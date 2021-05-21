newsbreak-logo
Ogden, UT

Ogden events calendar

Ogden News Watch
Ogden News Watch
 1 day ago

(OGDEN, UT) Ogden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ogden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q97jd_0a7CNOnu00

OBG Garden Walk

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1750 Monroe Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Looking for inspiration in your home garden? We are providing a tour at the OBG and highlighting plants there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SVip_0a7CNOnu00

Return To Harmony And Wholeness

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 155 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

You will learn about the different aspects of yourself we are so much more than a physical body. And how to bring yourself back to wholenes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQvAZ_0a7CNOnu00

Just Peachy - USU Garden Member Exclusive Class

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1750 Monroe Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Come celebrate the queen of fall fruits in our Just Peachy Class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCr99_0a7CNOnu00

All About Succulents

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1750 Monroe Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Succulents are easy to grow and add fun and unique character to the home and garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21e5UM_0a7CNOnu00

Ogden Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 2501 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT 84401

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

ABOUT

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

These Ogden companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Virtual Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call 2. Customer Service Associate - Interview TOMORROW!! 3. Customer Service Security Officer | SWING SHIFT 4. Customer Service Representative 5. Customer Service Representative/ entry level sales 6. Data Entry Clerk 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 9. Dura-Line Machine Operator- Entry Level in North Salt Lake, Utah 1 10. FrontRunner Operator Trainee (Full-Time, SLC)
Posted by
Ogden News Watch

These jobs are hiring in Ogden — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Ogden-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Customer Service - Multiple Full Time Openings!; 4. Cashier/Customer Service Part-Time; 5. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 6. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 7. Full & Part Time Chiropractors Needed Now! SIX-FIGURE OPPORTUNITY!;
Posted by
Ogden News Watch

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Ogden as of Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ogden: 1. 2044 Harrison Blvd 801-399-1304; 2. 5691 Harrison Blvd 801-479-0501; 3. 2645 N Washington Blvd (801) 782-6116; 4. 325 36th St 801-399-5866; 5. 4275 Harrison Blvd (801) 479-0700; 6. 1485 Harrison Blvd (801) 621-0211; 7. 1208 Washington Blvd 801-621-1367; 8. 1945 Wall Ave 801-917-1026;
upr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

No experience necessary — Ogden companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Sales Rep, Earn $100k+/yr! Work Warm Leads From Home! 2. Entry Level / Customer Service Associate - FT & PT 3. Entry Level Appointment Setter 4. Customer Service Representative 5. Customer Service Representative 6. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 7. Immediate Hire: Customer Service Representative 8. Retail Sales Associate 9. Sales Driver Trainee OGDEN 10. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah Statescarsdalenews.com

Ultra marathon draws local crowd in Utah

Nine friends, including four from Scarsdale, competed in the Zion National Park Ultra Marathon in Utah on Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11. The Ultra Marathon featured both a 100-mile run and a 100K (62-mile) run. The 100-mile race, which six group members competed in, started in the dark at 5...
Utah Stateksl.com

Southern Utah Bites: 6 St. George restaurants you HAVE to try

Driving through or staying in town, these St. George restaurants are must-try’s. Wherever your travels take you this summer, you’ll probably end up in St. George at some point! You might think of the food fare as a big collection of chain restaurants. But there are actually some really unique spots you need to try!
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

A job on your schedule? These Ogden positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Ogden-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. DO YOU HAVE LIFE LICENSE? WE HAVE A REAL VIRTUAL SALES OPPORTUNITY!; 2. Inside Sales Representative No Cold Calling Remote Position; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 5. Full & Part Time Chiropractors Needed Now! SIX-FIGURE OPPORTUNITY!;
Ogden, UTStandard-Examiner

Ogden club celebrates 100 years of amateur radio involvement

OGDEN — Despite technological advances that have made communicating with people from all over the world as easy as ever, there’s still a place for a good AM radio. That’s the sentiment of Kent Gardner, historian for the Ogden Amateur Radio Club. “When I go camping, like Memorial Day, I’ll...
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Ogden

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ogden: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 3. Insurance Sales - Make The Most Of Your Career Virtually; 4. Highly Qualified Sales Professional with Leadership experience - M; 5. Technical Support Specialist; 6. Excavator Operator, Truck Driver and Construction Laborer; 7. Driver Partner - $300 New Driver Partner Promotion!; 8. Return to Work - Accounts Payable Analyst; 9. Dura-Line Machine Operator- Entry Level in North Salt Lake, Utah 1; 10. Staffing Recruiter - Full-Time;
Ogden, UTpdga.com

2021 Worlds Registration Reminder

Pro Master Worlds - On this coming Wednesday, May 19th at 12:01am Eastern, registration will open to invited International members. Junior Worlds - On this coming Wednesday, May 19th at 12:01am Eastern, registration will continue for all invited members for the 2021 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships in Emporia, Kansas.
Davis County, UTStandard-Examiner

Weber, Davis counties start vaccinating those aged 12-15

OGDEN — Adolescents in the 12-15 age group are joining the ranks of those getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. As of Thursday morning, 45 people in the age group were scheduled for vaccinations at the Dee Events Center in Ogden, a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended that those aged 12 through 15 get vaccinated. Those 16 and up have already been able to get vaccinated.
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

Hiring now! Jobs in Ogden with an immediate start

These companies in Ogden are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 2. Customer Service Representative - Work from home - $50k+; 3. Sales-Customer Service Experience Wanted-Work From Home; 4. Banking Customer Service- Work from Home Available; 5. Customer Service Representative (Remote); 6. Remote Customer Service Rep; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Bilingual Customer Support - Remote; 9. Customer Service Representative; 10. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home;
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

Work remotely in Ogden — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Service / Remote Sales;2. Financial Services - Part / Full Time - Remote;3. Work from Home- Appointment Setter;4. Sales-Customer Service Experience Wanted-Work From Home;5. REMOTE - Sales Recruiter - 100k+ / Commission + Base Salary;6. Customer Experience Specialist;7. Customer Service Representative (Remote);8. IMMEDIATELY HIRING! Customer Service - REMOTE / WORK FROM HOME $12-$14;9. Customer Service Representative I (US Remote);10. Remote Customer Service Rep;