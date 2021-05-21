Jacksonville calendar: Events coming up

newsbreak-logo
(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Jacksonville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jacksonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRkxj_0a7CNj9300

Horsemanship Clinic

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1688 IL-78, Jacksonville, IL

Event by Steve Lantvit Horsemanship on Saturday, July 17 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kt38t_0a7CNj9300

Girls Night Out The Show at Lahey's Lounge (Jacksonville, IL)

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 West State Street, Jacksonville, IL 62650

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Jacksonville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gC93j_0a7CNj9300

5K, 10K, RELAY PARTNER RUN!!

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 1521 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL

Join us for a great day of cardio and fun as Fitness World hosts another fantastic race opportunity for the community. Choose from 5K, 10K or Partner Relay routes. All participants will receive a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DO4ZR_0a7CNj9300

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Free Support Group by Phone or Online, Jacksonville, IL 62650

Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community for participants to develop informal mutual support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skpez_0a7CNj9300

Jeff Young and the Bad Grandpas

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 901 W Morton Ave # 11, Jacksonville, IL

A great Jacksonville party bar!!! The Bad Grandpas 9/11 at Kuhl Tyme

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Bath, ILPosted by
Bath Post

Live events on the horizon in Bath

1. 2021 FireBreather Classic; 2. Dementia Conversations Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning; 3. Mane Ivy & Dom Dom - KEEP IT SIMPLE TOUR [Springfield, ILLINOIS]; 4. Mission Outreach - Sorting Supplies to Save Lives; 5. Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior;
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Behind the badge: Jason Schriber

Behind the Badge is a weekly series that connects readers with the men and women dedicated to serving the community. This week, meet Jacksonville Police Patrolman Jason Schriber. . Hometown. Lincoln; have been in Jacksonville for 17 years. When did you join the department?. May 2004. Tell us a little...
Jacksonville, ILWest Central Reporter

Top 10 Jacksonville, Illinois home sales for May 2020

These are the top 10 home sales for Jacksonville, Illinois in May 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In May 2020, there were 23 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $86,680 in Jacksonville. Top 10 home sales in Jacksonville for May 2020. BuyerAddressSale Price. Lucas P. Amy E. Tapscott11...
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Jacksonville baseball falls to Sacred Heart-Griffin

A lot has happened since the Jacksonville baseball team beat Sacred Heart-Griffin in eight innings on April 26. But the Crimsons still know how to play SHG tough. With the two teams deadlocked 3-3 through five innings, this time it was the Cyclones who came through. SHG scored two runs in the sixth, then added an insurance run in the seventh to beat Jacksonville 6-3 at Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Jacksonville girls place second at track meet

Liz Soltermann won the long jump, the triple jump and the discus as the Jacksonville girls’ track and field team dominated the field events and finished second in a meet at Springfield Southeast on Tuesday. Southeast won the meet with 179 points. Jacksonville finished with 167, and Springfield Lanphier came...
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Jacksonville baseball bounces back with big win

Stone Lambie went 3-for-4 with a double as the Jacksonville baseball team banged out 14 hits in a 15-1 win over Decatur MacArthur in Decatur Wednesday afternoon. Jacksonville exploded for eight hits in the first inning, then added two in the second and five in the third to end the game after four innings.
Jacksonville, ILwlds.com

Jacksonville to Begin Seasonal Hydrant Flushing

The City of Jacksonville will soon begin flushing fire hydrants again. The Jacksonville Water Department along with the Jacksonville Fire Department will begin flushing fire hydrants on May 17, 2021. Municipal Utility Superintendent Ricky Hearin says the process starts each year and continues until each hydrant in the city has...
Jacksonville, ILwlds.com

JHS Moves to Indoor Graduation

Graduation for the JHS class of 2021 is moving closer to a more normal look. District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek announced changes to the proposed graduation plans for Jacksonville High School seniors today. The district had planned for a combination of an outdoor ceremony at Kraushaar Rosenberger Field and a...
Jacksonville, ILPosted by
Jacksonville Bulletin

Take a look at these homes on the Jacksonville market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: All you have to do is MOVE IN! Great 4BR 2BA home in Eisenhower school district. Cute, Cute, Cute! Fenced in yard. Kitchen appliances stay. New flooring. Fresh paint. Updated bathrooms. Nice lower level family room with bar area. Oversized garage for storage. This one won't last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Casandra Turner, Real Estate Center of Jacksonv at 217-243-0500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk1MUyUyMEFsbGlhbmNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQVJJTC1DQTEwMDU5NTMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Great home in popular South Jacksonville. Full front porch opens to first floor with spacious living room, adjacent den outfitted with bar. Full dining room has 2 built ins plus alcove overlooking the deep back yard. Compact kitchen opens to a light filled family room with built ins for toys/games. HUGE Master Bedroom with TV viewing area, his and hers closets, a huge whirlpool tub and shower. It also has a cute deck for enjoying the view to the yard. Walk to Nichols Park for golf or play. Zoned HVAC. This one has it all.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Justin Barney, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk1MUyUyMEFsbGlhbmNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQVJJTC1DQTEwMDQzNTglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Beautifully updated charming home located across from Illinois College. This home is in excellent move in ready condition. There have been many updates on this home from the roof to the furnace ,replacement windows ,appliances, floor covering and more. The garage provides nice storage and has newer garage door plus it is oversized. Huge corner lot on quiet street. Great if your downsizing or first time buyer or investment opportunity! This property is a jewel! Wont last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Carolyn Hymes, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk1MUyUyMEFsbGlhbmNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQVJJTC1DQTEwMDYwNzclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Spacious three-bedroom ranch with one and a half baths, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, screened in porch, full basement with exterior entrance, newer roof, maintenance free exterior.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jess Spradlin, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk1MUyUyMEFsbGlhbmNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQVJJTC1DQTEwMDYwODIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Jacksonville, ILPosted by
Jacksonville Bulletin

Check out these homes for sale in Jacksonville now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: What an incredible! WOW! Stunning floors and tall ceilings, white and bright new kitchen, incredible new first floor master bath, a theater/family room...almost 3500 sq. ft. of gorgeous and updates! New front porch deck boards and rails, new back deck, new electric service, new water heater, new baths new lights and more! Roof replaced in 2016.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ronald Duff, RE/MAX Professionals at 217-787-7215</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk1MUyUyMEFsbGlhbmNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQVJJTC1DQTEwMDIwNjElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>Location Location Location... Eisenhower school only blocks away, Hospital, Fairgrounds, shopping, and dining all close by. Three levels of living space in the Cape Code style home, Main floor has large Living Room, Formal Dining room, Kitchen with Pantry, Main floor laundry walks out to nice patio and fenced back yard. 1yr old 15ft Round above ground Pool will stay. Two large bedrooms on second level with full bath. Bsmt has room used as 3rd bedroom, Family Room is currently used as Master (4th bdrm) Home features new wood plank flooring on main level, original hard woods on second floor. Updated HVAC, Central Air and Water Heater 1.5 yrs old, New Patio Slider door with Screen, Updated main floor bath, New Bsmt Windows, Paint Sealed Bsmt walls, New Front porch to great visitors. Roof and windows only 8yrs old.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Constance Heskett, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk1MUyUyMEFsbGlhbmNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQVJJTC1DQTEwMDYzNzklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>Beautifully updated spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath home in Eisenhower school district. Home has open living room/ dining room area off kitchen and lower level living room with fireplace and office area. New windows, furnace, ac and water heater. As well as new flooring through out and hardwoods in the bedrooms. Both kitchen and bathrooms have been updated including new SS appliances. Oversized deep 2 car attached garage with rear garage door. Three levels of porch/patio space for backyard enjoyment. Move right in! Includes preinspection by B-Safe and diamond level home warranty! Broker owned.<p><strong>For open house information, contact LORI SKERSTON, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk1MUyUyMEFsbGlhbmNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQVJJTC1DQTEwMDY1NDQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>Fantastic home with outbuildings on acreage just north of Jacksonville! The previous owner began some projects that just need your finishing touches! Come take a look today! Home is being sold "as is".<p><strong>For open house information, contact MARY JO WELCH, RE/MAX Professionals at 217-787-7215</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk1MUyUyMEFsbGlhbmNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQVJJTC1DQTEwMDUxMTIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Jacksonville, ILPosted by
Jacksonville Bulletin

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Jacksonville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Jacksonville: 1. Skilled Nursing (SNF) Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $70.00/Hour $2520/Weekly;2. Entry Level Sales Representative - Four Day Work Week; Training Provided;3. Insurance Sales Manager;4. Office Assistant Secretary;5. Clear Lake, IA - Material Handler - Evening Shift;6. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 4/22/21, Average $63,000/Year;7. CDL A OTR Dry Van Company Driver in Midwest/Northeast;8. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year;9. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Travel Nurse RN - $61.35/Hour $2208/Weekly;10. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,381 per week;