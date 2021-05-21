newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucedale, MS

Lucedale calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 1 day ago

(LUCEDALE, MS) Lucedale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lucedale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41P2Bo_0a7CNk1m00

South AL Holy Ghost Rally and Teach Training Seminar

Semmes, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 7745 St Augustine Dr, Semmes, AL

AL UPCI Children's Ministry Speaker(s): Jeremy Joyce and Local CM Ministry Team Location: First Church 7745 St. Augustine Dr Semmes, AL 36575

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRRqk_0a7CNk1m00

End Of Year Bash

Leakesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 11997 Old Hwy 24, Leakesville, MS

Let's worship the Lord as we come together for an evening of food, fun and fellowship.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgRSp_0a7CNk1m00

Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church 4th Annual Open Car Show

Semmes, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 2275 Snow Rd N, Semmes, AL

4th Annual Open Car Show to benefit St. Vincent dePaul Pantry Peoples' Choice 1st, 2nd, 3rd place Awards. First 50 to register receive Goodie Bags, Dash

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HyWq_0a7CNk1m00

Juneteenth Festival

Semmes, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Anyone interested in being a vendor or volunteer for the festival can sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/13TSV0Fk8ekgPhonSrAFSvPB0u1fPiCkj4ParttqJCTQ/viewform?edit_requested=true

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwLso_0a7CNk1m00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Mobile, Mobile, AL 36608

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale, MS
45
Followers
102
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Lucedale, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#St Vincent#Mobile#Local Events#Festival#Live Theater#Online Content#Al Al Upci Children#First Church 7745#Al 36608#Goodie Bags#In Person Events#Live Content#Remote Versions#Standup Comedy#Sat#Time#Food#Guidelines#Fundamental Yoga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related