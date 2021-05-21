Clinton calendar: Coming events

(CLINTON, NC) Live events are coming to Clinton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clinton area:

Girl & Doll Dress Class Part 2 Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 360 Faison Hwy, Clinton, NC

Join Cynthia Hunter, an experienced seamstress, to make a simple girls summer dress with matching 18" doll dress. The kit will include ALL needed materials including both patterns. CLASS & KIT...

Rosewood Varsity Baseball @ Lakewood Salemburg, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:45 PM

Address: 245 Lakewood School Rd, Salemburg, NC

The Lakewood (Roseboro, NC) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. Rosewood (Goldsboro, NC) on Thursday, May 27 @ 6p.

May Day At Taylors Bridge Fire Department Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 6825 Taylors Bridge Hwy, Clinton, NC

Come on out to May Day at the Taylor's Bridge Fire Department this Saturday! We will be setting up with a few of our adoptable puppies! We will have Dr. Laurie Hamilton there to show us best tips...

GRADUATE SUNDAY Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Religion event by First Baptist Church, 408 College St., Clinton, NC on Sunday, May 23 2021

Farm Fridays at Hubb's Farm Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 10276 N, US-421, Clinton, NC

Farm Fridays $10 per person age 2 years and older Every Friday in April and May 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Hubb's Farm will open their farm for you to come out enjoy being outdoors for some good old...