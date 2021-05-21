Live events Immokalee — what’s coming up

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Immokalee is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Immokalee:

Self Defense Techniques with Kevin Potter | Every Saturday at 10AM Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 4995 Brigata Way, Ave Maria, FL 34142

Self Defense with Kevin Potter | Every Saturday at 10AM

2A Range Day Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 31101 Nafi Drive, Immokalee, FL 34142

Join us as we support our 2A rights, so we can a better responsible citizen. Run some drills have fun and eat

Wednesday Night Bingo Naples Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 8855 Immokalee Road, #Unit #17, Naples, FL 34120

Disposable bingo. A mix of music and numbered bingo see more

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:15 PM

Address: 4995 Brigata Way, Ave Maria, FL 34142

HIIT Class with Kevin Potter | Tuesdays at 6PM & Fridays at 6:15PM

Starts at: Tue May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 4995 Brigata Way, Ave Maria, FL 34142

Carlos Tirado's Art School | Tuesdays 4 -5:30 PM & 5:30-7 PM