newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Evansville events coming up

Posted by 
Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 1 day ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Live events are lining up on the Evansville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evansville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khwnN_0a7CNRCr00

Social Determinants of Health; The Christ-Like Response

Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 20 Northwest 3rd Street, Evansville, IN 47708

Join us for a hybrid event featuring Breanna Lathrop, DNP, FNP-BC as she shares an overview of her book, "How Neighborhoods Make Us Sick".

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYgpD_0a7CNRCr00

stephen mougin concert (free)

Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 22 SE 5th St, Evansville, IN

Join cMoe for a FREE outdoor concert featuring our Artist In Residence , Stephen Mougin, and fellow musicians. Concerts will take place on Saturday, May 22 at 10:30 am and 12:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rumg0_0a7CNRCr00

CYCLE 45

Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 03:45 AM

INSTRUCTOR: Tara G/Haley DURATIONS: 45 MinutesIndoor cycling class that will take you on a race, while building strength, and improving stamina. Your cycle instructor will inspire you to ride on a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVYdO_0a7CNRCr00

Jeff Dunham: SERIOUSLY!?

Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 600 Main St, Evansville, IN

Jeff and his world-famous cast of characters are currently on their brand-new international tour. In addition to his usual cast of irreverent accomplices, “SERIOUSLY!?” includes the newest member...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3An5A1_0a7CNRCr00

Symphony of the Cells Technique

Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Symphony of the Cells Live Demonstration presented by Anne Marie Dalton

Learn More
Evansville Today

Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
99
Followers
121
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Event Venues#Dnp#Fnp Bc#Join Cmoe#Minutesindoor#Concerts#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#Entertainers#Live Content#Fellow Musicians#Cycling#Race#Sat#Tara#Remote Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Evansville, IN14news.com

Evansville Philharmonic hosting free concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can hear sweet sounds for free this week in Evansville. The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will be hosting a concert. They’ll be performing Penelope, a musical performance about the trauma of war. It’s inspired by Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey. It’s happening Thursday at City View...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

4th Annual Evansville Food Truck Festival Is Coming To Bosse Field On Sunday, May 30th.

Evansville Food Truck Festival To support Cancer Pathways Midwest. Evansville, Indiana – EvansvilleEvents.com will host the fourth annual Evansville Food Truck Festival in partnership with the Cancer Pathways and the Evansville Otter’s. The festival will happen inside historic Bosse Field on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 from 1 pm until 9 pm to include a two-hour VIP from 11 am-1 pm.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Historic downtown Evansville building getting makeover

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic building in downtown Evansville is slated for reconstruction. The old Atlantic Bar and Grill on South East Fourth Street is due for a makeover. According to the Downtown Economic Improvement District’s Facebook post, DKF holdings is searching for a restaurant or bar operator. The...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Ghost Quesadilla coming to Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh restaurant is expanding into Evansville’s west side. Ghost Quesadilla is going to be opening a new restaurant on Pearl Drive in the space next to Freddy’s. We spoke to a designer on the project who tells us the new restaurant will have indoor and...
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Registration Open for 12th Annual Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament Benefitting Boys & Girls Club

Like nearly every other non-profit organization in the Evansville area, the Boys & Girls Club was forced to cancel their annual Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament last summer. However, also like nearly every other non-profit in the Evansville area, they're able to bring it back this summer thanks to consistently declining positive cases in our area.
Evansville, INwevv.com

Funk in the City Returns to Haynie's Corner This Year

Another sign the Tri-State is making strides towards normal. Following a year of challenges with construction and the pandemic, Haynie's Corner will be full of activity in 2021 with the return of the annual art festivals and more. Funk in the City Art Festival has worked with the Reopen Evansville...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Funk in the City Announces 2021 Dates

Evansville, IN (May 10, 2021) – Following a year of challenges with construction and the COVID-19 pandemic, Haynie’s Corner will be full of activity in 2021 with the return of the annual art festivals and more. Funk in the City has worked with the Reopen Evansville Task Force and the...
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Reptile & Exotics Show This Weekend

Events are slowly rolling out and coming back, and we're starting to finally see a glimpse of some normalcy coming back. While I'm typically a big fan of fluffier cute animals, and I don't want to come across a snake in the wild, I do think they're pretty cool animals to look at (you know when they're safely behind glass and I'm on the other side of it). If you like reptiles and exotics, you won't want to miss this show going on this weekend at the Vanderburgh County 4H Grounds.
Vanderburgh County, IN14news.com

USI’s commencement ceremonies set for this weekend

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After a year of virtual celebrations, USI’s commencement ceremonies are set to be held in person this weekend. [USI to hold the Spring 2021 commencement in-person with limited capacity]. That starts Friday with those in graduate programs. Those will happen at 11 a.m. and then...
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Hiring now! Jobs in Evansville with an immediate start

These companies in Evansville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Virtual Insurance Agent - Remote;2. Customer Service Representative (Remote);3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc;4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+;5. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote, Flexible Role, Major Guapportunity;