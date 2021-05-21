Live events Brenham — what’s coming up
(BRENHAM, TX) Brenham has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brenham:
Starts at: Mon May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM
Address: 901 N Park St, Brenham, TX
The Washington County Veterans Association is selling tickets for a drive thru only, barbecue beef and pork sausage lunch on Memorial Day, May 31 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Fireman’s Park...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 206 S Jackson St, Brenham, TX
Brazos Valley Brewing Company at Brazos Valley Brewing Company, 206 S. Jackson, Brenham, United States on Sat Jun 05 2021 at 05:30 pm to 08:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Address: 1609 East Alamo Street, Brenham, TX 77833
Feat:LIL KEKE, BIG POKEY & Much More FREE CRAWFISH , Cash Prize for the Coldest Slab & A whole lot of fun 1609 E Alamo Brenham, TX 77833
Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM
Address: 213 W Alamo St, Brenham, TX
Charlie Wharton worked for 25 years as a traveling wholesaler of clothing, first in menswear, then in womens apparel. While traveling with his wife, Jean, he proposed the idea of adding jewelry to...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM
Address: 1801 South Blue Bell Road, Brenham, TX 77833
Come Join Tasia Love for one of The HOTTEST Dance Workouts of 2021. We Trappin,We Twerkin,We Dancin,We Rollin,We doin ALL THE ABOVE!