Live events coming up in Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) Live events are coming to Wilmington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wilmington area:

Freeing Upper Body, Neck + Shoulders: A Gentle Somatic Yoga Workshop Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 507 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Freeing Upper Body, Neck + Shoulders: A Gentle Somtic Yoga Workshop

FREE Wilmington, NC Pastors' Conference - July 22 Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 10 Convention Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401

FREE PASTORS' CONFERENCE: Thursday, July 22nd. Equip your congregation to share the truth and love of Jesus Christ. (Lunch provided)

Wilmington Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 310 Chestnut Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

The Revivalists Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1941 Amphitheater Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401

The Revivalists- Into The Stars Tour - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Bigg B's Gospel Brunch- Father's Day edition Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

A Community Event designed to bring unity, love, and joy as we enjoy the sounds of Gospel provided by Port City's own Bigg B of Coast 97.3.