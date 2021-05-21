Salinas events coming soon

(SALINAS, CA) Salinas is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salinas:

Salinas Valley Food & Wine Festival Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 10 Midtown Ln B, Salinas, CA

Get a taste of Monterey County’s local bounty at the Salinas Valley Food & Wine Festival. Charming Oldtown Salinas turns into a food and wine lovers dream with an incredible lineup of award...

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, CA

USTCC 2021 Championship - Round 4 Together with SpeedVentures Schedule details to follow closer to the event Monterey, CA

Joyce Plays Portabello's Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1366 S Main St, Salinas, CA

Joyce Plays Portabello's at Portobello's, 1366 S Main St, Salinas, CA 93901, Salinas, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Toby Keith Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Toby Keith July 9, 2021, 7:00 pm Salinas Sports Complex Salinas, CA

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt Classroom Training in Salinas, CA Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Trainerkart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...