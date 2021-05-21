Evansville events coming up

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Live events are lining up on the Evansville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evansville:

Social Determinants of Health; The Christ-Like Response Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 20 Northwest 3rd Street, Evansville, IN 47708

Join us for a hybrid event featuring Breanna Lathrop, DNP, FNP-BC as she shares an overview of her book, "How Neighborhoods Make Us Sick".

stephen mougin concert (free) Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 22 SE 5th St, Evansville, IN

Join cMoe for a FREE outdoor concert featuring our Artist In Residence , Stephen Mougin, and fellow musicians. Concerts will take place on Saturday, May 22 at 10:30 am and 12:00 pm

CYCLE 45 Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 03:45 AM

INSTRUCTOR: Tara G/Haley DURATIONS: 45 MinutesIndoor cycling class that will take you on a race, while building strength, and improving stamina. Your cycle instructor will inspire you to ride on a...

Jeff Dunham: SERIOUSLY!? Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 600 Main St, Evansville, IN

Jeff and his world-famous cast of characters are currently on their brand-new international tour. In addition to his usual cast of irreverent accomplices, “SERIOUSLY!?” includes the newest member...

Symphony of the Cells Technique Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Symphony of the Cells Live Demonstration presented by Anne Marie Dalton