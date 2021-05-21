Twentynine Palms calendar: Coming events

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Twentynine Palms has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Twentynine Palms:

TPHS 50ish Golden Reunion Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 4584 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA

Join us October 8th - 10th, 2021 for this very special, TPHS 50ish Golden Reunion event!

Astrophotography at Joshua Tree: Capturing the Milkyway with Stan Moniz Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Capture the Beauty of the Night Sky at Joshua Tree National Park with professional adventure photographer and Sony Ambassador Stan Moniz!

Music is the Soul of Life Joshua Tree, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 2601 Sunfair Rd, Joshua Tree, CA

Joshua Tree Music Festival welcomes live music back into SoCal with this series of distanced shows, with tickets available in pods of four.

SUSTAINABLE FASHION SHOW AND LIVE MUSIC Joshua Tree, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 65656 4th Street South, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

An Immersive Sustainable Fashion Experience in the California Desert. This production features a sustainable runway, live music and shopping

29 Palms Rcreation International Soccer Camp Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Twentynine Palms, CA

Challenger Sports, the leading soccer camp company in North America, has combined the most popular elements of their two existing industry-leading camp programs, British Soccer and TetraBrazil...