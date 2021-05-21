newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dyersburg, TN

Dyersburg calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 1 day ago

(DYERSBURG, TN) Dyersburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dyersburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohAG9_0a7CNaCW00

WinShape Camps for Communities | Dyersburg, TN

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 220 Masonic St, Dyersburg, TN

Have the summer of a lifetime close to home! WinShape Camps for Communities brings the ultimate day camp right to your neighborhood, combining fun, faith and friendship into an action-packed week...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xiFHx_0a7CNaCW00

Sneaker Ball

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 204 North Mill Avenue, Dyersburg, TN 38024

Sneaker Ball July 24, 2021 8:00 PM-12:00 AM General Admission: $20 Table and Bottle 6 People: $250 Table and Bottle 8 People: $300

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WqEd_0a7CNaCW00

Dyer County Fair

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 296 James H Rice Rd, Dyersburg, TN

Dyer county fair is a 6 day event Fun For The Whole Herd. This event showcases products like Youth Floral and Food Preparation, Youth/Adult Field Crops and Gardening, Beef Cattle Show - Red and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4O21_0a7CNaCW00

VIRTUAL NEW STUDENT ORIENTATION

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1510 Lake Rd, Dyersburg, TN

Students planning to attend Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) this fall will be able to take part in an improved new student orientation online experience in addition to a live virtual...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fdh6h_0a7CNaCW00

Ignite 2021

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 6875 Lenox-Nauvoo Rd, Dyersburg, TN

Youth event designed to Ignite communities for a passion to serve and worship our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Learn More
Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
84
Followers
102
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dyersburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fair#Live Events#Home Field#Dscc#Masonic St#Beef Cattle Show#Tn Students#Tn Youth Event#Fall#Venues#Fun#In Person Attendance#Live Content#In Person Events#Digital Formats#July#Sun#Sat#Community#Entertainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Dyersburg, TNPosted by
Dyersburg Digest

Check out these Dyersburg homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Wonderful single story home in the HART of Dyersburg. Great sunroom/den with lots of room for entertaining. Call today<p><strong>For open house information, contact David Fisher Jr., Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> GOOD BONES in a house with character. Fireplace, Hardwood floor, Cedar closet, Original hexagon tiles in the bathroom, New water heater, New walls and cabinets in the kitchen, breaker box and wiring installed 2 yrs ago, Roof is less than 3 yrs old. Bonus space in the back of the house and upstairs. Plenty of room to park in the back. Make an appointment to come by and see it soon.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mason Warrington, Coldwell Banker, Creswell at 731-431-6980</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Premium condo in the heart of Dyersburg! Located on the back 9 of the Farms Golf Club. This home has great features with an open concept. Wood plantation blinds through out the main floor, alarm system, sprinkler system, termite service has been paid for the remaining year of 2021. Gorgeous hardwood, tile and carpet. Gas log fireplace is under two years old and has only been used once. 10x12 Awning on the back patio is there to enjoy those hot summer days outside. Must see!<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Caldwell, Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2VudHJhbCUyMFdlc3QlMjBUZW5uZXNzZWUlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ1dUQVItMjA2MTA3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Fabulous 1.44 acre setting for this four bedroom, 4.5 bath solid as a rock brick home in beautiful Pioneer West. Sitting on a gorgeous lake with lots of room for the family to play while still enjoying a large in ground pool and gazebo!! Pool is separately fenced for safety. This is such a unique property sitting right in the middle of a most convenient area. Lowe's and El Patio are only minutes across the road!!! Call Barbara Pickens 731-676-5962.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Barbara Pickens, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Dyersburg, TNState Gazette

National Day of Prayer 2021

Community members, local leaders, and pastors gathered together in Dyersburg and Newbern Thursday, May 6, to celebrate National Day of Prayer. This year marked the 70th observance nationally and the 41st locally.
Dyersburg, TNPosted by
Dyersburg Digest

These houses are for sale in Dyersburg

(DYERSBURG, TN) Looking for a house in Dyersburg? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.