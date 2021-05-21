newsbreak-logo
Erie, PA

Erie calendar: Events coming up

Erie News Alert
 1 day ago

(ERIE, PA) Live events are lining up on the Erie calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7hGZ_0a7CNS5a00

Pourover Workshop

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1505 State Street, Erie, PA 16501

Coffee lovers, this one is for you! This class offers a fun and relaxed environment for beginners and those with some experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXuZF_0a7CNS5a00

Wubadelic Revival

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 145 West 11th Street, Erie, PA 16501

Wubadelic Promotions is proud to present “Wubadelic Revival” Basement Transmissions first show back!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39j5x8_0a7CNS5a00

Mushroom Discovery Hike

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 4105 Asbury Rd, Erie, PA

Mushroom Discovery Hike at Asbury Woods, 4105 Asbury Rd, Erie, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 02:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVitC_0a7CNS5a00

Lake Erie Cycle Fest: Downtown Slow Roll

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 571-601 State Street, Erie, PA 16501

Family-friendly bicycling slow roll with entertainment following in Perry Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPBZF_0a7CNS5a00

Youth Group Scavenger Hunt

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: Erie, PA

St. Paul's Youth Groups will meet at Frontier Park in Erie for a scavenger hunt in May. Middle school students will meet on Sunday, May 16 from 11:30 AM-1 PM. High school students will meet the...

TRENDING local news happened around Erie

1. The ranks of Black-owned businesses in Erie are small but growing | 2. Erie candidate could become first openly transgender county executive in US after primary win | 3. Guest Opinion: Fireworks destroy neighborhood peace, terrorize vets and pets, change the law now
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Presque Isle prepares to open beaches Memorial Day Weekend

Presque Isle State Park is in use year round, but the hallmark for many is the beach. "I'm ready for summer. I'm ready to do some boating, ride some motorcycles, and just live life,” Dylan Miller told Erie News Now while spending Sunday in the sand. "We're very excited for...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Community Blood Bank to Host 3rd Annual Donor Appreciation Day this Friday

The Community Blood Bank (CBB) will host its 3rd annual Donor Appreciation Day this Friday, May 21, CBB officials announced Monday. The event, which will feature games, giveaways and food, is designed to highlight existing donors and bring in new ones. Anyone who donates on Friday will receive a t-shirt,...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie Philharmonic Season Ticket Sales Start Monday

The Erie Philharmonic recently announced details of it's upcoming season, when the orchestra's musicians, Maestro Daniel Meyer and patrons can be back together again. On Monday May 17, tickets for season subscribers go on sale. After a year of televised performances, the live season will include big works like Stravinsky's...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Where are the birds? Migrant numbers around Erie low for mid-May

Lesser yellowlegs were migrating past Gull Point at Presque Isle State Park where a whopping 365 were counted on May 7. A red-throated loon, near breeding plumage, was spotted off Beach 9 on Sunday. A sedge wren was seen briefly on the north side of Niagara Pond on Wednesday. It has been noted by many birders that migrant bird numbers are much lower than normal for mid-May. This has also been said about other surrounding birding hotspots like the highly popular Magee Marsh in Ohio. Wildflowers blooming now are painted trillium, dame's rocket, English daisy, Solomon's seal, hooked crowfoot, field peppergrass and high-bush blueberry.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Port Farms Gears Up For Wild Feathers Concert This Weekend

Everything is starting to slowly go back to normal and now a concert is being held out at Port Farms this weekend. "We've got a great area for people to spread out, enjoy the music, enjoy the outdoors, and with beautiful weather," says Owner Kelly Port. Port Farms hopes families...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Can two multimillion-dollar projects feed downtown Erie's food desert?

For Tecumseh Brown-Eagle, shopping for groceries is often a time-consuming and multilayered journey. “I have to catch a bus to the grocery store, probably two times a month at least. Depending on the amount of groceries I buy, because I don’t have a vehicle, I either have to catch a bus back or take a cab home,” Brown-Eagle said.
Erie, PAErie Times-News

It's electric: Lake Erie eBikes opens in the Shops at the Colony

Lake Erie eBikes, already open in the Shops at the Colony, near the entrance to Presque Isle State Park, is planning a formal grand opening for May 28. The store, which specializes in electric bicycles, is owned by Doug Scalise and Alex Grennan. Grennan, owner of Rolling 2 You Mobile...
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(ERIE, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Erie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!