Live events Brenham — what’s coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located on the majestic tree-lined Shady Lane, this 4/4 traditional home is reminiscent of the homes you?ve dreamed of from classic movies. The floor plan offers privacy and flexibility, with 2 bedrooms up, 2 down, 3 with ensuite bathrooms, and all on a split plan. Sunny formals and a cozy family room with a fireplace that opens to the kitchen and breakfast room complete the first level. Upstairs, you'll find a game room and guest bath in addition to the 2 bedrooms, including one with an ensuite. Outdoors boasts beautiful landscaping, a fenced backyard with a covered entertaining area, complete with a serving bar and TV, a large 2 car garage, and lots of room for parking. Don?t miss this rare opportunity to own a home in the highly desired Walnut Hill neighborhood! Located on almost 1/2 acre in Atlow addition, this home was built around 1950 & has all the architecture & charm of that era which has become very popular now. The Hasskarl's raised four children in this home and have many fond memories, now it's time to create your own! The tiled den has lots of floor to ceiling windows overlooking a large back and side yard. It has a fireplace and built in's for books and storage.Although listed as 3 bedrooms, there is an additional room that was actually used as a fourth bedroom with built-in's for two twin beds, all you have to add is mattresses. Or, use it as a guest or play area for children or grandchildren. The formal living area has a fireplace, recessed area for artwork or mirror, and a walk in closet with a key secured area for valuables. The formal dining also has a buffet area & built in's for china and crystal. The kitchen has a breakfast area and walk- in pantry. The washer, dryer, free standing freezer and refrigerator is included in the sale. One of the bedrooms has the original hardwood floors. Put your own finishing touches on this to make it your own! Vacant and easy to preview, call Lynnette Sheffield to schedule a showing. Diamond in the rough! This building has been many things in its day from a dance hall to an office building. Currently being used as a residence, this one is ready for someone with a vision. With a great location right off Tom Green and an unbeatable price, there is so much potential here! This property has some great features: Beautiful wood floors in the front of the building Large parking area in the back Garage added on in the rear of property Central heat and air 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms Great location This property really does have a lot of potential. If you're looking for an investment in Brenham, be sure and take some time to get in side this one! This property was most recently used as a residence and is currently zoned R1 residential. Don't wait to see this one. The Dakota is a single-story, 1568 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley