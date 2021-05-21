Dyersburg calendar: What's coming up

(DYERSBURG, TN) Dyersburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dyersburg:

WinShape Camps for Communities | Dyersburg, TN Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 220 Masonic St, Dyersburg, TN

Have the summer of a lifetime close to home! WinShape Camps for Communities brings the ultimate day camp right to your neighborhood, combining fun, faith and friendship into an action-packed week...

Sneaker Ball Dyersburg, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 204 North Mill Avenue, Dyersburg, TN 38024

Sneaker Ball July 24, 2021 8:00 PM-12:00 AM General Admission: $20 Table and Bottle 6 People: $250 Table and Bottle 8 People: $300

Dyer County Fair Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 296 James H Rice Rd, Dyersburg, TN

Dyer county fair is a 6 day event Fun For The Whole Herd. This event showcases products like Youth Floral and Food Preparation, Youth/Adult Field Crops and Gardening, Beef Cattle Show - Red and...

VIRTUAL NEW STUDENT ORIENTATION Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1510 Lake Rd, Dyersburg, TN

Students planning to attend Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) this fall will be able to take part in an improved new student orientation online experience in addition to a live virtual...

Ignite 2021 Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 6875 Lenox-Nauvoo Rd, Dyersburg, TN

Youth event designed to Ignite communities for a passion to serve and worship our Lord, Jesus Christ.