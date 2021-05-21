Live events coming up in Wilmington
(WILMINGTON, NC) Live events are coming to Wilmington.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Wilmington area:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM
Address: 507 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Freeing Upper Body, Neck + Shoulders: A Gentle Somtic Yoga Workshop
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:30 AM
Address: 10 Convention Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401
FREE PASTORS' CONFERENCE: Thursday, July 22nd. Equip your congregation to share the truth and love of Jesus Christ. (Lunch provided)
Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 310 Chestnut Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1941 Amphitheater Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401
The Revivalists- Into The Stars Tour - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 20 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
A Community Event designed to bring unity, love, and joy as we enjoy the sounds of Gospel provided by Port City's own Bigg B of Coast 97.3.