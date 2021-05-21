Oceanside events calendar
(OCEANSIDE, CA) Live events are coming to Oceanside.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oceanside:
Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:35 AM
Address: 204 S Freeman St, Oceanside, CA
Join us every Sunday morning at 10 AM or 11:15 AM for live and in-person worship gatherings.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 215 South Coast Highway, #101, Oceanside, CA 92054
GRAND OPENING EVENT! Meet & Greet and enjoy some treats at your new Neighborhood Vet Hospital in Oceanside
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Address: 202850, San Jacinto Rd, Oceanside, CA
The Camp Pendleton Retiree Expo is in appreciation to all retirees for their services to our country
Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: Oceanside, CA
Auto Skills Assistant Wed-Fri: Noon - 8pm Sat/Sun: 9am - 5pm *Pants & close-toed shoes required. To sign up, email: sarah.m.barber@usmc-mccs.org
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 332 S Coast Hwy, oceaside, CA 92054
Plenty of fun for everyone - pet friendly + kid friendly