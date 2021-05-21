newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americus, GA

What’s up Americus: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Americus Updates
Americus Updates
 1 day ago

(AMERICUS, GA) Live events are lining up on the Americus calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Americus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Rkgl_0a7CNhNb00

Meet and greet

Americus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 505 Southerfield Rd, Americus, GA

Please join us at Sumter County Stockyard Friday May 21st from 5-7pm for a meet and and greet. We are excited to share our plans to support this livestock community. And get to know you and your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDlxX_0a7CNhNb00

ELC 2021 HAIR & FASHION SHOW

Americus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 409 Elm Avenue, Americus, GA 31709

Come out and help support this Community Event! With Live Entertainment, Live DJ, Business Networking, Food Vendors, and more...!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asMyB_0a7CNhNb00

Fourth Annual American Legion Post 191 Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Ellaville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers and enjoy as we celebrate the Fourth of July. Come early to get a parking spot. Reserved parking at the Post for Post 191 members and their families.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXVcV_0a7CNhNb00

PLAINS PEANUT FESTIVAL

Plains, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 128 Main St, Plains, GA

We are a USA Track and Field certified course #GA19047WC and our entire course is paved. Our race kicks off the Plains Peanut Festival, which is an all day festival full of food vendors and arts...

Learn More

5K run

Plains, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 128 Main St, Plains, GA

Our course is USATF certified and is one of the flattest and fastest 'runs' you'll have all year! Come set your best time with us on September 26, 2020! Event details and schedule Race tiFun Run...

Learn More
Americus Updates

Americus Updates

Americus, GA
64
Followers
100
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Americus, GA
Americus, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Business Networking#Usa Track And Field#Dj#Community Events#Arts Events#Live Events#Event Venues#Ga#Live Entertainment#Live Dj#Sun Jul 07#The Post For Post#Usatf#Food Vendors#Event Details#In Person Events#5 7pm#Live Content#Entertainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related