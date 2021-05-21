Special Weather Statement issued for East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * Until Friday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.7 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Sunday was 11.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 9.8 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Minor flooding of Beaver Park and Vermilionville near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 11.7 Sun 7 pm CDT 11.5 11.2 10. 7