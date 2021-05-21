Live events Lancaster — what’s coming up

(LANCASTER, CA) Lancaster is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lancaster:

Artist Talk and Print Sale with Nuri Amanatullah Lancaster, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 43201 35th St W, Lancaster, CA

Don't miss the artist talk and print sale with Nuri Amanatullah, an Antelope Valley-based painter, illustrator, and designer whose stylized, graphic depictions of flora and fauna are represented...

November 2021 Treasured Twice Public Pre-Sale Passes Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2551 W. Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93534

This ticket will gain access to Treasured Twice NOVEMBER 2021 Pre-sale. 1 adult per ticket 2 tickets/family. November 1th, 2021, 7 pm entry.

Children's Explosion Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 208 Pillsbury Street, Lancaster, CA 93534

Come Join Kidz Kingdom for Family & Friend Fun @ Our All Free Children's Work Shops Designed specifically for Your Kidz!

L.A. Air Show (Pending) Lancaster, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4725 William J Barnes Ave, Lancaster, CA

L.A. Air Show (Pending) is on Facebook. To connect with L.A. Air Show (Pending), join Facebook today.

Grief and Loss Support Group Lancaster, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 43845 10th St W #2c, Lancaster, CA

Bereavement support group for those who have suffered the loss of a close friend of family member. Contact: Oasis Hospice 661‑206‑7741