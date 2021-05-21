newsbreak-logo
Marion, IL

Marion calendar: Events coming up

Marion News Beat
 1 day ago

(MARION, IL) Live events are coming to Marion.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6Zys_0a7CNluV00

Hairbanger's Ball Parking Lot Party at 618

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 2703 17th Street, Marion, IL 62959

It's the biggest party of the year as Hairbanger's Ball rocks out 618 Tap House for a full on Parking Lot Party!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382bMY_0a7CNluV00

Grand Funk Railroad

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion , IL 62959

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD - SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL TOUR 2021 WILL ROCK FOR FOOD - Fundraiser Concert Event - also on stage Jeff Pritchett Project

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISPBn_0a7CNluV00

Become A Home Based Travel Agent

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 2609 Blue Heron Drive, Marion, IL 62959

If travel is your passion, why not become a Travel Business Owner?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eN9kK_0a7CNluV00

An Evening with WE ARE MESSENGERS

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion , IL 62959

WE ARE MESSENGERS is coming back for another fantastic night!

TNCC 8 Trauma Nurse Core Curriculum 1 1/2 day class

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion, IL 62959

TNCC 1 1/2 day course! (2 payments of $187.50=$375, includes required book)

Marion, IL
With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Marion, ILPosted by
Marion News Beat

These houses are for sale in Marion

(MARION, IL) Looking for a house in Marion? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Marion, ILrandolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Heartland Regional to host BBQ lunch during EMS week

MARION -- To celebrate National EMS Week, Heartland Regional Medical Center is hosting a special, drive-through barbecue lunch on Wednesday, May 19. The Marion-based hospital is teaming up with the Hands of Hope Foundation's "Operation BBQ 'd Hope" initiative. Though it coincides with National EMS Week, the goal of the event is to provide a free BBQ lunch to as many as 400 area first responders, including law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical services, and emergency management officials.
Marion, ILPosted by
Marion News Beat

Live events on the horizon in Marion

(MARION, IL) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up. With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.