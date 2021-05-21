newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

Salinas events coming soon

Posted by 
Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 1 day ago

(SALINAS, CA) Salinas is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salinas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRD84_0a7CNUr200

Salinas Valley Food & Wine Festival

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 10 Midtown Ln B, Salinas, CA

Get a taste of Monterey County’s local bounty at the Salinas Valley Food & Wine Festival. Charming Oldtown Salinas turns into a food and wine lovers dream with an incredible lineup of award...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wfqvb_0a7CNUr200

USTCC - Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway - Monterey, CA - July 31-August 1

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, CA

USTCC 2021 Championship - Round 4 Together with SpeedVentures Schedule details to follow closer to the event Monterey, CA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSXMX_0a7CNUr200

Joyce Plays Portabello's

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1366 S Main St, Salinas, CA

Joyce Plays Portabello's at Portobello's, 1366 S Main St, Salinas, CA 93901, Salinas, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFQL0_0a7CNUr200

Toby Keith

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Toby Keith July 9, 2021, 7:00 pm Salinas Sports Complex Salinas, CA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfApS_0a7CNUr200

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt Classroom Training in Salinas, CA

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Trainerkart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Learn More
Salinas News Alert

Salinas News Alert

Salinas, CA
111
Followers
120
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Government
Salinas, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Wine#Food And Wine#Monterey County#Live Events#Local Events#Thu May 05#Portobello#Lssbb#Run Bootcamp#Charming Oldtown Salinas#Wine Lovers#In Person Events#Live Talks#Award#Sun#Taste#Round#Sat#Belt#Live Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Salinas, CAPosted by
Salinas News Alert

Vaccine database: Salinas sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Salinas: 1. 323 N Sanborn Rd STE A (831) 759-8184; 2. 331 Main St (831) 424-8053; 3. 662 E Boronda Rd (831) 443-0891; 4. 17579 Vierra Canyon Rd (831) 663-3861; 5. 110 E Laurel Dr (831) 754-1551; 6. 347 E Alisal St (831) 424-0026; 7. 1140 S Main St (831) 422-8511; 8. 1640 N Main St (831) 442-2961; 9. 1339 N Davis Rd 831-751-0414; 10. 602 Williams Rd 831-784-1606; 11. 1273 S Main St (831) 621-5558; 12. 1546 N Main St 831-442-7502; 13. 1516 Constitution Blvd 831-444-3630; 14. 1532 N Main St 831-443-8717; 15. 575 N Sanborn Rd 831-751-9319; 16. 1800 N Main St 831-751-0231; 17. 1375 N Davis Rd 831-998-9080;
Monterey County, CAKSBW.com

Monterey Bay Aquarium reopens to the general public

MONTEREY, Calif. — On Saturday the Monterey Bay Aquarium reopened to the general public for the first time since the pandemic began. General admission tickets had gone on sale on May 5 and people were excited to get inside. The Monterey Bay Aquarium closed its doors in March 2020. It's...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Monterey County, CAMonterey County Herald

Monterey County Agricultural Education gets $2,500 donation

Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau and a local farmer, recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Monterey County Agricultural Education Inc. Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to community nonprofits, aspiring ag students...
Monterey County, CAoldmonterey.org

Vaccinated? Don't drop your mask yet.

An important reminder from the Monterey County Health Department: Monterey County is still under California State masking guidelines. At this time, people fully vaccinated for Covid still need to wear a mask indoors when they are out in the community. Read current California State guidelines here and stay tuned for...
Monterey, CAoldmonterey.org

Jacks Monterey Restaurant Reopens May 19

Portola Hotel & Spa is thrilled to share that Jacks Monterey is reopening on May 19. Jacks will be open Wednesday - Sunday for breakfast, 6:30am-10:30am, and dinner, 4pm-10pm, Reservations are available through OpenTable or by phoning 831-649-7830. Jacks Monterey serves a variety of dishes made from fresh, local ingredients...
Monterey, CAoldmonterey.org

New Tasting Menu at Comanche Cellars Wine Room, May 2021

Comanche Cellars Wine Room is pleased to announce our new tasting menu! Visit us and try the 2019 Comanche Cellars Chardonnay, 2018 Comanche Cellars Pinot Noir, 2018 Dog & Pony La Vaquera, 2018 Dog & Pony Desperado, and the 2017 Comanche Cellars Merlot. Our five-flight tasting is $20 per person - if you make a two bottle purchase, we'll waive one tasting fee.
King City, CAkingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | May 12, 2021

KING CITY — Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Educational Exhibit is coming to Marina and King City on May 13 and 14. Sponsored by Southern Monterey County Republican Women Federated and Wreaths Across America, the mobile unit will be at the Veteran’s Transition Center, 220 12th St., in Marina on Thursday and at Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., in King City on Friday, both days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free event to learn, support and honor veterans and their families. The mobile unit will provide information about becoming involved with volunteering, donating and sharing to help place wreaths on the veterans’ graves, including an official ceremony this year on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at the King City Cemetery. For more information, contact Kathy Imamura at 408-802-4437.
Monterey County, CAlaparent.com

Artichoke Festival Returns to Monterey County Fairgrounds

Summer is just around the corner and by now the planners in the family would have had camps booked, trips planned, and tickets purchased. But these are not normal times, and it’s been difficult to plan ahead with COVID-19 restrictions and changes to safety protocols. Fortunately, more businesses and events continue to reopen, including festivals and fairs! If you’re looking for a local road trip this summer, a drive to the 61st Annual Artichoke Festival in Monterey could be a fun – and delicious! —way to spend a sunny weekend in July.
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

Morsels 05.13.21

HOPPY TRAILS… Next year, Salinas will have another place for drinking some quality craft beer, with Alvarado Street Brewery planning for a new brewpub on the ground floor of the former Rabobank building in Oldtown. This will be the brewery’s fourth location in the county (on top of the original Alvarado Street spot in Monterey, plus outposts in Salinas and Carmel). Keep an eye on 301 Main St., where they hope to open in spring 2022. asb.beer.
Salinas, CAkingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Fair’s junior livestock auction nets nearly $1M

SALINAS VALLEY — A total of $981,000 was raised for 415 animals at this year’s Salinas Valley Fair junior livestock auction, which took place Saturday before a small crowd of buyers as well as an online component at the fairgrounds in King City. Still photos were displayed of each animal...
King City, CAkingcityrustler.com

Funny Papers Again Column | A Closed Park Has No Spark

This week’s headline is bit light-hearted, I thought it would help ease you folks into helping out with a situation here in Salinas Valley that for many is not a light subject at all. I am talking about the long closure of San Lorenzo Park in King City, a beautiful park situated along the banks of the Salinas River where nature and civilization come together in a complimentary way.
Monterey County, CAoldmonterey.org

MY Museum Reopening Soon!

Great news! Monterey County Youth Museum (MY Museum), located at 425 Washington Street in Downtown Old Monterey, will be reopening for members on June 17, 2021 and reopening to the general public on July 1, 2021. Online reservations are required - tickets will be available on our website for members on June 1 and for the general public on June 15. We have missed you sooooo much!
Monterey County, CAoldmonterey.org

Nightly "Magic Fusion" Show Opens May 28

In association with Monterey History and Art Association, the Monterey Magic & Comedy Club is proud to announce Magic Fusion, a new magic show opening Friday, May 28 in the Stanton Center at 5 Custom House Plaza in Downtown Old Monterey. Magic Fusion is a fast-paced, high-energy, 75-85 minute show...
Monterey, CAoldmonterey.org

Monterey Museum of Art Talk: Artists Kaffe Fassett & Erin Lee Gafill, May 22

Monterey Museum of Art invites you to experience the close connection between internationally renowned textile designer Kaffe Fassett and his niece, award-winning Monterey County artist Erin Lee Gafill, in this online event on Saturday, May 22, 11am-12pm. Fee is $15. Please register online. First, witness a behind-the-scenes dialogue between Kaffe...