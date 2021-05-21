newsbreak-logo
Cameron Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Periodically heavy rainfall is also occurring with this shower, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 137 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong shower 8 miles north of Pecan Island, moving northwest at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Lake Arthur, Gueydan, Forked Island, Klondike, Lowry and Florence Landing.

alerts.weather.gov
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND EASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA AND NORTH CENTRAL VERMILION PARISHES At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Mire, Lyons Point, Indian Bayou, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allen, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Allen; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 449 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kinder, Fenton and Lacassine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS AND NORTHWESTERN ACADIA PARISHES At 339 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jennings, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hathaway. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 531 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sabine Pass, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnsons Bayou. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND SOUTHERN ORANGE COUNTIES AND SOUTHWESTERN CALCASIEU AND NORTHWESTERN CAMERON PARISHES At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Sabine National Wildlife, Johnsons Bayou, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Rose City, Orangefield, Pinehurst, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, Port Acres and Hackberry. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 503 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sabine Pass, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Johnsons Bayou around 530 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Constance Beach. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Lafayette Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * Until Friday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.7 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Sunday was 11.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 9.8 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Minor flooding of Beaver Park and Vermilionville near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 11.7 Sun 7 pm CDT 11.5 11.2 10. 7
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Watch continues for the Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * From Saturday morning to Saturday evening. * At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.7 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Minor agricultural flood damage will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 16.7 Tue 8 pm CDT 19.5 21.0 21.8
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Acadia; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Martin; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Eastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Eunice, Jennings, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Church Point, Welsh, Basile, Iota, Elton, Mermentau, Evangeline and Broussard. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 4 HOURS
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 05:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Iberia; Lower St. Martin; St. Mary; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY .Strong southerly winds to continue through mid-morning, resulting in the continued piling up of water along the coast. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary and Lower St. Martin Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected during times of high tide.
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Cameron, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Cameron; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, West Cameron and East Cameron Counties. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected during times of high tide.