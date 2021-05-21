Ogden events calendar

(OGDEN, UT) Ogden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ogden area:

OBG Garden Walk Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1750 Monroe Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Looking for inspiration in your home garden? We are providing a tour at the OBG and highlighting plants there.

Return To Harmony And Wholeness Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 155 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

You will learn about the different aspects of yourself we are so much more than a physical body. And how to bring yourself back to wholenes

Just Peachy - USU Garden Member Exclusive Class Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1750 Monroe Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Come celebrate the queen of fall fruits in our Just Peachy Class.

All About Succulents Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1750 Monroe Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Succulents are easy to grow and add fun and unique character to the home and garden.

Ogden Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 2501 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT 84401

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.