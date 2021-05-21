newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallup, NM

Coming soon: Gallup events

Posted by 
Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 1 day ago

(GALLUP, NM) Live events are lining up on the Gallup calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gallup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yduz3_0a7CNgUs00

Kirtland Central JV Softball @ Gallup

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:45 PM

Address: 1055 Rico St, Gallup, NM

The Gallup (NM) JV softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Kirtland Central (Kirtland, NM) on Saturday, May 22 @ 1p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9dt6_0a7CNgUs00

Native American Indian Jewelry Collection. No Reserve. Online Only.

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Old Pawn Vintage & Contemporary Zuni Navajo & Hopi Native American Jewelry specially curated Collection. $10 Start. No Reserve. Online Only. Saturday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcQ4t_0a7CNgUs00

The Alien Baby Tour

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 310 E Hwy 66, Gallup, NM

Jugg Life Presents... The Alien Baby Tour Seen Loc w/ Navelesz

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzG60_0a7CNgUs00

Art Demo: 30 Day Watercolor Painting Challenge

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

Join us LIVE on Facebook, @galluplibrary on Friday, May 21st at 4:00 p.m. for an art demonstration featuring OFPL’s own, Joshua Whitman. During his spare time, he is an artisan and graphic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qx3gH_0a7CNgUs00

PBR BUCKING ON THE REZ

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

PBR BUCKING ON THE REZ PENDLETON WHISKY VELOCITY TOUR WINDOW ROCK, AZ | NAVAJO NATION FAIR SEP 8 Sep 8th 2021 - 7:00 PM MDT

Learn More
Gallup Today

Gallup Today

Gallup, NM
61
Followers
96
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallup, NM
Government
City
Navajo, NM
City
Zuni, NM
City
Gallup, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Online#Kirtland Central Lrb#Sun May#Ofpl#Rez#American#Theater#Softball#Live Formats#Live Content#Live Remote Experience#Collection#Stand Up Comedy#Vintage#Sat#Social Distancing#Digital Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Gallup, NMPosted by
Gallup Today

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Gallup

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Gallup: 1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,714 per week; 2. AZ-Clinic Care Coordinator-RN-DAYS - $57.32 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 3. Licensed Clinical Social Worker; 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 5. Occupational Therapist Assistant (OTA) Travel Allied - $36.43/Hour $1457/Weekly; 6. Office Assistant - Part-time; 7. Case Management Travel Nurse RN - $2560 per week in AZ; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1954.8 / Week; 9. Travel Radiology Technologist - $1,750 per week; 10. RN / Registered Nurse / FT or PRN / Gallup;
Gallup, NMPosted by
Gallup Today

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Gallup

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Gallup: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Urgent Need - Virtual Sales Representative; 3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,714 per week; 4. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $46.39/Hour $1856/Weekly; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $120,000/Year; 6. Registered Nurse - PACU - 13 Week Contract ($2230/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 7. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $50.39/Hour $2016/Weekly; 8. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/17/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 9. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 10. Nurse (ER);
Gallup, NMPosted by
Gallup Today

Want to know what is TRENDING around Gallup?

1. New Mexico and Navajo health officials warn of increase in stomach flu cases | 2. ‘Let me do my job’: Controller says office being targeted, politicized | 3. ‘Now they know what it’s like’: Young Tohatchi team plays like pros in quarterfinals
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
Gallup, NMPosted by
Gallup Today

Job alert: These jobs are open in Gallup

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Gallup: 1. CRNA Nurse Anesthetist; 2. MHP / Mental Health Professional / Gallup NM; 3. Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager; 4. Chief Dental Officer Position in western New Mexico - Community Health Center!; 5. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $2960 per week in NM; 6. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2720 / Week; 7. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2653.26 / Week; 8. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $60.20/Hour $2167/Weekly; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,255 per week; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,041 per week;
Gallup, NMPosted by
Gallup Today

Ready for a change? These Gallup jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Gallup: 1. MHP / Mental Health Professional / Gallup;2. Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager;3. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required;4. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $63.38/Hour $2282/Weekly;5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2325.6 / Week;6. Public Health (Pub Hlth) Travel Nurse RN - $56.91/Hour $2277/Weekly;7. CDL-A OTR Reefer Drivers - 3K Miles Per Week - 2 Yrs EXP Req'd;8. Local CDL A Truck Driver;9. OTR CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,500 to $1,800/Week - Hometime Guarantee;10. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 5/3/21, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr;
Gallup, NMPosted by
Gallup Today

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Gallup

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Gallup: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn $2.47-$3.13/Mile;2. Coca-Cola Sales Merchandiser $16-$35/hr;3. Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager;4. Chief Dental Officer Position in western New Mexico - Community Health Center!;5. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $56.38/Hour $2255/Weekly;6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,255 per week;7. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2255 / Week;8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 4/29/21, Starting Pay 59-65 CPM;9. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Gallup);10. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Gallup);