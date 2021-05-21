newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside events calendar

Posted by 
Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 1 day ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Live events are coming to Oceanside.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oceanside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RaIk4_0a7CNM2S00

Online Sunday Gathering — Oceanside Sanctuary

Oceanside, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:35 AM

Address: 204 S Freeman St, Oceanside, CA

Join us every Sunday morning at 10 AM or 11:15 AM for live and in-person worship gatherings.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSxau_0a7CNM2S00

GRAND OPENING! Neighborhood Vet Hospital, Oceanside

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 215 South Coast Highway, #101, Oceanside, CA 92054

GRAND OPENING EVENT! Meet & Greet and enjoy some treats at your new Neighborhood Vet Hospital in Oceanside

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KyJjV_0a7CNM2S00

Camp Pendleton Retiree Expo 2021

Oceanside, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 202850, San Jacinto Rd, Oceanside, CA

The Camp Pendleton Retiree Expo is in appreciation to all retirees for their services to our country

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Uk5n_0a7CNM2S00

Volunteer Opportunities: Auto Skills

Oceanside, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: Oceanside, CA

Auto Skills Assistant Wed-Fri: Noon - 8pm Sat/Sun: 9am - 5pm *Pants & close-toed shoes required. To sign up, email: sarah.m.barber@usmc-mccs.org

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUmhe_0a7CNM2S00

Summer Fun Makers Market

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 332 S Coast Hwy, oceaside, CA 92054

Plenty of fun for everyone - pet friendly + kid friendly

Learn More
Oceanside Times

Oceanside Times

Oceanside, CA
95
Followers
116
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Local
California Government
Oceanside, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Grand Opening#Sun May#Meet Greet#Neighborhood Vet Hospital#Pants#In Person Events#Venues#Grand Opening#South Coast#Fun#Live Content#Ca Join#Live Talks#Entertainers#Stand Up Comedy#8pm Sat Sun#Pet#Sat#Appreciation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oceanside, CAthevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Downtown Oceanside Makers Market May 15, Lot 35 and Artist Alley Shop handcrafted and artisanal goods and support our local makers and downtown businesses this Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Downtown Oceanside. This free outdoor pop-up market will be operating under current COVID-19 protocols. FIND OUT MORE. Pride by...
Imperial Beach, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Painting a city of kindness, one mural at a time

Imperial Beach artwork is in support of a nationwide movement. Imperial Beach has vowed to become a city of kindness and it hopes to engage the community in its campaign with five, diverse murals residents might already have spotted in recent days. Veterans Park features a mural with colorful flowers...
Oceanside, CAosidenews.com

Summer Reading Program Kicks Off at the Oceanside Public Library

Oceanside CA— Oceanside Public Library invites children, teens, and adults to participate in Summer Reading 2021 by signing up online at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org. All ages earn prizes and are invited to attend literacy-based, educational and fun online events from June 1 through August 7, 2021. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World,” with a focus on exploring art, expanding horizons through new reads, and finding beauty in diversity in the Oceanside community. Summer Reading is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.
Oceanside, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Animal Kingdom back in Oceanside to shoot sixth season

Animal Kingdom is TV’s intense weekly drama about the crime-loving Cody family. Brothers Pope, Craig and Deran took on murder, armed robbery, explosives, and drugs all while living in Oceanside. A Warner Bros. Television crew just returned to Oceanside to shoot the sixth and final season of the weekly drama. Due to Covid, Season Five of Animal Kingdom was postponed a year and will launch on TNT July 11.
Oceanside, CAosidenews.com

KOCT Television Celebrates 40 Years of Serving the Community

The Voice of North County to Host a Live Virtual Tour and Annual Fundraiser on June 1. Oceanside CA— Oceanside’s Channel, KOCT Television is kicking off its 40th year by hosting the KOCT Television Live Virtual Tour and Annual Fundraiser on June 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. KOCT Television is one of the last remaining fulfillments of unbiased Public Broadcasting in America today. For the past 40 years, KOCT TV has filled homes with entertaining programs focusing on the greater North County San Diego region.
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside, California

Summer Reading Program Kicks Off

Oceanside Public Library invites children, teens, and adults to participate in Summer Reading 2021 by signing up online at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org. All ages earn prizes and are invited to attend literacy-based, educational and fun online events from June 1 through August 7, 2021. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World,” with a focus on exploring art, expanding horizons through new reads, and finding beauty in diversity in the Oceanside community. Summer Reading is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

Oceanside-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful coastal condo just a short distance to the Oceanside harbor and pier. This property features upgraded Brazillian cherry hardwood flooring, a custom tile fireplace, a kitchen with granite countertops/backsplash, a private patio, and dual bathroom sinks. This cozy, gated community features: pools, spas, BBQ's, exercise room, game room, rec room, and more.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sydney Newman, Windermere Homes & Estates at 858-487-5110</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRGllZ28lMjBDb3VudHklMjBTUE4uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0FORElDT1ItMjEwMDAxOTcxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Cutest little beach house for sale in the desirable 55+ community of Mira Mar. Located in Oceanside ,CA this community is just a block away from the beach and pier. Community features private gated entrance , pool, clubhouse , and so much more. Home boasts an open floor plan with All new laminate flooring throughout. You can watch and hear the ocean from your very own deck. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Home sits in the back of the community giving you privacy and quiet. New HVAC, newer roof.<p><strong>For open house information, contact KARA RAMSEY, COLDWELL BANKER ASSOC BRKR/CL at 951-244-1867</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Builders Special, 95% shovel ready to build 2 unit two-story Duplex homes that are each approx. 2,500 SQFT! Luxury attached homes with 2-car garages, rooftop decks with views to the ocean! Just 2-blocks from the water and 4-blocks to Oceanside pier!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dennis Bragg, Coldwell Banker West at 619-303-3399</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRGllZ28lMjBDb3VudHklMjBTUE4uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0FORElDT1ItMjEwMDA0Njg1JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> "South Oceanside" beach community! Ocean View! Steps from the sand,<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steven Nieves, First Team Real Estate at 888-236-1943</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Oceanside, CAohsfoundation.org

Celebrating the Class of 2021

This is the second to last capstone event for our OHS seniors, Class of 2021! Graduation being the main capstone event. Let’s help this senior class have the best time possible considering the circumstances and what they’ve endured during their high school experience. The following is happening:. Who: Oceanside High...
Oceanside, CAthevistapress.com

Oceanside Amateur Photography Contest

Oceanside, CA –The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are hosting a photography contest during the month of May and invite community members ages 18 and over to participate. The contest is for amateur photographers in Oceanside and surrounding areas. The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are looking for...
Oceanside, CAlocalemagazine.com

7 Ways This New Oceanside Hotel Is the Coastal Playground of Your Dreams

Bohemian chic meets modern-day luxury at the all-new Mission Pacific Hotel in the heart of Oceanside. This sumptuous, sky-high retreat is one of the city’s newest additions, offering a serene spot for a seaside staycay. Highlights of the property include curated decor from local artists, a gorgeous wedding venue overlooking the ocean and four bespoke food and beverage experiences including the only rooftop pool bar in North County. Like what you hear? Just wait—we’ve got lots more to reveal about this hip Oside haven. Here’s an inside look at seven features of Mission Pacific that make it an unrivaled staycation destination. Mission Pacific Hotel Oceanside.
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Just Go

Best 2021 Experiences in Oceanside

The city of Oceanside is located in sunny San Diego County in Southern California, and as its name implies, it is located by the sea. In 2021, it will be a stunning tourism destination. I visited it back in 2018 and I'm looking forward to coming back in 2021.
Oceanside, CAosidenews.com

Oceanside Celebrates Water Awareness Month with Virtual Reality Water Video

Video provides a 360-degree look at Oceanside’s Water Reclamation Facility in anticipation of opening the first advanced purified water project in San Diego County. Oceanside CA— To celebrate “Water Awareness Month” this May and highlight the value of water, the City of Oceanside is unveiling its new virtual reality video tour. The 360-degree video shows the water recycling process that prepares water for Pure Water Oceanside, an advanced water purification project that will create a new local source of high-quality drinking water that is clean, safe, drought-proof and environmentally sound.
Oceanside, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Parasail business could land at Oceanside harbor

Parasailing and beach equipment rentals got a thumbs up this week from Oceanside’s Harbor and Beaches Advisory Committee, but electric scooter and bike rentals were a no-go. Multiple companies have asked to bring a parasailing business to the harbor, Harbor Division Manager Ted Schiafone said Monday in a presentation to the committee. It’s one of several businesses the city is considering for the harbor, and final approval of any of them would be up to the City Council.
Oceanside, CAosidenews.com

Service Line Protection Available for Oceanside Homeowners

Oceanside CA— Since June 2020, the City of Oceanside has partnered with Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) to offer protection to City homeowners for the water and sewer service lines that connect their homes to the City’s utility systems. The service line coverage is voluntary and available at affordable monthly prices.
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County School News, May 9

Pacific Ridge’s upper-school service learning group WIND usually focuses on international disaster relief. During the COVID-19 pandemic, WIND began a fundraising drive called “ACT Now.” The drive supports Serving Seniors, an agency that provides daily support, including meals, health service and housing access, to more than 8,000 older adults throughout San Diego County. The pandemic has increased the number of seniors served by 44 percent in 2020, while the number of meals provided increased by 240 percent (for a total of nearly 1 million meals delivered). WIND is working to collect donations for Serving Seniors with the help of fellow school service learning groups Hands of Peace, Global Vantage and Revere. To learn more about WIND and to donate, visit pacificridge.org/act-now-supporting-serving-seniors.