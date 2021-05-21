Coming soon: Gallup events

(GALLUP, NM) Live events are lining up on the Gallup calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gallup:

Kirtland Central JV Softball @ Gallup Gallup, NM

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:45 PM

Address: 1055 Rico St, Gallup, NM

The Gallup (NM) JV softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Kirtland Central (Kirtland, NM) on Saturday, May 22 @ 1p.

Native American Indian Jewelry Collection. No Reserve. Online Only. Gallup, NM

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Old Pawn Vintage & Contemporary Zuni Navajo & Hopi Native American Jewelry specially curated Collection. $10 Start. No Reserve. Online Only. Saturday...

The Alien Baby Tour Gallup, NM

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 310 E Hwy 66, Gallup, NM

Jugg Life Presents... The Alien Baby Tour Seen Loc w/ Navelesz

Art Demo: 30 Day Watercolor Painting Challenge Gallup, NM

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

Join us LIVE on Facebook, @galluplibrary on Friday, May 21st at 4:00 p.m. for an art demonstration featuring OFPL’s own, Joshua Whitman. During his spare time, he is an artisan and graphic...

PBR BUCKING ON THE REZ Window Rock, AZ

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

PBR BUCKING ON THE REZ PENDLETON WHISKY VELOCITY TOUR WINDOW ROCK, AZ | NAVAJO NATION FAIR SEP 8 Sep 8th 2021 - 7:00 PM MDT