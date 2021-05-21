Talladega calendar: What's coming up

(TALLADEGA, AL) Talladega has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Talladega:

KidzQuest Anchored 2021 Talladega, AL

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

The greatest week of the summer - KidzQuest Anchored! The Alpha Conference Summer Camp for kids ages 8-12. Register ONLINE at www.alphaiphc.org/kidzquest2021

CMP Talladega Monthly 800 Aggregate Talladega, AL

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Shocco Springs Conference Center Talladega, AL

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

Shocco Springs is a modern wooded retreat that ensures an unforgettable week at camp. It boasts unique free time options including the Aqua Park, low ropes course, putt putt, paintball and paddle...

Avail Hollywood Talladega, AL

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 229 Long St, Talladega, AL

Avail Hollywood and DJ TRAC at ELKS LOUNGE at 2021-05-29

CentriKid Camp — Double Oak Community Church Talladega, AL

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

July 9-11 - CentriKid Camp at Shocco Springs Conference Center Grades 3-5) We’re Headed to CentriKid! CentriKid Camp is “overnight” camp for kids who have completed Grades 3-5. Everything at...