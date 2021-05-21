Live events Picayune — what’s coming up

(PICAYUNE, MS) Live events are coming to Picayune.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Picayune:

1 Week Captain's License Class in Picayune, MS Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1001 Dauphin St, Picayune, MS

Earn Your Captain’s License Our Captain’s License class in Picayune, MS features in person instruction in a fun and relaxed environment. Our instructors are experienced captains, in fact we are...

Sunflower Mini Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Sunflower minis will be held at Coastal Ridge Farms in Picayune, MS June 4th & 5th Perfect for Families, Kids, Seniors, Couples & Friends Pick Sunflowers to bring home! Ages 12+ are required to...

Funeral mass Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1006 Goodyear Blvd, Picayune, MS

Here is Paul Darryl Victorian’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Paul Darryl Victorian (Picayune, Mississippi), born in Welsh...

Yoga on the Pavilion with Jim Sones Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 370 Ridge Rd, Picayune, MS

Find your happy place as we continue our Yoga on the Pavilion series with instructors Jim Sones and Steven Furr. Members are $3 and non-members are $6. Bring your yoga mats and enjoy the day! Call...

Picayune Fall Street Festival Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 US-11, Picayune, MS

54th Bi-Annual Picayune Fall Street Festival Food, Furniture, Antiques, Jewelry, Arts and Crafts, Car Show, Live Entertainment, Unique Downtown Shops Click