Talladega, AL

Talladega calendar: What's coming up

Talladega News Flash
Talladega News Flash
 1 day ago

(TALLADEGA, AL) Talladega has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Talladega:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384P7M_0a7CNoYg00

KidzQuest Anchored 2021

Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

The greatest week of the summer - KidzQuest Anchored! The Alpha Conference Summer Camp for kids ages 8-12. Register ONLINE at www.alphaiphc.org/kidzquest2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjsMl_0a7CNoYg00

CMP Talladega Monthly 800 Aggregate

Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Utah County Service Rifle Club EIC .22 Rimfire Pistol Match Utah State Rifle & Pistol Assoc. 2021 Iron County GSM Clinic with CMP GSSM/Carbine Match

Shocco Springs Conference Center

Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

Shocco Springs is a modern wooded retreat that ensures an unforgettable week at camp. It boasts unique free time options including the Aqua Park, low ropes course, putt putt, paintball and paddle...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeVLT_0a7CNoYg00

Avail Hollywood

Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 229 Long St, Talladega, AL

Avail Hollywood and DJ TRAC at ELKS LOUNGE at 2021-05-29

CentriKid Camp — Double Oak Community Church

Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

July 9-11 - CentriKid Camp at Shocco Springs Conference Center Grades 3-5) We’re Headed to CentriKid! CentriKid Camp is “overnight” camp for kids who have completed Grades 3-5. Everything at...

With Talladega News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Dj#Free Events#Live Events#Free Time#Live Online#Live Theater#Kidzquest Anchored#Sun May#Al Avail Hollywood#Sun Jul 07#Al July#Centrikid Camp#Register Online#Standup Comedy#Live Formats#Live Content#Paintball#Summer Camp#Elks Lounge#Aqua Park
Talladega Superspeedway hosts “The Race To End COVID”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today, May 15th, the Talladega Superspeedway hosted “The Race to End Covid”. The iconic track plans to welcome guests from all across the country but not for a normal race. Anyone looking to be tested for COVID or receive a vaccination could come out to the Superspeedway and earn two laps on one of the biggest race tracks.
Talladega Marksmanship Park Features Several Shotgun, Other Events in May

TALLADEGA, Ala. – The Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) Talladega Marksmanship Park is open and ready for the public, as several annual and monthly events resurface for fun on the range in May. Exciting news for shotgun enthusiasts, the National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA) matches are returning to the Talladega calendar,...
Anniston Star

Want to drive at Talladega? Get tested or vaccinated Saturday, and take a spin on the track

TALLADEGA — Want to drive around the track at Talladega Superspeedway?. The track is giving you a simple way to do it. On Saturday, people ages 16 and older who choose to be tested and/or vaccinated can take a spin around the track in their car or truck. Drivers and their riders will take two laps behind a track pace vehicle at highway speed. Motorcycles are not permitted.
Photos: Softball action from Regionals in Montgomery

The East Regional Softball Tournament at Lagoon Park in Montgomery is loaded with Talladega and St. Clair county teams. Fayetteville, Springville, Victory Christian, Ragland, Leeds, and Moody have already seen action and Munford, Childersburg, and Ashville get going Friday.
Talladega College explores the return of football after 80-year hiatus

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Eighty years after the football program was canceled due to World War II, Talladega College is looking at bringing the sport back to campus. Talladega College is home to the Black College Football National Champions in both 1920 and 1921. Although football hasn’t been approved yet, Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins believes the school is one step closer for it possibly happening.
Talladega College explores feasibility of reviving football program on 100 year anniversary of championship win

(Talladega, AL) The Talladega College Board of Trustees authorized Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins to employ a consultant to determine the feasibility of reviving the institution’s football program. Trustees voted in favor of conducting a feasibility study during the institution’s spring board meeting on April 30, 2021. Talladega...
Tonight's Talladega Board of Education meeting is postponed a week

The Talladega City Board of Education meeting scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled. The new meeting date is a week later, on May 18, starting at 5 p.m. There will be limited seating available in the boardroom at the former Hal Henderson Elementary School, and may be watched via Zoom as well.
Talladega News Flash

No experience necessary — Talladega companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Insurance Sales - Work from Home - No Experience Needed2. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service3. Auto Glass Technician Trainee4. Entry Level Sales Associate5. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Same Day Pay! #DP016. Coca-Cola Sales Merchandiser $16-$35/hr7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year9. Training Customer Service and Sales Account Executive
Local weather: 'There is a lot of flooding all around'

With inclement weather striking much of Central Alabama on Tuesday, local officials are looking at the impact of the storms. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Patrice Kurzejeski said her county had experienced large scale flooding by 4 p.m. Tuesday. “There is a lot of flooding all around,” she...
Look Back ... to a new route for the downtown bike race, 1996

May 3, 1946, in The Star: More than 60 boys and girls have submitted entries in the YMCA Pet Show which will be held in the Quintard Parkway between 10th and 12th streets this coming Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Included in the entries are dogs, cats, ponies, rabbits, chickens, pigeons, snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs, flying squirrels and fish. Also this date: Winner of a recent countywide spelling bee in Talladega County, sponsored by a civic club there, is Louis Butterworth, an eighth-grader who attends Eastaboga School.