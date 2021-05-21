newsbreak-logo
Clinton, NC

Clinton calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 1 day ago

(CLINTON, NC) Live events are coming to Clinton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clinton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwjrB_0a7CNdqh00

Girl & Doll Dress Class Part 2

Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 360 Faison Hwy, Clinton, NC

Join Cynthia Hunter, an experienced seamstress, to make a simple girls summer dress with matching 18" doll dress. The kit will include ALL needed materials including both patterns. CLASS & KIT...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rj3Kp_0a7CNdqh00

Rosewood Varsity Baseball @ Lakewood

Salemburg, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:45 PM

Address: 245 Lakewood School Rd, Salemburg, NC

The Lakewood (Roseboro, NC) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. Rosewood (Goldsboro, NC) on Thursday, May 27 @ 6p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEGp0_0a7CNdqh00

May Day At Taylors Bridge Fire Department

Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 6825 Taylors Bridge Hwy, Clinton, NC

Come on out to May Day at the Taylor's Bridge Fire Department this Saturday! We will be setting up with a few of our adoptable puppies! We will have Dr. Laurie Hamilton there to show us best tips...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KsvkA_0a7CNdqh00

GRADUATE SUNDAY

Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Religion event by First Baptist Church, 408 College St., Clinton, NC on Sunday, May 23 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INf2F_0a7CNdqh00

Farm Fridays at Hubb's Farm

Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 10276 N, US-421, Clinton, NC

Farm Fridays $10 per person age 2 years and older Every Friday in April and May 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Hubb's Farm will open their farm for you to come out enjoy being outdoors for some good old...

Clinton, NC
With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

New Hanover County, NC WWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Sampson County, NC spectrumlocalnews.com

Native American tribe plunges into rivers to preserve their history

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — The river systems in Sampson County have been supporting the Coharie Tribe for generations. Greg Jacobs, the Coharie tribal administrator, remembers his own father relying on the river for food through hunting and fishing. But in 2013, his longtime friend and fellow tribal elder, Phillip Bell, brought him word that over time through neglect and storms, the Coharie River had become an impenetrable swamp.
Alamance County, NC weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 04:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Anson; Chatham; Cumberland; Davidson; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Orange; Person; Randolph; Richmond; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson Increased fire danger through 800 PM this evening for very dry brush and tree litter Relative humidity values today will be low, dropping to 28 to 35 percent across the area. This dry air, along with very dry brush and tree litter and a lack of rainfall in recent days, will lead to an increased fire danger across central North Carolina through early this evening. Outdoor burning is discouraged today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn.
Alamance County, NC weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create dangerous fire behavior. Target Area: Alamance; Anson; Chatham; Cumberland; Davidson; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Orange; Person; Randolph; Richmond; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson Low humidity and strong gusty winds will lead to high fire danger today .Windy and dry conditions today will lead to a high fire danger, making any fire difficult to control. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA * AFFECTED AREA...All of central North Carolina * TIMING...Through early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s to lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control in these conditions.