Lucedale calendar: Events coming up

(LUCEDALE, MS) Lucedale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lucedale:

South AL Holy Ghost Rally and Teach Training Seminar Semmes, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 7745 St Augustine Dr, Semmes, AL

AL UPCI Children's Ministry Speaker(s): Jeremy Joyce and Local CM Ministry Team Location: First Church 7745 St. Augustine Dr Semmes, AL 36575

End Of Year Bash Leakesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 11997 Old Hwy 24, Leakesville, MS

Let's worship the Lord as we come together for an evening of food, fun and fellowship.

Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church 4th Annual Open Car Show Semmes, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 2275 Snow Rd N, Semmes, AL

4th Annual Open Car Show to benefit St. Vincent dePaul Pantry Peoples' Choice 1st, 2nd, 3rd place Awards. First 50 to register receive Goodie Bags, Dash

Juneteenth Festival Semmes, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Anyone interested in being a vendor or volunteer for the festival can sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/13TSV0Fk8ekgPhonSrAFSvPB0u1fPiCkj4ParttqJCTQ/viewform?edit_requested=true

Yoga with Coach Pegah Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Mobile, Mobile, AL 36608

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.