Brenham, TX

Live events Brenham — what’s coming up

Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 1 day ago

(BRENHAM, TX) Brenham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brenham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikTcX_0a7CNYNw00

Washington County Veterans Association BBQ Lunch Fundraiser

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 901 N Park St, Brenham, TX

The Washington County Veterans Association is selling tickets for a drive thru only, barbecue beef and pork sausage lunch on Memorial Day, May 31 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Fireman’s Park...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJUyZ_0a7CNYNw00

Brazos Valley Brewing Company

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 206 S Jackson St, Brenham, TX

Brazos Valley Brewing Company at Brazos Valley Brewing Company, 206 S. Jackson, Brenham, United States on Sat Jun 05 2021 at 05:30 pm to 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyNKM_0a7CNYNw00

Juneteenth Extravaganza & Slab Show

Brenham, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 1609 East Alamo Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Feat:LIL KEKE, BIG POKEY & Much More FREE CRAWFISH , Cash Prize for the Coldest Slab & A whole lot of fun 1609 E Alamo Brenham, TX 77833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnAgG_0a7CNYNw00

StarFire Desings Jewelry Trunk Show

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 213 W Alamo St, Brenham, TX

Charlie Wharton worked for 25 years as a traveling wholesaler of clothing, first in menswear, then in womens apparel. While traveling with his wife, Jean, he proposed the idea of adding jewelry to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuYsL_0a7CNYNw00

BRENHAM TwerkNTrap Dance Workout Tour

Brenham, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 1801 South Blue Bell Road, Brenham, TX 77833

Come Join Tasia Love for one of The HOTTEST Dance Workouts of 2021. We Trappin,We Twerkin,We Dancin,We Rollin,We doin ALL THE ABOVE!

Brenham News Watch

Brenham News Watch

Brenham, TX
ABOUT

With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

