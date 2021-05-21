newsbreak-logo
Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay calendar: Coming events

Coos Bay Digest
 1 day ago

(COOS BAY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Coos Bay calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coos Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439oTw_0a7CNZGf00

Wildflowers paint event (session lll)

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 999 N Front St suites 115/117, Coos Bay, OR

A wildflowers painting will brighten any room. All the supplies and step-by-step instruction is included with $35 ticket purchase. I no longer serve food/beverage but you are welcome to bring your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDqdu_0a7CNZGf00

Family Fun Day

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1210 N Front St, Coos Bay, OR

Fun hands on projects for the young and young at heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5UFn_0a7CNZGf00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Coos Bay

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 580 Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Coos Bay. This will be a concert with live music. 35 tickets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pk66Q_0a7CNZGf00

Inaugural South Slough Trail Stewards Day

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 61907 Seven Devils Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420

The day will provide training for you to become a South Slough Trails Steward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvjhG_0a7CNZGf00

WESTERN SPRINT TOUR SPEEDWEEK @ Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 94320 OR-42, Coos Bay, OR

WESTERN SPRINT TOUR SPEEDWEEK The Western Sprint Tour Speedweek is back!! Event Classes 360 Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Compac

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay, OR
With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Coos Bay, OR
Government
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Government
#Live Events#Live Music#Online Classes#Fundraising#Thu May 05#Sun Jun#Western Sprint#Imca Modifieds#Imca Sport Compac#Event Classes#In Person Attendance#Live Content#Suites#Live Formats#Newmark Avenue#Digital Formats#Digital Tools#Food Beverage#Training
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Marshfield Sun Printing Museum Open This Summer

Why do we call capital letters “upper case” and the other letters “lower case”? Why do we call it “typing”?. Find the answer to these and much more any Thursday through Saturday summer afternoon when you visit The Marshfield Sun Printing Museum on Coos Bay’s historic waterfront. The Sun’s original...
Oregon StateWorld Link

United Way of Southwestern Oregon celebrates 60 years

SOUTH COAST ─ United Way of Southwestern Oregon is celebrating its 60th anniversary. It’s director, Jen Shafer, said the nonprofit established on the southern Oregon coast in 1961 with a focus on health, education and financial stability for Coos and Curry counties. Though the official anniversary was in February, Shafer...
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Acting teacher hopes to offer space to grow

Acting has always been a part of Desireé Glenn Gaoiran’s dreams. Now, she’s hoping her new venture can fill a gap in youth activities she felt growing up. “This isn’t just an acting class,” Glenn Gaoiran said. “I’m working with these kids on not just audition etiquette, but etiquette in general.”
Oregon Statebeachconnection.net

S. Oregon Coast's Coos History Museum Hosts Writing Contest; Opens Doors

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – On the southern Oregon coast, you've got a shot at becoming an award-winning writer - no matter where you live. The Coos History Museum in partnership with Southwestern Oregon Community College and the Coos Bay Public Library, recently announced the 6th annual, 2021 Writer’s Day event and writing contest. The Writer’s Day event is planned for October 16, 2021, and you can be part of this online event. You simply have to save the date and register online or at the museum on the south Oregon coast.
North Bend, ORWorld Link

This Week in History May 12-15

Opinions differ as to the fruit crop — plowing behind in western quarter. PORTLAND, Ore. — A crop of 16,020,000 bushels of winter wheat in Oregon in 1921 is forecasted by F.L. Kent, agricultural statistician of the U.S. Bureau of Crop Estimates. This forecast is based on an estimated area remaining for harvest of 712,000 acres and a May 1 condition of 99 per cent. The winter damage to the crop was less than one per cent and spring moisture conditions have been very satisfactory over the greater part of the wheat producing area of the state. The 1920 Oregon winter wheat crop was finally estimated at 17,560,000 bushels, produced on 791,000 acres.
Coos Bay, ORPosted by
Coos Bay-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Incredible Classic Executive Custom Home Nestled-In on the Sunny Side of Telegraph Hill Out of the Wind in its Own Micro-Climate!! 5247sf 5bdrm 3.5bath, Gourmet Kitchen w/High End Appliances, Brazilian Granite, Custom Cabinets & Built-ins Thruout Whole Home. Downstairs features Custom Bar/Entertaining Area & Separate Family RM, Gorgeous Matured Landscaping, View Decks, Beautiful Patio/Outside Entertaining Area & MORE!! TOO MUCH TO LIST EVERYTHING- MUST SEE IN PERSON!! WATCH VIDEO/VIRTUAL TOUR!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joel Sweet, Pacific Properties at 541-269-5263</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This has been a rental for many many years.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Stalcup, Sea Winds Realty LLC at 541-751-9515</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> WOW, TOTALLY OFF THE GRID! Ever thought of owning a waterfront peninsula? Twelve tax lots surrounded by water-the ultimate water front. Totally private yet just a few miles from town. Very unique home with beautiful rock work and a view to die for. Tucked neatly in the woods with beautiful gardens and koi ponds. Totally off the grid with solar, wind and backup generator power. The home and garage have wonderful rock walls with copper colored roofing. The stone courtyard and yard also have wonder<p><strong>For open house information, contact Raya Ziegler, Raya Ziegler Real Estate at 541-808-0575</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 1 2 3 4 POSSIBLE RENTAL UNITS GREAT 1991 MANUFACTURED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME THEN A 648+- SF COTTAGE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH PLUS A STUDIO UNIT AND A GARAGE, WHAT POTENTIAL FOR LARGE EXTENDED FAMILY OR RENTAL INVESTMENT<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeffrey Krall, CENTURY 21 Team Realty, Inc. at 541-572-2121</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
North Bend, ORWorld Link

Letter: Vote to save for the North Bend pool

Dear voters in the North Bend Pool area- please vote YES - to keep the NB Pool open for public, high school and swim club use. Safe and low impact recreation, physical rehabilitation for knee and hip-pre and post op therapies begin with water immersion, by water exercises and swimming.
Coos County, ORWorld Link

With Shutter Creek still set to close, Wright to meet with Gov.

On the heels of a decision to keep a similar facility open, State Rep. Boomer Wright is asking Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to reconsider her plans to close Coos County’s Shutter Creek Correctional Institution. Brown announced last week she was backtracking on plans to close the Warner Creek Correctional Facility...
Coos Bay, ORKCBY

Friends and family mourn the loss of Kermit Walker in Coos Bay

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On the south coast, friends and colleagues are sharing their stories of Kermit Walker, a distinguished track figure who died after a 4-year battle with multiple types of cancer. "The reputation of Kermit Walker just continues to grow and expand," said Mike Herbert, the Athletic Director...
Coos Bay, ORkdockfm.com

Coos Bay School Bond Sale Nets Additional Funding

Coos Bay School District will fund improvements to other schools in the district after a better-than-expected rating netted nearly $78 million dollars in the bond sale. The original budget was $65.5 million dollars. The additional money will allow the district to fund improvements at Madison Elementary School in Empire. That work will begin in June and will be completed by August of 2022. Playground equipment has gone in at the new Eastside Elementary School and the new Marshfield Junior High School will be completed in July.
Coos County, ORWorld Link

SMART Reading Announces South Coast Volunteer of the Year

SMART Reading has announced the Volunteer of the Year for the South Coast Area, serving Coos and Curry counties. We are proud to share that longtime volunteers Jaci and Hugh Pinkston have taken the honor for 2021. The Pinkstons were selected from among 186 dedicated local volunteers who are committed...
Coos Bay, ORijpr.org

Coos Bay Transitional Shelter To Use Innovative Housing Approach

The site will be filled with Pallet shelters, tiny temporary housing structures made by a Seattle-area company staffed largely by formerly homeless people. Local nonprofit Oregon Coast Community Action has donated around 20 shelters. Each is an eight-by-eight foot room with hard walls, roof, and a locked door. The units also have electricity and heat.
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Coos Art Museum to participate in Blue Star Museums

Coos Art Museum announced it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2021 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, and end on Labor Day, Monday, September 6.
Coos County, ORWorld Link

Celebrating Mother's Day in style

After being locked inside for 14 months due to COVID, the residents at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living received a welcome reprieve Friday during the second drive-by Mother’s Day parade. Bonnie Hribar, marketing director for Ocean Ridge, said COVID forced Ocean Ridge to make a lot of changes, but the facility...
Coos Bay, ORPosted by
4-day forecast for Coos Bay

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Coos Bay: Monday, May 10: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 11: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Southern gospel concert May 16

The Cornerstone Church of Coos Bay will be hosting a southern gospel concert with Tim Walters and his wife, Peggy on May 16 at 886 S. 4th Street in Coos Bay. The Walters have shared the gospel with their up-beat blend of southern gospel and country-style music for over 21 years. Groups of all ages enjoy his humor and music. It will bring a smile to your face and joy to your heart.