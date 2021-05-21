newsbreak-logo
Madisonville, KY

Coming soon: Madisonville events

Posted by 
Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 1 day ago

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Madisonville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Madisonville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRFK8_0a7CNnfx00

Mamma Mia!

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 2000 College Dr, Madisonville, KY

Mamma Mia! at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr, Madisonville, United States on Fri Jul 16 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sun Jul 18 2021 at 04:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXHMy_0a7CNnfx00

**Wednesday**Trivia Night

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Trivia Night! Grab all your friends, tell all your co-workers & come out to play trivia! Fun times, good food, yummy drinks, awesome atmosphere, phenomenal prizes!

Comedian Jeff Allen at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 2000 College Dr, Madisonville, KY

Comedian Jeff Allen at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts Jeff Allen – comedy Jeff Allen combines clean, hilarious humor with inspiration like no other comedian working today. Performing comedy for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRgJN_0a7CNnfx00

13th Annual Madisonville Open

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 755 Park Ave Ct, Madisonville, KY

PDGA A-tier pro and am 3 rounds of 18 holes POOL A: Pro and Advanced, Advanced Masters: 2 rounds at Mahr Park One round at City Park POOL B: Advanced over 50, Intermediate, Recreational, Divisions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18minh_0a7CNnfx00

$000 to win Street Stocks Tribute to “Little” John Gray featuring 3rd Annual King of the Street Stocks

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:45 PM

Address: 1245 Happy Ln, Madisonville, KY

Tribute to "Little" John Gray featuring 3rd Annual King of the Street Stocks $4000 TO WIN!!! CRUSA Street Stocks just add 200lb and your legal to come race ***Friday, June 4** *Open Practice all...

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Politics
Related
Madisonville, KYPosted by
Madisonville Digest

Ready for a change? These Madisonville jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Madisonville: 1. Class A Delivery Driver; 2. Work From Home, No Cold Calling; 3. Life Insurance Sales - Customer Service Preferred; 4. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 5. Plant Manager (in TN); 6. IT Networking &/or Access Control Field Technician; 7. HR Generalist - DIRECT HIRE; 8. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 9. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver; 10. Insurance Sales Field Agent - training, leads, GROWTH!;
Kentucky StatePosted by
US105

Win a US105 Flyaway to See Eric Church in Kentucky

Eric Church kicks off his "Gather Again" tour in Lexington Kentucky on September 17, 2021 at Rupp Arena, and US 105 wants to send you and a guest to opening night. Eric Church is arguably the best entertainer in country music, and we want you to be there to experience his music and showmanship live and in-person. After a year of no live music, you know this will be a night to remember.
Madisonville, KYoldhousesunder50k.com

c.1918 Handyman Special in Madisonville, KY Under $43K

C.1918 Handyman Special in Madisonville, KY Under $43K. The bungalow house form perhaps most deeply stirs the sweetest dreams of home for Americans across the country. The first thing one notices about this versatile c.1918 bungalow is the large wall of glass in the partially enclosed front porch. Next, we view the gleaming hardwood floors and brick fireplace. Finally, the clawfoot tub and spacious kitchen with open cupboards to display your collections rounds out the tour.
Hopkins County, KYMessenger

Interfaith Community Prayer Breakfast was a community blessing

Interfaith Community Prayer Breakfast was a community blessing. I want to express my sincere thanks to all those who shared in the Hopkins County inaugural Interfaith Community Prayer Breakfast on The National Day of Prayer held Thursday, May 6. Our theme was “Uniting Our People.” It was a blessing to...
Madisonville, KYwevv.com

Pop-Up Chick-fil-A Restaurant Appearing in Madisonville Thursday

At 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13 in Madisonville, Kentucky, a pop-up Chick-Fil-A restaurant will appear. The restaurant will be serving customers from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Madison Square Shopping Center. While the pop-up Chick-fil-A usually takes online orders ahead of time, the company says...
Hopkins County, KYMessenger

Pfizer vaccine will be available in schools for kids 12 and older

The Hopkins County Health Department will start administering the Pfizer vaccine at schools on Tuesday to children 12 years old and older with parental or guardian permission. Health Department Director Denise Beach said consent forms were sent home with students on Thursday and Friday for parents to sign and return on Monday.
Madisonville, KY14news.com

New addiction recovery center opening in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A new outpatient addiction treatment center is opening in Madisonville. It’s located at 9 East Arch St. in place of the former Family Video. BrightView’s programs include medication-assisted treatment (MAT), clinical care, group therapy, peer support, and social services. In 2016, health officials in Hopkins County...
Madisonville, KYPosted by
Madisonville Digest

Check out these homes for sale in Madisonville now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Kitchen and hall bath remodel completed in July 2020, complete with continuous counter tops, new kitchen appliances, grand pantry with barn doors, huge laundry room. Two decks and large yard. Remodeled down to studs and floor joists. Nice older home with lots of charm. Fenced back yard. Third bedroom has no closet. This is a very nice brick home. Home has an adjoining formal living room and dining room with a gorgeous chandelier. Great for entertaining. Beautiful country feel looking out the large window in the living room. The natural light is a bonus in this beautiful home. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and a pantry. When you come in from the 2 car attached garage the laundry room and half bath are both close by. The home has a breakfast room with a large window. The family room has a fireplace with built-in bookshelves and gas logs. All the bedrooms are nice in size, even the smallest bedroom could have a queen-size bed. Glassed in back porch with sliding doors. Great well-maintained home.
Madisonville, KYMessenger

MCC optimistic as preparation for fall semester underway

Having just wrapped up the spring semester, Madisonville Community College is already looking towards the fall. College Provost Dr. Scott Cook said the schedule for fall will accommodate students’ needs across the board. “We have scheduled it in such a way that somebody who is still uncomfortable coming on campus,...
Madisonville, KYMessenger

Ahlstrom announces $70 million investment in Madisonville location

Ahlstrom-Munksjö announced Monday they will invest $70 million in a new glass fiber tissue production line in Madisonville creating almost 50 jobs at the facility. According to a news release, the investment will further strengthen the company’s position to be a leading global supplier of high performance materials. The new line will produce a full range of glass fiber tissue nonwovens with a main focus on Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Vinyl sheet materials. Customer deliveries from the new line are expected to start in mid-2023.
Madisonville, KYMessenger

Paragon's classic car show fundraiser will benefit United Way

Classic car enthusiasts can now enjoy looking at vintage cars while giving back to the United Way of the Coalfield at The Paragon of Madisonville’s Classic Car Show set for Saturday. Paragon Director Maria Lee said the assisted living facility could not hold their Autumn Family Night — a United...
Hopkins County, KYwevv.com

Paving Operations in Dawson Springs Began Monday

KYTC Contractors began paving operations in Dawson Springs on KY 109 in Hopkins County on Monday. The milling and paving efforts are expected to continue through next week. KYTC is asking for motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
Madisonville, KYwkdzradio.com

Madisonville Company To Build Second Facility, Create Over 50 Jobs

Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday a Finland-based glass fiber tissue producer plans to build a second facility in Madisonville with a $70 million investment expected to create 51 well-paying jobs. Governor Beshear thanked Ahlstrom-Munksjö for this significant new commitment to Madisonville, Hopkins County and the commonwealth. He added the company’s...
Madisonville, KYMessenger

Bachman named Groves Electric president

Groves Electrical Services’ Board of Directors has announced that Senior Vice President Andy Bachman has assumed the role of president of Groves Electrical Services, effective May 1. Bachman replaces Jeff Groves, who will continue to serve as company CEO and board chairman. “Our board of directors is pleased that Andy...