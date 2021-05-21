Coos Bay calendar: Coming events
(COOS BAY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Coos Bay calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coos Bay:
Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 999 N Front St suites 115/117, Coos Bay, OR
A wildflowers painting will brighten any room. All the supplies and step-by-step instruction is included with $35 ticket purchase. I no longer serve food/beverage but you are welcome to bring your...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 1210 N Front St, Coos Bay, OR
Fun hands on projects for the young and young at heart.
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 PM
Address: 580 Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay, OR 97420
Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Coos Bay. This will be a concert with live music. 35 tickets
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 61907 Seven Devils Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420
The day will provide training for you to become a South Slough Trails Steward.
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Address: 94320 OR-42, Coos Bay, OR
WESTERN SPRINT TOUR SPEEDWEEK The Western Sprint Tour Speedweek is back!! Event Classes 360 Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Compac