Twentynine Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 1 day ago

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Twentynine Palms has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Twentynine Palms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuXdA_0a7CNVjl00

TPHS 50ish Golden Reunion

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 4584 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA

Join us October 8th - 10th, 2021 for this very special, TPHS 50ish Golden Reunion event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcKUy_0a7CNVjl00

Astrophotography at Joshua Tree: Capturing the Milkyway with Stan Moniz

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Capture the Beauty of the Night Sky at Joshua Tree National Park with professional adventure photographer and Sony Ambassador Stan Moniz!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lcfA_0a7CNVjl00

Music is the Soul of Life

Joshua Tree, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 2601 Sunfair Rd, Joshua Tree, CA

Joshua Tree Music Festival welcomes live music back into SoCal with this series of distanced shows, with tickets available in pods of four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40C1WK_0a7CNVjl00

SUSTAINABLE FASHION SHOW AND LIVE MUSIC

Joshua Tree, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 65656 4th Street South, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

An Immersive Sustainable Fashion Experience in the California Desert. This production features a sustainable runway, live music and shopping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnWgV_0a7CNVjl00

29 Palms Rcreation International Soccer Camp

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Twentynine Palms, CA

Challenger Sports, the leading soccer camp company in North America, has combined the most popular elements of their two existing industry-leading camp programs, British Soccer and TetraBrazil...

Twentynine Palms, CA
ABOUT

With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Joshua Tree, CAz1077fm.com

ARTIST IN RESIDENCE SHOW AT BOXO HOUSE IN JOSHUA TREE

Los Angeles-based artist Kelly Berg will hold an exhibition and artist talk on her residency at Boxo House in Joshua Tree. Reporter Mike Lipsitz has more on the artist and how you can access her work…. Berg’s projects capture the movement of tectonic plates and the growth of geological formations,...
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS TO UNVEIL 27TH MURAL FRIDAY

Nicknamed “The Oasis of Murals,” Twentynine Palms began their mural tradition in 1994 and 26 murals later, the beloved artworks continue to delight. Friday, the latest mural is set for a big reveal. Reporter Heather Clisby has details …. Depicting civic history, desert scenery, local sports and our beloved Marines,...
San Bernardino County, CARedlands Daily Facts

Here’s how to cannonball into pool season, safely

Yes, there’s still a pandemic, but as temperatures start to spike with summer’s approach, those looking for a place to splash around safely will find plenty of choices to dive into across the region. Operators at public pools and splash pads in Riverside, San Bernardino and eastern Los Angeles counties...
Joshua Tree, CAz1077fm.com

LIVE TORTOISES AT JOSHUA TREE FARMERS’ MARKET SATURDAY

The Mojave Desert Tortoise was listed as endangered in California last year, as there is a very real threat that the reptile will become extinct in our state within our lifetime. Although there are an estimated 100,000 of them roaming the desert, catching a glimpse of one can be quite rare. Reporter Mike Lipsitz tell us how you can spot one this Saturday (May 15), guaranteed…
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

The Wildest Houses You Can Rent in Joshua Tree

Yesterday, I (a person who lives in Los Angeles) was on the phone with my friend (a person who lives in New York), discussing our mutual ennui when it comes to perusing social media these days. "If I have to see one more photo of Dia:Beacon, I'm going to lose my mind," my friend said, referring to the oft-photographed museum in Upstate New York that unequivocally serves as the most cliché way to tastefully brag to your Instagram followers that you were able to borrow a friend's Subaru for an escape-from-New York day trip.
Twentynine Palms, CAPosted by
Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Quaint Mid-Century Cottage in the heart of Twentynine Palms. Extra large kitchen area with tons of natural light and high ceilings. The 3/4 bath has very cool retro counters and shower enclosure. There is one ample-sized bedroom on the far end of the house with large windows. The new features include a large hot water heater and natural gas furnace. There is a large cement block privacy wall between this home and the closest neighbor.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Reggie McAtee, Libby's Realty at 760-367-9521</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great potential for this centrally located family home in 29 Palms! Large fenced backyard with rear alley access to store larger vehicles including an RV and/or trailer. Bring your pets! Enjoy the endless desert views and sunsets. Walking distance to 29 Palms High School and Oasis Elementary School. Only 10 min to Joshua Tree National Park! Call today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Miller Olsen, Triad REALTORS® at 760-367-9585</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This Cabin is CRAZY!! Crazy Cool. Crazy Sexy. Crazy Covid-Safe. Inspire the minimalist of your imagination. Veteran-Owned and with all of the upgrades you would expect within the past 5 years. New roof. New electric meter. New electrical wiring and lighting fixtures. 2 New tankless water heaters. New refrigerator. New water tank for U-haul water delivery. All of these add to the original features of the cabin which are possibly the most desirable. Handcrafted corner fireplace, corner sink with view windows, open beam ceilings and that remote private lot that everyone craves today. There are 140 acres of BLM land to the North and East of the cabin and at least 75 acres of BLM land to the South of it. The lot itself is a full 5 acres of raw pristine desert land with only indigenous plants. The kitchen features some pretty crafty items also, Pull-out tray tables, original cabinetry and countertops. You won't want to miss this unique offering!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Reggie McAtee, Libby's Realty at 760-367-9521</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2FsaWZvcm5pYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTXVsdGlwbGUlMjBMaXN0aW5nJTIwU2VydmljZSUyQyUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NUk1MU0NBLUpUMjEwNTM0OTElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Newer home located in the Hanson tract. 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 baths. This home is located on a corner lot high up in the Hanson Tract near the entrance to the National Park. Home shows pride of ownership. Large tiles throughout, no carpet to clean. The rear and side yard are fenced in with long lasting chain link material. Open floor plan with a dining room off the kitchen. Could this be the perfect place to call home?<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Enochs, Keller Williams Luxury Homes at 760-322-2286</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS AGLOW HONORS 96TH BIRTHDAY

The Twentynine Palms Aglow Community Lighthouse held its May 8 meeting in celebration of Mother’s Day and the 96th birthday of long-time Twentynine Palms resident and Aglow member Martha Edwards. Edwards became a member of Aglow in 1978 and served 11 years as president of the Twentynine Palms Lighthouse. She remains active in the organization and currently serves as an advisor. Martha is a retired educator and loves to read and tell jokes. In addition to honoring Martha, the lighthouse held a contest in which she was the winner of the “prettiest” hat.
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

BLOOD DRIVES IN YUCCA VALLEY AND TWENTYNINE PALMS TOMORROW

Blood is desperately needed; blood drives will be held Thursday, May 13, in both Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. In Yucca Valley, the blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Black Rock High School (5973 Sunnyslope Drive), and in Twentynine Palms, it will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Desert Trail (6396 Adobe Road). All blood donors must wear a face mask and undergo a COVID-19 health screening on arrival. All donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and incentives. To make an appointment to donate blood, call 800-TRY-GIVING.
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

ROADWORK CONTINUES IN TWENTYNINE PALMS AND YUCCA VALLEY

The 48 million dollar State Route 62 Mill and overlay project continues in Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley. This week (May 10 to May 14) in Twentynine Palms crews will be working eastbound and westbound on lane #2 from Bermuda Avenue to Athol Avenue starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. Operations will include utility work and installation of surfacing warning at ADA ramp locations within the project limit.
Joshua Tree, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena discuss launch of Caliwater in Joshua Tree

Here in the desert, we're surrounded by cacti, but did you know there are health benefits to drinking cactus water?. Actress Vanessa Hudgens and her business partner Oliver Trevena recently launched their own organic beverage-company in Joshua Tree and they're donating some of the profits to No Kid Hungry, with five cents of each can going to the non-profit up to a million.
Joshua Tree, CAz1077fm.com

FISH TACOS AT THE JOSHUA TREE VFW TODAY

It’s raining fish tacos today at the Joshua Tree Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. The Taco Belles will be selling fish tacos and the full menu at the VFW Post from 11 to 1. Patio dining is available or order your food to go. The VFW is located on Veterans Way in downtown Joshua Tree.
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

FREE STEAK DINNERS IN TWENTYNINE PALMS SATURDAY

A Twentynine Palms church and a hunger-relief organization are partnering to distribute steak dinners to low-income residents in honor of Mother’s Day. Managing editor Tami Roleff has more information…. The Sanctuary Church in Twentynine Palms, along with the Feed the Need hunger-relief organization, are co-hosting a steak dinner food give-away...
Joshua Tree, CAz1077fm.com

A FEW SLOTS REMAIN FOR HARRISON HOUSE PERMACULTURE CLASS

Permaculture is the development of sustainable and self-sufficient agricultural ecosystems. Harrison House of Music, Arts & Ecology in Joshua Tree is offering a full permaculture design certification course. Reporter Mike Lipsitz says only a few slots remain before the class is full…. Renowned permaculture teacher and enthusiast Warren Brush is...
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

TANGO DANCE-A-THON TO BENEFIT 29 PALMS ART GALLERY

Earlier this month, the 29 Palms Art Gallery was burglarized and vandalized. The art gallery is holding a tango dance party to raise money for clean-up and repairs. Managing editor Tami Roleff has more information…. When the 29 Palms Art Gallery was burglarized April 9, the thieves broke windows, sliding...
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS ART GALLERY TO HOLD OPENING RECEPTION

The 29 Palms Art Gallery will celebrate the opening of its May show today. Hilary Sloane has more information about the show and the artists…. Featured in the 29 Palms Art Gallery’s west wing in May is the nail art of John Henson. His show, titled “Hammered,” features art made from nails and assemblages.