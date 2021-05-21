Coos Bay calendar: Coming events

(COOS BAY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Coos Bay calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coos Bay:

Wildflowers paint event (session lll) Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 999 N Front St suites 115/117, Coos Bay, OR

A wildflowers painting will brighten any room. All the supplies and step-by-step instruction is included with $35 ticket purchase. I no longer serve food/beverage but you are welcome to bring your...

Family Fun Day Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1210 N Front St, Coos Bay, OR

Fun hands on projects for the young and young at heart.

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Coos Bay Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 580 Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Coos Bay. This will be a concert with live music. 35 tickets

Inaugural South Slough Trail Stewards Day Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 61907 Seven Devils Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420

The day will provide training for you to become a South Slough Trails Steward.

WESTERN SPRINT TOUR SPEEDWEEK @ Coos Bay Speedway Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 94320 OR-42, Coos Bay, OR

WESTERN SPRINT TOUR SPEEDWEEK The Western Sprint Tour Speedweek is back!! Event Classes 360 Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Compac