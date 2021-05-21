newsbreak-logo
Lancaster, CA

Live events Lancaster — what’s coming up

Lancaster Daily
Lancaster Daily
 1 day ago

(LANCASTER, CA) Lancaster is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lancaster:

Artist Talk and Print Sale with Nuri Amanatullah

Lancaster, CA

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 43201 35th St W, Lancaster, CA

Don't miss the artist talk and print sale with Nuri Amanatullah, an Antelope Valley-based painter, illustrator, and designer whose stylized, graphic depictions of flora and fauna are represented...

November 2021 Treasured Twice Public Pre-Sale Passes

Lancaster, CA

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2551 W. Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93534

This ticket will gain access to Treasured Twice NOVEMBER 2021 Pre-sale. 1 adult per ticket 2 tickets/family. November 1th, 2021, 7 pm entry.

Children's Explosion

Lancaster, CA

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 208 Pillsbury Street, Lancaster, CA 93534

Come Join Kidz Kingdom for Family & Friend Fun @ Our All Free Children's Work Shops Designed specifically for Your Kidz!

L.A. Air Show (Pending)

Lancaster, CA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4725 William J Barnes Ave, Lancaster, CA

L.A. Air Show (Pending) is on Facebook. To connect with L.A. Air Show (Pending), join Facebook today.

Grief and Loss Support Group

Lancaster, CA

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 43845 10th St W #2c, Lancaster, CA

Bereavement support group for those who have suffered the loss of a close friend of family member. Contact: Oasis Hospice 661‑206‑7741

With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

