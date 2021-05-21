newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Live events coming up in Wilmington

Posted by 
Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 1 day ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) Live events are coming to Wilmington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wilmington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFvqR_0a7CNTyJ00

Freeing Upper Body, Neck + Shoulders: A Gentle Somatic Yoga Workshop

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 507 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Freeing Upper Body, Neck + Shoulders: A Gentle Somtic Yoga Workshop

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fl0o0_0a7CNTyJ00

FREE Wilmington, NC Pastors' Conference - July 22

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 10 Convention Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401

FREE PASTORS' CONFERENCE: Thursday, July 22nd. Equip your congregation to share the truth and love of Jesus Christ. (Lunch provided)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKzFv_0a7CNTyJ00

Wilmington Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 310 Chestnut Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPAsZ_0a7CNTyJ00

The Revivalists

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1941 Amphitheater Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401

The Revivalists- Into The Stars Tour - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifWxI_0a7CNTyJ00

Bigg B's Gospel Brunch- Father's Day edition

Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

A Community Event designed to bring unity, love, and joy as we enjoy the sounds of Gospel provided by Port City's own Bigg B of Coast 97.3.

Learn More
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
106
Followers
125
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Community Events#Live Theater#Local Events#Live Online#Sun Jun#Convention Center Drive#In Person Events#Chestnut Street#Port City#Fun#Stand Up Comedy#Friends#Live Content#Game Night#Online Games#Lunch#Gospel#Pastors#Answer Trivia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Wilmington

Check out these Wilmington-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - Full Training & Private Mentorship Provided; 2. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part Time; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Flexible Schedule - PT/FT Sales - Work from Home Office; 6. Earn up to $15/hour as a Papa Pal Caregiver; 7. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 9. Part Time House Cleaners; 10. Benefits Advisor - Job ID: 2613;
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Start tomorrow? Wilmington companies hiring immediately

These companies in Wilmington are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. "Work From Home" Virtual Opportunity Available; 3. Work from Home - Sales Rep - Great Company Culture; 4. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - Full Training & Private Mentorship Provided; 5. Sales Rep - Home or Remote- Up to 140% contract; 6. Flexible Schedule - PT/FT Sales - Work from Home Office; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 9. Sales Representative Customer Service; 10. Work From Home Sales Position;
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(WILMINGTON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wilmington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Wilmington: 1. 2302 S 17th St (910) 392-1180; 2. 5920 Carolina Beach Rd (910) 796-3283; 3. 820 S College Rd (910) 395-9312; 4. 8260 Market St (910) 686-1182; 5. 6805 Parker Farm Dr (910) 256-4159; 6. 716 Bragg Dr (910) 313-2205; 7. 7144 Market St (910) 821-6055; 8. 412 S College Rd #62 910-392-2995; 9. 4501 Market St 910-799-0448; 10. 5900 Carolina Beach Rd 910-442-4300; 11. 2130 S 17th St 910-343-2988; 12. 3720 S College Rd 910-793-5740; 13. 1618 Dawson St 910-343-0708; 14. 2401 N College Rd 910-395-2214; 15. 4521 Oleander Dr 910-313-6794; 16. 6861 Market St 910-793-4924; 17. 8290 Market St 910-681-1134; 18. 5135 Carolina Beach Rd 910-452-0944; 19. 5226 Sigmon Rd 910-392-4034; 20. 8035 Market St 910-821-6009;
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

This is the cheapest gas in Wilmington right now

(WILMINGTON, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Wilmington, you could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 412 S College Road was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1032 Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

These Wilmington companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Executive Sales Consultant - Remote Sales - Entry Sales Representative 2. Entry Level Sales - Oppt. to Advance in Leadership (Work From Home) 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome 4. Entry Level Sales Representative - Leads, Leads, Leads 5. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office 6. Trucking Associate (Entry Level Commercial Driver) 7. Entry Level Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring Today 8. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 10. Sales Representative Entry Level
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Price is Right Live returns to Wilmington this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center has announced that The Price Is Right Live is returning to Wilmington this summer. The family favorite television game show brings the live, stage show version of the show to the Port City for two shows: Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Wilmington, NCtheseahawk.org

How will Apple’s North Carolina campus impact Wilmington?

Near the end of April, it was announced that Apple will begin construction of a campus located on the Raleigh side of Research Triangle Park. Construction costs alone are expected to reach $1 billion, with the plan for the compound spanning over 1 million square feet according to the News and Observer.
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Southport, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Treasured Southport dock reopens years after hurricane

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — A cherished dock in a coastal North Carolina city has reopened in time for tourist season, years after it was wrecked by a hurricane. Last week, Southport officially cut the ribbon on its rebuilt city dock, which was originally built in the late 1950s but had been closed since 2016 due to damage from Hurricane Matthew, The StarNews of Wilmington reported.
Wilmington, NCWECT

FOX releases trailer for ‘Welcome to Flatch’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - FOX released its first trailer for a TV show that was filmed in Wilmington and Burgaw. Welcome to Flatch was inspired by the BBC Studios series This Country. The half-hour comedy was written and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City, The Greatest Showman) and directed and executive-produced by Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig (The Office, Bridesmaids).
Wilmington, NCportcitydaily.com

Food Truck Tracker: May 14-21

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. — Port City Daily publishes the Food Truck Tracker every Friday, so folks can know where to access the best mobile eats while planning their weekend activities. All schedules, which will run Friday to Friday, are subject to weather conditions and cancellations. The addresses of where the food...