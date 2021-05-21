Jacksonville calendar: Events coming up

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Jacksonville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jacksonville:

Horsemanship Clinic Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1688 IL-78, Jacksonville, IL

Event by Steve Lantvit Horsemanship on Saturday, July 17 2021

Girls Night Out The Show at Lahey's Lounge (Jacksonville, IL) Jacksonville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 West State Street, Jacksonville, IL 62650

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Jacksonville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

5K, 10K, RELAY PARTNER RUN!! Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 1521 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL

Join us for a great day of cardio and fun as Fitness World hosts another fantastic race opportunity for the community. Choose from 5K, 10K or Partner Relay routes. All participants will receive a...

Dementia Caregiver Support Group Jacksonville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Free Support Group by Phone or Online, Jacksonville, IL 62650

Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community for participants to develop informal mutual support.

Jeff Young and the Bad Grandpas Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 901 W Morton Ave # 11, Jacksonville, IL

A great Jacksonville party bar!!! The Bad Grandpas 9/11 at Kuhl Tyme