, held Labor Day Weekend at Rock Hollow Farm provides the “barn people” an opportunity to show a major body of their work reflecting personal style, vision and technical proficiency...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFOma_0a7CNq4u00

Tour de Lavender

Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 180 Bell Bottom Rd, Sequim, WA

With vistas of the snow-capped Olympic Mountains, the blue expanse of the Salish Sea, and multi-hued fields of wondrous lavender to roam, the “Tour de Lavender” is more than just a ride, it’s an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTb7T_0a7CNq4u00

Sequim Lavander Festival

Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 202 N Blake Ave, Sequim, WA

07/16 to 07/18 2021 - Sequim Lavender Festival meta Various Farms, Sequim , WA Entertainment: 1 stage - R (music types: AM AL JZ BL BG CY FU RK FK Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 150 Juried: yes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVKnI_0a7CNq4u00

North Olympic Peninsula Amputee Support Group ( Sequim, WA)

Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 104 Hooker Rd, Sequim, WA

We meet on the first Wednesday of each month from 9:30-11am. We meet at the Callam County PUD Building, located at 104 Hooker Rd, Sequim, WA. Our meetings are held in the Lake Crescent boardroom...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32LJQQ_0a7CNq4u00

Lifeguard Certification Course (4 week training)

Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 610 N 5th Ave, Sequim, WA

YMCA certified lifeguard course. This course runs from May 27 - June 19. Classes will be held Thursdays and Fridays from 4 PM to 5:30 PM and Saturdays from 11 AM to 2 PM (10am-3pm on the 6/19) in...

Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

ABOUT

With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

